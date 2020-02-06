If you want to get rid of unwanted hair poking out of your nostrils, a nose hair trimmer is often less painful and faster than tweezing or wax. The best nose hair trimmers are equipped to remove any stray nose hairs that bother you, thanks to their utilization of spinning stainless steel blades that effortlessly grab hold and cut hairs out from the inside of the nose.

When shopping for a nose hair trimmer, you might notice that some trimmers are branded as "for men" while others are "for women." There isn't any actual difference in the functionality; most trimmers work the same way, so it's better to pay attention to the features you need, how well a trimmer is built, and the price point rather than to any gender-specific branding or colors.

If you'd also like to trim facial hair, ear hair, or eyebrows in addition to your nose hair, you'll be happy to know that some nose hair trimmers come with interchangeable heads to help you tackle other unwanted hairs you may have.

With that in mind, take a look below at the best nose hair trimmers you can buy.

1. The Best Overall: FlePow Nose Hair Trimmer FlePow Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 10,000 reviews to its name and a nearly perfect 4.6-star rating, the waterproof FlePow nose hair trimmer is one of the most popular trimmers on Amazon. Just consider its array of features: double-edged spinning stainless steel blades that can be used either wet or dry; a blade cap to protect your skin; a trimmer head that can be removed for easier cleaning; a long battery life; and a quiet but powerful 6,500 RPM motor. While it's not the cheapest trimmer you could find, all of these features make this trimmer a great deal for its price. While this doesn't have multiple heads for each use, the manufacturer says it works for ear and eyebrow hair, as well. According to one reviewer: “I researched this before buying and have to agree with most positive reviews. Yes, it has a larger diameter than most trimmers. After going through three to four other trimmers, and having them break within one to two years, I decided to give this one a try. Impressions after one week are VERY positive. The quality is much better than any of the others I've tried. The high quality is obvious when you first pick it up, and it's even more apparent when you use it. Highly recommend.”

2. The Most Versatile: Wahl Ear, Nose, & Brow Trimmer Wahl Ear, Nose, And Brow Trimmer $15.50 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This Wahl ear, nose, and brow trimmer is a great multi-purpose trimmer has multiple heads individually designed to handle everything from nose hair trimming to ear and eyebrow grooming. This battery-powered trimmer is waterproof and can be used wet or dry and comes with a protective cap for its rotary head. However, please note that some reviewers say that it’s a bit loud, so it might not be the best option if noise if a major consideration. According to one reviewer: “Great little trimmer for the price. Works perfectly for nose/ear hair trimming and detailed grooming.”

3. The Lowest Cost: CNAIER Nose Hair Trimmer CNAIER Nose Hair Trimmer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you simply want the most affordable nose hair trimmer that can get the job done, look no further than the CNAIER nose hair trimmer. For less than $7, this battery-powered nose hair trimmer offers quality stainless steel double blades and a powerful 7,000 RPM motor. It doesn't skimp on safety, either. Its protective cover will prevent your skin from coming into contact with the blades. However, take note: Unlike the other trimmers on this list, this one can only be used dry and shouldn't be immersed in water. According to one reviewer: “Small, compact design. Easy to hold and use. Works well for nose hairs, but I mostly have used it for stray facial hairs. Easy to clean and doesn't seem to get clogged easily.”