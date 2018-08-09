If you are sensitive to fragrances or just don’t want to be perfumed in notes of “fresh meadow” (whatever that even smells like), unscented deodorants are the way to go. The best unscented deodorants will keep you smelling fresh in a neutral, headache-free way that won’t set off your allergies or clash with any perfume or scented lotion you may already wear. As an added plus, some fragrance-free deodorants are also made specifically for people with sensitive skin.

Keep in mind that while some deodorant-users are under the impression that perfume is needed to help mask body odor, the chemical compounds in deodorant are what eliminate odor-producing bacteria, not fragrance. So you can rest assured that unscented deodorants work just as well as their fragrant counterparts.

When picking out the right one, it'll really come down to the application, spray versus stick, and the type of deodorant, gel versus solid deodorant. And, while most people probably already have a favorite (or at least one you've used more frequently), keep in mind that they are different. Gel deodorant, which is a much newer option, can feel more lightweight when applied, but often doesn't stand up as well as stick deodorant. And if you're looking for an all-natural deodorant, look out for an aluminum-free option that's both fragrance- and chemical-free.

Read on for a look at the best unscented deodorants money can buy.

1 The Overall Best Stick Deodorant Amazon Speed Stick Power Solid Unscented Deodorant 3 oz. $10 (Pack of 2) Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for an unscented deodorant and antiperspirant that will leave you smelling fresh, not flowery, this Speed Stick solid ticks every box. Unlike some other deodorants, it truly has no fragrance, and people with scent sensitivities, as well as those with contact dermatitis and other allergies, have left rave reviews about this product on Amazon. That's helped this Speed Stick deodorant to rack up an impressive 4.6-star rating. So if you're in the market for a solid deodorant (both literally and figuratively), you can't go wrong with adding this one to your shopping cart.

2 The Best Spray-On Deodorant Amazon Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant, 3.8 oz $9 Amazon Buy Now Spray deodorants have been making a major comeback since their heyday in previous decades, and this unscented, alcohol-free version from Dove is a great option, especially if you are prone to underarm skin irritation. The moisturizers included in Dove's formula help with skin irritation, and keep your underarms soft and smooth. In addition, this aerosol spray works as both an antiperspirant and a deodorant, and lasts up to 48 hours once you've applied it. And because it dries clear, you can get dressed right away without having to worry about leaving annoying white streaks on your clothes, the way that you do with certain solid deodorants. That's a major plus.

3 The Best Gel Deodorant Amazon Almay Sensitive Skin Gel Deodorant, 2.25 oz $10 (2-Pack) Amazon Buy Now Almay's sensitive skin antiperspirant and deodorant is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, and its clear gel formula can be applied like a stick deodorant without leaving any white residue behind. Best of all, Amazon reviewers have noted that this gel deodorant is long-lasting, so you won't have to worry about not feeling fresh in the middle of the day: "It goes on wet, but it lasts a long time, even when I work out." $10 will get you a pack of two deodorants, which makes this set one of the more affordable packs on this list.