It's a good idea to be strategic about the type of sandals you wear when you have a bunion. Dr. Sophia Solomon, a foot and ankle surgeon at Manhattan Specialty Care, recommends that when shopping for the best sandals for bunions, you look for sandals with ample cushioning and an arch contour that matches your feet. Choosing ones that are roomy and supportive can make a big difference in your overall comfort. Certain types of sandals, like thin rubber flip-flops, are especially terrible for your feet because they offer little support and the toe straps require you to over-grip with your toes to keep them in place.

Dr. Solomon tells Bustle, "The thick sole is for shock absorption while the arch contour will prevent probation and worsening of the bunion." In addition, you'll want to make sure that the sandals have secure straps that won't rub up against or irritate your bunion.

She adds, "It is important that the straps on the sandal prevent your foot from sliding around, something that can lead to a twisted ankle. Also, avoid sandals with straps that go directly over your bunion bump."

I've perused the options and gathered up some sandals that meet Dr. Solomon's recommendations. Gathered below are some of the best sandals for bunions you can buy.

1. A Thong Sandal With A Foam Footbed For Extra Comfort Vionic Women's Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal $100 | Amazon See On Amazon You'd never know from looking at these stylish Vionic Kirra backstrap sandals that they boast an orthopedic design that received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. The T-strap is also especially great for people with bunions since it keeps the foot securely in place while avoiding contact with the bunion area. Plus, the microfiber-wrapped EVA foam footbed and leather upper make this sandal super comfortable. There's also nine colors to choose from and they're available in sizes that range from 5 to 12. What fans say: “Perfectly comfortable, stylish sandals with great arch support. After reading reviews, I ordered a size smaller. I'm glad I did. In doing so, I received a perfect fit and contouring to the bottom of my foot. I have a horrible bunion and these sandals are the only shoes I wear when it's tender.” Sizes Available: Women's 5-12, Regular and Wide Width

2. A Classic Heel That Won't Irritate Your Bunions Naturalizer Women's Taimi Dress Sandal $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Although high heels are not usually the most comfortable of footwear options to wear when you have bunions, choosing a sandal with a low heel under 3 inches and a cushioned footbed is likely your best bet if you're determined to wear heels, provided the straps don't interfere with your bunion. These Naturalizer women's Taimi dress sandals have lightweight nylon straps and soft cushioning that make them comfortable to wear to work or for lengthy stretches of time. Plus, they're available in 11 different color options and wide-width size options to better accommodate bunions. What fans say: “These shoes are very comfortable and look great! I wanted something that wasn't too casual nor too dressy for my summer work dresses and these fit the bill. I can stand/walk in them all day and they don't hurt my feet at all (and I have a bunion on one foot). I bought size 8 1/2 and they were true to size.” Sizes Available: Women's 4-12, Narrow, Regular, and Wide Width