Whether you're going for a natural look or something more dramatic, the best eyebrow fillers will help get you there. The right product, however, will vary from person to person depending on your style and needs. There are a handful of different product types worth considering:

Pencil: This eyebrow tool tends to work best for more natural looks, or if your goal is simply to fill gaps, refine lines, or even out asymmetry. A brow pencil is typically the most precise option and also makes a good base coat for powders.

Gel: The purpose of a gel is typically to hold your brows in place, sort of like a hair spray. Some also come in a variety of hues to add richer color, too.

Pomade: If you're seeking a bolder, more dramatic look, a pomade is definitely the way to go. It adds texture and results in a more striking, defined look. Just note it takes some practice to apply and can be tricky for beginners.

Powder: Similarly to pencil, a brow powder is good at filling in gaps — and it also works well with pencils to make your color last throughout the day. Overall, it's best for softer, less defined results.

Below, I've selected the best eyebrow fillers in each category. All of my picks below are easy to apply, long-lasting, and available in a wide range of hues to match nearly any brow color.

1. The Best Eyebrow Pencil L'Oréal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil $7 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With an impressive 4,000-plus reviews on Amazon, this option from L'Oréal Paris is one of the most popular eyebrow pencils out there. It features an extra-thin tip that creates exceptionally precise lines you can coat over your existing brows for effect or use to shape and fill in gaps. The waterproof pencil stays on a long time without smudging, and it's available in a nice range of colors (from blonde to soft black). One reviewer wrote: "This is my all time favorite eyebrow helper! I’m a person on the go so all i do is eyebrows and lipstick nothing else (on a good day i’ll throw on some concealer to make my brows extra perfect) I bought the dark brunette color, it last pretty long. I fell asleep and i still had my brows in tact. So i recommend to the fullest!"

2. The Best Eyebrow Gel L'Oréal Paris Unbelieva-Brow Tinted Brow Makeup $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Another super popular choice on Amazon, this L'Oréal option ranks among the best eyebrow gels out there, with hundreds of reviewers singing its praises. It goes the distance, according to fans, lasting from morning until night without smudging (some even likened it to a "permanent tat."). The high-quality waterproof gel easily allows for precision application, thanks to the angled brush (for outlining and defining) and the wide wand (for filling in and darkening). It's available in black, blonde, brunette, dark brunette, and light brunette. One reviewer wrote: "This product is amazing!!! Natural appearance, true colors, easy to use and stays on. Yes it’s a little tougher to get off but which would you prefer; tougher to keep on or take off?! Isn’t that the point. You won’t be disappointed."

3. The Best Eyebrow Pomade Maybelline New York TattooStudio Brow Pomade $9 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer a fuller, sculpted look, this Maybelline New York TattooStudio Brow Pomade is the ticket. The versatile brow filler boasts over 1,200 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, with many reviewers touting its ability to glide on smoothly, dry quickly, and stay on a long time. Available in eight hues, it's not prone to cracking, according to users, and it's "great for precision." One reviewer wrote: "Love it!! This is the best brow filler I’ve ever used. It looks great, is easy to use, and truly lasts until I take it off! I’m will definitely reorder."

4. The Best Eyebrow Powder NuBeauti Mineral Eyebrow Powder $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: When it comes to powder options, this NuBeauti Mineral Eyebrow Powder is a crowd-pleaser, with dozens of favorable reviews on Amazon. The top-quality, mineral-based formula goes on easily and lasts all day. It's available in eight shades (including dark brown, taupe, and dark auburn) and comes with a precise, angled contour brush. One reviewer wrote: "Great product! I have thin, ash brown eyebrows. I put this product on with the brush it came with. I then take a regular makeup brush to dust away the excess powder from my brows. I’m left with darker brows that last all day. It has a very natural look plus it’s quick and easy!"