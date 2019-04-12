When your recipe calls for it, the best garlic presses can make fast work of mincing garlic you can add to your sauce or sprinkle over your roasted chicken. But, when you're investing in a press there are a few things you'll want to consider.

First, presses come in a few designs. For the classic experience, choose a clamp that closes down on your garlic and forces it out of the holes in the bottom. But if you'd rather crush your garlic with one hand, you may want a rocker-style press that you push down on from above. Lastly, for the most contained clean-up, there are mini machines where you can slice garlic into a small chamber to eliminate the mess. The best one for you will largely come down to your personal preference.

As with any manual grater, garlic presses are notoriously difficult to clean. Look for a dishwasher-safe press if you can. If you don't have a dishwasher, find a model that comes with it's own cleaning tool. And, you'll get the most wear out of your garlic press if you opt for one made with sturdier, more durable materials like aluminum or stainless steel.

I've done the legwork and can say these options below are the very best garlic presses money can buy. So, start scrolling. Garlic-y goodness is one click away.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Garlic Press & Mincer $12 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this fan-favorite garlic press made of durable stainless steel, but it comes with an FDA-approved silicone peeler that you can use to prep your garlic. Simply open up the clamp, pop your garlic cloves in, and press down. You'll have perfectly-minced garlic in just seconds. And, when it's time to clean, you can open the press fully and run it under warm water or through the dishwasher. For any stubborn bits of garlic that still remain, this press comes with its own brush you can use to clean it out. Best yet, it has a lifetime guarantee in case you run into any issues. Thousands of reviewers have weighed in and love this press for all of their garlic needs. What fans say: "I love this amazing garlic press! It is the best press I have ever owned. It seriously squeezes even large cloves through like butter. It is solid in construction and super good quality. It is easy to clean and use."

2. The Best Rocker-Style Press Maxracy Stainless Steel Garlic Press $11 Amazon See On Amazon In one swift motion, you can easily crush garlic with just one hand with this rocker-style garlic press. Simply grab the arc-shaped handle and press down on your garlic. The ABS material on the handle makes this press comfortable to hold, and it even has grips built in to prevent any slipping when you wield it. It's also dishwasher safe, and comes with a two-year warranty. As an added bonus, it comes with two, dishwasher-safe peeler rolls that you can use to prep your garlic before mincing. What fans say: "This is such a simple concept but definitely a kitchen tool I'm glad to have. Very easy to use!"

3. The Best Upgrade OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to spend a few more dollars up front, this garlic press by OXO is a great upgrade for a few reasons. First, the ergonomic handles are made with a soft, non-slip coating that allows you to easily grip the press as you use it. On the back of the chamber, you'll see a red silicone cleaner. To use it, simply turn the handles 360 degrees and the cleaner will push any stuck garlic remaining in the press back through the holes. Then rinse it and pop it in the dishwasher. When it comes to ease of use and durability, this press is a fantastic kitchen tool. Hundreds of reviewers agree and have given it a glowing, 4.6-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "Finally my search is over! Best garlic press I've ever owned. I switched out four different presses in the past year because none of them were to my liking.As soon as you pick this press up you can feel the weight of solid construction. Cleaning it is a breeze, and the bowl is large enough for almost any clove."