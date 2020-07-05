While Peloton bikes have a devoted following, there are comparable alternatives on the market that give the bike a run for its money — and some of them are a lot more wallet-friendly, too. The best Peloton alternatives provide intense indoor cycling workouts and make it easy to stream classes that'll motivate you to break a sweat. And very importantly, they'll do it at a budget that's right for you.

One of the biggest draws of Peloton is the subscription library of live and on-demand classes you can stream directly to the bike’s built-in screen. However, this feature is not unique to the Peloton; NordicTrack also offers a high-quality bike with a built-in screen and streamable classes, albeit with a few small differences (and a slightly lower price) that many riders prefer.

And if staying within a certain budget is your goal, you can opt for a bike that's similar in build to the Peloton but with a tablet holder, rather than a built-in screen. You can still subscribe to fitness apps — including the Peloton app — for a more affordable price. There's also have the option of streaming free fitness videos from YouTube (or, ahem, skipping classes altogether in favor of watching TV while you work out).

Beyond streaming, each of these Peloton bike alternatives has adjustable seats and handlebars to accommodate riders of various heights. If you’re ready to work up a sweat with indoor cycling, these are the best Peloton alternatives on Amazon that’ll make you and your wallet happy.

1. The Overall Best NordicTrack S22i Commercial Studio Cycle $1,999 | Amazon See On Amazon The NordicTrack S22i studio cycle is one of the closest matches to the Peloton experience, and reviewers rave about the workout they get on this bike. This NordicTrack bike has a built-in 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen that lets you track workout stats and stream over 16,000 on-demand workouts directly to your bike with an iFit subscription. The first year of iFit is even included with the purchase of the bike — after that, it’ll cost $15 a month for an individual membership or $33 a month for a family subscription. (In comparison, an all-access Peloton subscription is $39 a month.) One major plus for the NordicTrack over the Peloton: When you’re taking part in a studio workout, trainers can control your incline, decline, and resistance in real time, making for a personalized training experience, but with the Peloton, you have to make those adjustments yourself. Another perk Peloton doesn't offer: The NordicTrack offers realistic road simulations that let you virtually cycle through outdoor locations around the world, making this bike a great choice if you sometimes prefer to replicate the experience of outdoor cycling, as opposed to focusing exclusively on communal, studio-style classes. Like the Peloton app, iFit subscriptions also offers other workouts like cross-training and yoga, and since the bike's screen rotates 360 degrees, you can easily follow along off-bike. The bike itself offers a quiet, smooth ride and features 24 digital, magnetic resistance levels. The padded seat and handlebars are adjustable for various heights. Plus, it comes with two 3-pound dumbbells to strengthen your arms while you ride, and the built-in fan keeps you cool while you sweat it out. According to a rider: “Excellent cycle! I tried the Peloton before purchasing the NordicTrack Si22 and the Si22 was the clear choice. The library of rides is great and having the built-in fan is huge plus.” Height capacity: 4 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 6 inches (according to reviewers)

Weight capacity: 350 pounds

2. The Best Budget Option MaxKare Stationary Bike $270 | Amazon See On Amazon Buying a bike with a built-in screen isn’t the only way to re-create a Peloton experience — this budget-friendly indoor cycling bike has a tablet holder, so you can easily stream workouts on YouTube or the subscription service of your choice. And the most compelling factor — this option is about one-eighth the price of a Peloton, and reviewers report that it's a worthy alternative to the cult-favorite bike, even if it doesn't totally replicate the experience. The bike has an adjustable seat and handlebars, and an LCD monitor that displays time, distance, speed, and heart rate. The belt drive system provides a quiet ride, and there’s a tension knob to adjust the resistance. According to a rider: “I purchased this bike because I could not justify a Peloton. However I do use the Peloton app with it and am in LOVE. Since my purchase last month, I use at least 5 times per week and it is serving its purpose. It was easy to put together.” Height capacity: 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 3 inches

Weight capacity: 264 pounds

3. The Budget-Friendly Runner-Up Cyclace Exercise Bike $370 | Amazon See On Amazon [[This one's currently unavailable, if there's an easy swap, consider making but since it's #3, I think it's fine to leave for now.]] Another affordable option, this indoor cycling bike has similar features to the above pick, but accommodates a wider variety of body types. There’s a device holder, so you can easily stream workouts from YouTube or a subscription service, and an LCD monitor displays time, distance, and speed. The belt drive system and adjustable resistance provide a quiet and challenging ride. According to a rider: “Good bike for the price. I use it along with the Peloton app. Saved lots of $$ and I get a good workout.” Height capacity: 5 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 5 inches

Weight capacity: 330 pounds