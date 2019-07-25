Bustle

The 4 Best Hair Brushes To Prevent Hair Loss

By Jen Fiegel
When it comes to preserving your hair, the first step is to avoid causing breakage or scalp irritation. That's why the best hair brushes to prevent hair loss are those that can gently untangle hair without tugging. To understand how the right brush can prevent damage, I contacted R+Co cofounder and legendary celebrity hairstylist Garren to explain which brushes are best and how to get the most out of brushing.

"If your hair is totally tangled, damaged, and dry — meaning, in a dry state like you slept in it and it all backfired — then you would need to use a Mason Pearson or a Spornette brush that has different lengths and is made with natural bristles mixed with nylon," says Garren. "This way, you can start at the bottom and loosely start to detangle the hair, section by section — opposed to just ripping through."

He recommends paying close attention to how the bristles are arranged on the brush. A little extra space between bristles will help make detangling easier and less damaging. Also make sure to consider how the bristles are ordered. "Stay away from really spiky nylon brushes that are pointy in different lengths because it could cause breakage," Garren says. "It will also cause static electricity on very fine hair."

Finally, while metal and ceramic core brushes can speed up the blow-dry process, they can also be damaging to hair. "Metal will heat up as hot as a flat iron, so you’re burning off the hair," he says. "It will cause your hair more damage resulting in breakage."

So if you're dealing with delicate strands and breakage, Garren recommends avoiding those and looking for one with a wooden core. For the best brushes to tackle your strands without causing damage, these have you covered.