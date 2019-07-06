Coring an apple isn’t the easiest task to accomplish, but it becomes much simpler when you're using one of the best apple corers. When shopping around, you'll want to keep a few qualities in mind.

One of the most important things a corer should have are blades that are durable and sharp, so you can cut through those apple cores with ease. For this reason, your best bet is to look for stainless steel blades, as they check off all of these boxes. Not only are they meant to last, but they're often rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe, too.

Choosing a corer with a comfortable, ergonomic design is also important — especially if you tend to core more than one apple at a time. Corers with one handle are the most common option, as they're both simple, sleek, and effective. However, for an extra stable grip, you may want to opt for a corer with a handle on each side (I’ve included one such pick on my list below). For something even less strenuous, I’ve also included an option that suctions onto your counter or table to core and peel apples with the smooth crank of a handle.

Finally, you may want to consider the corer’s versatility. Having a corer that peels or slices simultaneously can help save you an extra step (and spare you from needing to buy an additional tool). This will be especially helpful if you tend to bake or cook a lot of apple recipes.

With all of these factors in mind, I’ve rounded up the best apple corers below. All of them use stainless steel blades but vary in size and handling ability. Read on to find the right corer to add to your collection of kitchen tools.

1. The Overall Best OXO Good Grips Apple Corer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with tough stainless steel, this OXO Good Grips apple corer has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. While this corer may only have one handle, its ergonomic design is super efficient, with a non-slip grip that makes it easy to use even if it's a little wet. The stainless steel corer head is durable and cuts with precision to make the coring process an easy one. Even better: It's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. What fans say: "I was skeptical and did more research than was probably necessary. But this is a great tool. Takes the core right out of the Apple. Very sturdy and easy to use."

2. The Runner-Up Newness Premium Apple Corer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you like the compact design of a one-handled corer but want something that offers a wider grip, this Newness apple corer is a great option. Designed with a smooth plastic handle and a stainless steel blade, it's a reliable pick. It also features a mouth that can open to dispose of the apple core, though it may be best to hand-wash this one when you're done. What fans say: "This corer is so much better than the regular ones, simple and fast and I don’t have to worry about cutting myself while using it. The handle makes it such a breeze to use."

3. The Best Value Utopia Kitchen Apple Slicer and Corer (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those looking to a find a cost-efficient option, these Utopia Kitchen apple slicers and corers come in a set of two for an amazing price. Using stainless steel blades, they core and slice apples easily with one fast, simple movement. The ergonomic design features a handle on each side for a sturdy and comfortable grip. With this one, there's no way to core without slicing, so that will be a drawback for some people. But this is another option that's dishwasher-safe. What fans say: "My last one didn’t have handles. I do like that feature. Blades sharp. Cut apples with ease."