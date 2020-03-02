Photography is easy with point and shoot cameras, and when you know what to look for, you can score one of the best point and shoot cameras under $100. These feature automatic shooting modes to help capture special moments with a quick click that will focus on its own while saving valuable memory space on your phone.

There are also additional features like multiple zooms, wide-angle capabilities, and how well it'll shoot in dim and night-shooting scenarios to consider. There's even a waterproof camera which can handle total water submersion up to 10 feet while still taking crystal clear pictures, making it ideal for trips and days out at the pool or hot tub when you might not want to risk getting your smartphone wet.

When you've made your camera selection, make sure you have the memory card to go with it. The first device comes with one but for the rest, you'll have to order it separately. I've also included a camera with Wi-Fi connectivity for super easy transfers.

To help you narrow down your options, here’s my list of the best point and shoot cameras under $100 on Amazon. Whether you’re using them for vacation, special events, or everyday, all of these top picks are easy to use and budget-friendly.

1. The Best Overall Camera Under $100 Nikon COOLPIX A10 Digital Camera $89 | Amazon See On Amazon The Nikon COOLPIX A10 is a top pick for both ease of use and best value, especially this Certified Refurbished version. This point and shoot camera comes fully loaded with a wide range of features like a smart portrait system that provides blink warning and face detection for taking effortless portraits and group photos. With its scene auto-selector mode and 15 different scene modes, including Night Portrait, Snow, and Sunset, your shots are taken in the right light without having to mess around with settings each time. The camera can take 16.1-megapixel photos and 720p HD videos with 5 times optical zoom for clear close-ups, and comes with a 16GB memory card. This camera runs on two AA batteries. A promising review: “Well worth the price for this package. Refurbished looked like new to me. All works well for a budget camera.”

2. The Best Waterproof Camera YINDIA Waterproof Camera $80 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to take photos underwater or just want to go to the beach or pool with more peace of mind, this waterproof camera is a great option. This 48-megapixel camera is waterproof and can take pictures and videos up to 10-feet underwater. This camera features a front and rear screen, a self-timer, and face recognition for selfies and portraits. There’s an anti-shake for taking steady shots, 16 times digital zoom, and six continuous shooting modes, but it might not be the best pick for low-light situations. It works on a rechargeable battery but due to this camera being waterproof, the battery card slot is more difficult to open than other cameras. However, the design doesn't even require an extra screen to keep the device secure in water. This doesn't come with a memory card but works with 32GB to 128GB Micro SD cards. A promising review: “I purchased this waterproofed camera for our family winter break vocation to Cozumel, Mexico. I was hesitating when I first dip the camera into water. But it works surprisingly well. The pictures were taken while we were snorkeling, the camera was used about 1 meter under the sea water, the picture quality are great..”

3. The Best Camera Under $50 AbergBest HD Digital Camera $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For less than $50, the AbergBest digital camera is a lightweight pick that can take 21-megapixel images and 720p HD video. This camera also features anti-shake, face detect, self-timer, 8 times digital zoom, Night Portrait mode, and continuous shot mode features to have all the basics covered. It supports up to 64G SD card for photo storage and runs on a lithium rechargeable battery that lasts up to 60 minutes between charges. However, you'll have to buy the memory card separately. A promising review: “It's not heavy like my small camera and very easy to set up, point and shoot. A very nice looking camera that has received many compliments. Best quality for this price. You can't go wrong with this one.”