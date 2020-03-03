When you need to add olive oil to a dinner you're preparing or melted butter to a dessert in progress, using one of the best liquid measuring cups will make the process more efficient. These cups allow you to quickly measure the precise amount of wet ingredients that you need for your recipe.

Although liquid measuring cups are a fairly low-tech kitchen tool, especially in comparison to gadgets like air fryers and pressure cookers, there are some design features that both novice and expert cooks alike can appreciate. For instance, some liquid measuring cups have an adjustable base which means you can simply adjust the cup to the measurement you need and fill the contents as needed. Others have an angled design that lets you read the measurements from the top of the cup — no bending over and squinting at the sides!

However, if you prefer a simple, low-cost measuring cup or a classic set of glass measuring cups like your grandparents likely had, well-made versions of those are still worth buying. You can also find miniature versions that are the perfect size for cocktails, medicine, or sauces.

Scroll on for more details on the best liquid measuring cups on the market.

1. The Overall Best Liquid Measuring Cup OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There is a lot to like about this OXO Good Grips adjustable measuring cup. It's made of BPA-free plastic that is dishwasher safe and has a large 2-cup capacity that can be adjusted to the precise measurement you need. This measuring cup also has a turning knob to help dispense sticky ingredients like honey or syrup, and the rubber on the inside of the cylinder acts as a squeegee to get ingredients out without the need for a scraper or a spoon. One drawback to this pick that reviewers have pointed out, though, is that it doesn't have a spout, so precise pouring may be on the tricker side. Helpful review: “Cool product. You can use it for all your kitchen measuring needs. The cool part is that you 'set' the cup to the desired amount required. No more bending over and checking if you are at the right line, over filling, under filling etc. Twist to the desired amount, fill to the top measuring line and you are good to go. Max is 2 cups. Has solid & liquid measures as well as metric. Easy clean with the typical Oxo rubber grip. Nicely made product that is multi-functional and well made.”

2. The Best Classic Glass Set Pyrex Measuring Cups, 3-Piece Set $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality Pyrex measuring cup set is an Amazon best-seller for a reason — it's just so reliable. You get three separate but stackable measuring cups with 1-, 2-, and 4-cup capacities. These cups are made of heavy-duty glass that's safe to use in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, fridge, and freezer. The set is also backed by a 2-year warranty. Helpful review: “These are simply the best measuring cups out there. Top quality construction and materials. Easy to read markings. Pours easily without spilling or dripping. Nice, big handles that are easy to hold on to. 3 sizes for various needs. Made in the USA. All that for under $15.”

3. A Clever Cup That Lets You Read Measurements From The Top OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This OXO Good Grips 2-cup angled measuring cup is notable for its angled design that gives you the ability to read the measurement labels from above. This removes the need to check the measurements from the side, which typically requires you to lean over or to raise the measuring cup up to eye level. This BPA-free plastic measuring cup also offers a non-slip handle and is dishwasher-safe. It's available in 1-, 2-, 4-cup, and even mini sizes. Helpful review: "Absolutely love this little measuring cup. So easy to see the amount measured from the top and sides. Plus measures tablespoons so if you have more than one T of something to measure, it’s amazing. I have one and have purchased numerous ones for gifts!!!"

4. The Best Budget Pick Norpro 4-Cup Capacity Plastic Measuring Cup $6 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot to find a decent liquid measuring cup. This Norpro 4-cup plastic measuring cup gets the job done and for barely more than $5. Although it's not listed as being BPA-free, it is both microwave and dishwasher safe, and has a large spout for pouring. Helpful review: “Perfect, exactly what I was looking for in a non-breakable measuring cup. The size is perfect for actually mixing things together. I use this up daily to heat water for tea in the microwave, and the cup handle is still cool to the touch.”