When it comes to preserving your hair, the first step is to avoid causing breakage or scalp irritation. That's why the best hair brushes to prevent hair loss are those that can gently untangle hair without tugging. To understand how the right brush can prevent damage, I contacted R+Co cofounder and legendary celebrity hairstylist Garren to explain which brushes are best and how to get the most out of brushing.

"If your hair is totally tangled, damaged, and dry — meaning, in a dry state like you slept in it and it all backfired — then you would need to use a Mason Pearson or a Spornette brush that has different lengths and is made with natural bristles mixed with nylon," says Garren. "This way, you can start at the bottom and loosely start to detangle the hair, section by section — opposed to just ripping through."

He recommends paying close attention to how the bristles are arranged on the brush. A little extra space between bristles will help make detangling easier and less damaging. Also make sure to consider how the bristles are ordered. "Stay away from really spiky nylon brushes that are pointy in different lengths because it could cause breakage," Garren says. "It will also cause static electricity on very fine hair."

Finally, while metal and ceramic core brushes can speed up the blow-dry process, they can also be damaging to hair. "Metal will heat up as hot as a flat iron, so you’re burning off the hair," he says. "It will cause your hair more damage resulting in breakage."

So if you're dealing with delicate strands and breakage, Garren recommends avoiding those and looking for one with a wooden core. For the best brushes to tackle your strands without causing damage, these have you covered.

1. The Best Overall Brush For Preventing Hair Loss Spornette Boar & Nylon Bristle Oval Hair Brush $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Recommended by Garren and a fraction of the price of a Mason Pearson brush, this classic Spornette brush made from boar and nylon bristles helps gently detangle while also adding shine. The bristles help to evenly distribute oils along each strand for gloss and health, while the rubber cushion provides a little give to prevent breakage. The wooden handle also doesn't heat up like a metal or ceramic brush so it's less likely to damage hair while heat styling. One happy customer writes: "This brush is the most comfortable brush I have ever used.... It massages my scalp and also detangles my hair with ease. I don't feel too much tugging or pulling; it just glides through and smooths/shines my hair. I have also found that there is much less static in my hair when using this brush compared to the other brush."

2. A Budget Alternative To The Spornette Oval Brush Bestool Boar Bristle Hair Brush With Nylon Pins $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of a mix of natural boar bristles and nylon just like the top pick, this oval brush is about $10 cheaper but still gets raves from the more than 600 customers who've reviewed it and have given it 4.5 stars. The bamboo paddle doesn't overheat if you're using hot tools and customers rave about how gentle it is. "I like that it gets down to the scalp to stimulate, massage, and distribute any oils sitting on my scalp. It’s gentle and doesn’t pull on my hair or gets caught in tangles or knots. After a year of consistent use, the bristles are still intact and my brush is in great overall condition," one happy shopper says.

3. The Best Brush For Wet Hair Wet Brush Original Hair Brush Detangler $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Wet hair is more delicate than dry hair which makes it even more important to be gentle with it when taking out tangles. This cult-favorite detangling brush is a great choice for wet hair with a 4.5-star rating after more than 6,000 reviews. Some customers even used this in the shower to help distribute conditioner. "I have fine, very curly hair and it really does help detangle, especially near the nape of my neck and distributes conditioner well. I started using it on my daughter in and out of the shower who has fine, short hair. It actually GREATLY improves how her hair looks," one reviewer writes.

4. The Best Brush For Volume Without Damage Bestool Boar Bristle Round Hair Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon To help make hair look fuller while still keeping it safe from damage, this round brush with boar bristles is a fan favorite with a 4.6-star rating. The wooden base means it won't cause as much heat damage as a metal or ceramic brush and the natural bristles are able to pull through hair without breakage. When it comes to getting the most volume, Garren recommends combing through the hair to remove tangles first and then adding a dab or spritz of heat-protectant styling product. For those with curls, he says to blow-dry with a diffuser. For those without curls looking to add volume, he says to "take each section and coil it on top of the head, start at the bottom and blowout the hair using [a big round brush]."