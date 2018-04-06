In today’s fast-paced and hyper-connected world, body aches and neck pain are a regular part of our lives. From long commutes in a car, to 10-hour days spent hunched over the computer, it’s practically impossible not to suffer from neck strain. That's why the best neck massagers today are so popular, and why they come with such a range of features and designs for much-needed pain relief.

While there are many treatments today that help to soothe neck strain, too often solutions like visits to the chiropractor, pricey massages, and over-the-counter pain relievers are not sustainable sources of relief. When it comes to techniques that provide relief and that you can use over and over again, few options work as well as an at-home neck massager. It’s a one-time purchase that relieves tension over and over. Plus, with a variety of price points, temperature and vibration settings, and features designed for every symptom, there’s a neck massager for everyone.

So whether you're someone who’s always on-the-go and needs a convenient and portable design, or you're someone whose pain is best addressed through soothing heat therapy, you'll find a option on this list of the best neck massagers that is right for you. From features like bi-directional heat control, to massage knobs designed to mimic a massage therapists hands, these models have everything you need to start feeling relief now.

1 A Shiatsu Neck Massager With A Heating Function That's Worth The Money Amazon InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager $60 AmazonBuy Now With eight massage roller balls, adjustable intensity, and two different massage directions, this Shiatsu neck massager brings the comfort-level of a deep-tissue massage right to your home. With three different speed strength levels and a bi-directional movement that you can adjust to your liking, this option is customizable based on your needs. With adjustable heat, this model allows you to choose whether you want to enjoy a heated or a classic massage. You also won't have to worry about it shutting off if you doze off in intense relaxation. This model has a built-in timer that turns off after 15 minutes. One feature reviewers love? The straps provide extra control so you can move this massager up and down your back. One reviewer gushes, "I really like the control I have with the arm flaps. I can adjust it up and down my neck and on my shoulders."

2 A Pillow Massager That Can Attach To Your Car's Headrest Or Chair Amazon MARNUR Massage Pillow $28 AmazonBuy Now With an elastic band easily-attachable to the back of a fastened car seat or office chair, the MARNUR Massage Pillow is a fantastic option for anyone looking for relief while they sit. While this massage pillow varies drastically in form when compared to the option above, it has many of the same awesome features. With an automatic shut-off function after 15 minutes and breathable mesh fabric, this massage pillow is great for any environment, car, home or office. In fact, this pillow comes with a car charger that makes it simple for you to take this with you on any long drive or trip. With a rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon, reviewers love this massager, and go as far as to say this massager was, "absolutely life changing for me!"

3 An Affordable Manual Neck Massager That Relieves Tension And Pain Amazon LuxFit, Neck Massager $13 AmazonBuy Now With gentle Germanian knobs designed to mimic a massage therapist's hands, this targeted muscle massager is the most affordable option on this list. Designed specifically to alleviate pain through direct pressure to trigger points in the body, this neck massager has a portable and lightweight design that makes it easy to use not only on your neck but on other areas of your body, too. This neck massager offers plenty of benefits, but reviewers praise how quickly it works. One says, "With just a few minutes of use, I could feel my muscles letting up and increased blood flow." This simple, manual device may require a little more work than the the other electronic options, but it provides instant muscle relief at an affordable price point, with gentle-but-firm massage knobs and ergonomic handles that give you plenty of control over your massage.