After a long hard day, nothing is more soothing than relaxing in a massage chair and letting the worries of the day fade away. Although some massage chairs can cost several thousand dollars, you certainly don't have to spend a fortune to get a spa experience at home. If you know what to look for, you can find one of the best massage chairs under $1,000 that fits your budget and needs.

While not much research has been done on at-home chairs specifically, the therapeutic qualities of massages have plenty of scientific backing. According to the National Institute of Health, just 15 minutes of massage can significantly reduce stress and lower your blood pressure. And that's not all. It can also relax sore muscles, and improve circulation, posture, and flexibility.

There are two main styles to choose from when you're shopping for a great at-home massage: You can get chairs with massaging technology built in or opt for massaging cushions that are placed directly on a chair or sofa you already have. Massage chairs often provide a full-body experience with features like foot rollers. However, while cushion massagers usually only massage your back, they are also less expensive and easier to bring along to where you need it, like the chair in your office. So, consider your needs and budget.

Whether you're looking for a cost-effective chair or a massage pad that offers shiatsu settings for less than $100, here are my top picks for the best massage chair under $1,000. These zero in on the back and shoulders, but if you're looking for a great budget foot massager, many models can be had for less than $200.

1. The Best Full-Body Massage Chair For Under $1,000 Real Relax Zero Gravity Shiatsu Electric Massage Chair $850 Amazon See On Amazon For a full-body massage, the Real Relax Zero Gravity massage chair has an impressive range of features, especially considering the price. Most notably, this chair with shiatsu settings provides has a zero-gravity function that allows you to feel weightless when the chair's inclined for total relaxation. Additional features include eight built-in massage rollers to ease away back tension, comfy armrests, and foot rollers. With the remote control, you can choose between four preset massage modes, as well as adjust the vibration, heating, and intensity levels. With a 4.5 overall rating after more than 350 reviews, Amazon customers have given it the thumbs up.

2. The Best Massage Cushion — And It's Only $200 HoMedics Quad Shiatsu Massage Cushion With Heat $200 Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for the best cushion massager you can carry or stow easily, consider the HoMedics Quad Shiatsu massage cushion with more than 150 five-star reviews. Unlike many massage pads, you get heat and can choose between three different massage styles as well as which portion of your back you want to target. And once you find that sweet spot, the remote lets you program your favorite massage for next time. This design uses a strap to attach securely to your chair without sliding. At about $200, it's a great price, too.

3. The Best Massage Option For Less Than $100 Comfier Shiatsu Back Massager Seat Cushion $90 Amazon See On Amazon For less than $100, the Comfier back massager cushion packs in plenty of features you'd only expect from more expensive models including being able to choose which portion of your back and shoulders to target, relaxing heat, and seat vibration. The unit attaches to chairs with a strap so it won't move around and even includes a remote. While you can't choose between massage styles, it might be all the massage therapy you need for a great price and the 4.8-star overall rating reflects that.