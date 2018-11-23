The 45 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon — Save Up To 70%
It's the most wonderful time of the year: The time when all your favorite Amazon products are on sale. And when I say sale, I'm not messing around — some of those coveted products that have been on your wish list all year are now up to 70 percent off. And you don't even have to get up at dawn and wait outside a store in your pajamas to grab them.
So now's the time to tackle both your holiday list and treat yourself to some of the absolute best stuff you've been eyeing all year. Tis the season to shop!
60% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush That's Equipped With Bluetooth
Take brushing to the next level with this electric toothbrush that connects to your phone via Bluetooth to offer personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring.
50% Off This 7-In-1, Multi-Use Slow Cooker
With over 28,000 reviews on Amazon, this multi-use slow cooker is a cult-favorite that can fit up to 8 quarts of food. It also features 14 programmable cooking settings for meals ranging from soup, to chili, to stew. On sale for Black Friday only, this instant pot is one kitchen essential you'll be happy you have on your shelf.
60% Off This One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
This hot air brush lets you dry and style your hair at the same time — no wonder it has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
59% Off Crest Professional Effects Whitening Strips Kit
Start seeing whiter teething in just three days with these whitening strips from Crest. The kit, which usually rings up at a steep $43 per box, lasts for one month and includes two one-hour express treatments for when you just can't wait.
52% Off The New Echo Dot
If you have yet to jump on the virtual assistant train, now is the time. During Black Friday the all-new Echo Dot is available at more than 50 percent off. Simply place this compact smart speaker anywhere in your home and ask it to play music, answer questions, place calls, or brief you on the weather outside. It can even control other electronics in your home when paired with smart outlets.
27% Off This Echo Plus With Dolby Digital Speakers
With improved audio and sound quality, the new Echo Plus would normally run you up to $150. But today only you can scoop up this virtual assistant for just $110 (27 percent off). This second generation Echo Plus features Dolby Digital speakers for better-quality audio and is built with seven internal speakers and noise-cancelling capabilities so it can hear you even if you have music playing or are standing far away.
33% Off An Award-Winning Makeup-Remover
Bioderma's micellar water has a cult-like following of fans that have been using it for decades (yes, I said decades!). How it works: Pour a bit of micellar water onto a cotton pad or cotton ball and wipe your face clean of dirt and makeup. The formula is also paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and completely safe for sensitive skin. Pick it up today for an amazing deal on this quality cleansing water.
38% Off This Fire TV Stick
With this fire TV stick you can watch live television, access your favorite streaming sites (Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo, I'm looking at you), and enjoy movies via your Amazon Prime account, all on your current television. Bonus: It's also built with Alexa technology, so you can control what's on your television with just your voice. On Black Friday, you can get the fire stick for $25.
33% Off This Compact Kindle E-Reader
With 46,000 five-star reviews, this Kindle is a beloved e-reader that you can get for just $80 on Black Friday. This version is available in black or white, is just 6 inches in height (it can fit in a jacket pocket!), and has a higher resolution screen than Kindles of the past. Best yet, it's built with an anti-glare glass screen that allows you to easily read your favorite book wherever you are.
38% Off This This Tablet With A High-Definition Display
Easily watch television shows, make calls, or read an e-book on the go with this fire tablet, available at a seriously discounted price for Black Friday. Not only is the tablet built with a high-definition display, but it boasts 10 hours of battery life between charges, and has room for 16 gigabytes of storage (the 32-gigabyte version is also on sale!). Snag it now while supplies last.
30% Off A Drying Lotion That Diminishes Blemishes
This award-winning drying lotion targets pimples and diminishes the appearance of blemishes. It's a medicine cabinet staple that is worth stocking up on while it's on sale!
33% Off This Cult-Favorite Styling Tool
Boasting more than 3,000 positive reviews, this cult-favorite hair waver is one of the most raved about hot tools on Amazon. Unlike a curling iron this styler uses uniquely curved ceramic tourmaline plates sculpt hair into deep, beach-y waves. The deep waver heats up to 400 degrees, is dual voltage (read: you can use it abroad), has auto shut-off, and thanks to the aforementioned ceramic tourmaline plates it leaves hair shiny and frizz-free.
41% Off This Classic Board Game That People Are Obsessed With
35% Off This 2-In-1 Epilator & Shaver
This epilator comes with six different attachments that allow you to shave, trim allover body hair, and buff away dry, dead skin on the bottoms of your feet. It's also built with an LED light so you can use it in a poorly-lit bathroom, and comes with a travel pouch so you can take it with you anywhere. Set it to one of two speeds for a shaving experience customized to your liking.
38% Off A Fancy Blender
For today only, this high-end blender is a total steal, so if it's been on your wishlist now is the time to buy.
22% Off This 12-Piece Copper Bakeware Set
Whether you spend hours in the kitchen or you're just looking for the cheapest kitchen upgrade you can make, this 12-piece copper bakeware set gives you a lot of bang for your buck on a regular day — and on Black Friday it's even more affordable. This set comes with a cookie sheet, a 12-cup muffin pan, a few loaf pans, and square pans for smaller baked goods. Act fast, this deal is too good to last.
36% Off A Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug
Usher your home into the future with this smart plug that gives you the power to control any outlet via your smartphone or Alexa device.
30% Off This Rarely-On-Sale Face Exfoliator Brush
This cult-favorite facial cleansing brush provides a deep but gentle cleanse — and now, the typically expensive (but totally splurge-worthy) device is on sale.
28% Off A Smart Lightbulb That Change Colors
These LED bulbs have built-in WiFi that enables you to change the color light in your room at the touch of a button. Simply install the light bulbs and download the app to change the bulbs to one of millions of colors. They even work with Alexa and other compatible smart assistants, so you can change the lighting in your room with the sound of your voice.
