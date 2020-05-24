When you're shopping for a portable fire pit, you'll notice that they have come a long way from the traditional circular basins of the past. In fact, some of the most innovative pits have Bluetooth capability while others are compact enough to be stored in a backpack. But unless you’re taking your fire pit hiking, the best portable fire pit isn’t solely going to come down to finding the one that’s the most portable. You'll also need to consider your fuel source (wood, coal, or propane?); how your plan to use your fire pit (are you grilling food or just need something to stay warm?); and your budget (a fancy fire pit can cost a few hundred dollars).

Fuel source is a key differentiator when choosing fire pit. It impacts portability and how and where you can use it.

A wood (and coal) burning option is typically the best choice if you plan to barbecue since most options have removable grill grates. They're also more budget-friendly as the fuel can be found in your backyard. And while not all wood-burning fires pits are more portable than their propane counterparts, the most portable fire pit will always be wood-burning one. Their biggest downside is the attention they require during your fire (to fan out and build flames) and afterward (to clean out soot and ash). It’s also important to note that wood- and coal-burning fire pits are not recommended for use on a wooden deck because stray embers could be a fire hazard.

A propane model ignites with just the flip of a switch and gives you more control over the size of the flame. It's also guaranteed smoke-free, helping you avoid dangerous sparks and a lingering smell on your clothes. But if it's ultra-portability you're after, you may find the weight of the required propane tank (often around 20 pounds) to be too hefty.

Keep scrolling to find the best portable fire pits found on Amazon. And remember, you should always read the instructions that come with your pit to determine safety precautions before you set it up and, check on your city's open-fire regulations.

1.The Overall Most Portable Wood-Burning Fire Pit UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions (opened): 13.5 x 10 x 11 inches (length x width x height) Dimensions (folded): 13.5 x 10 x 1.5 inches (length x width x height) Weighing only 3.2 pounds, the UCO fire pit is the lightest option on this list, and the most compact. This model folds completely flat into 1.5-inch-thick rectangle and takes mere seconds to set up. Its stainless steel construction is rust and corrosion-resistant, and included with your pit is a grill grate making it also a great place to cook food on your outdoor (or backyard) adventure. The raised sides are intended to serve as a wind-break to help your fire never goes out. It can be used with wood or charcoal, and you'll get a convenient canvas bag to store it in. For those looking for even more portability, go for the "mini" version, which folds up to roughly the size of a notebook! One reviewer's take: "We love our little grill. We use it as a fire pit when camping. A few small twigs and leaves and we get the perfect little fire with no mess. It comes with a small case for easy storage. If you are looking for a small fire pit that is portable, this is perfect."

2. The Best Portable Propane Fire Pit Outland Living Firebowl 823 Propane Gas Fire Pit $105 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 19 x 19 x 11 inches (length x width x height) This smokeless, propane fire pit has a high energy output of 58,000 BTU per hour (about five times higher than a kitchen stove), making it ideal for keeping warm on a cool night. The fire bowl is made of steel with an enamel finish fire and has regulator dial so you can control the flame's height. With this pick, you'll also get decorative natural lava rocks for a little extra ambiance. At 22 pounds, it's on the heavier side, especially since it requires a 5-gallon (20 pound) propane tank (not included), but its compact size makes it still small enough to fit into the trunk of your car for a weekend trip. Also included the unit is a 10-foot hose to attach to a tank, giving you plenty of safe space between the fuel source and the flame. To make it even more portable, you can buy a cover kit that comes with carry straps and a steel lid. Note: This is a CSA-approved fire pit so it's safe to use during most campfire bans, but you should always check with the current fire restrictions in your area. One reviewer's take: "At some point every summer, the USFS bans campfires in our cabin area. This 'firebowl' gives us the look of a campfire and the ability to make s'mores. It sets up in a few minutes and has easy on-off functions. Wish we had bought one years ago!"

3. A Larger, Stronger Wood-Burning Fire Pit Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions (open) : 24 x 24 x 15 inches (length x width x height)

: 24 x 24 x 15 inches (length x width x height) Dimensions (closed): 27 x 5 x 5 inches (length x width x height) When packed up in its carrier case, this 8-pound pop-up pit is roughly the size of a folded picnic chair, making it easy to tote to your next tailgate or backyard get together. And when fully open, it becomes a square table that can support up to 125 pounds of wood or charcoal briquettes. The stainless steel mesh bottom keeps air moving so you're sure to get a good flame. Once you've extinguished your fire, the aluminum frame cools down in just 90 seconds. "I was and am completely blown away at how this performs," reports one Amazon fan. "Everything about this is exactly as it is described by the manufacturer." There are no tools required to set it up or fold it back down, and there is a companion grill grate that you can purchase separately. One reviewer's take: "This pit made our trip. Cold and rainy river rafting trip means we need fire. The flow thru mesh made starting the fire a breeze and helped us dry wood. Love how the logs turn to a fine ash. Just scooped it out in the morn and shook it off, ready to pack up. Can hold a ridiculous amount of wood/fire."

4. A Smart Wood-Burning Fire Pit With Bluetooth Capabilities BioLite Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit and Grill $250 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 27 x 13 x 15.8 inches (length x width x height) The BioLite fire pit has a ton of thoughtful features, yet still remains easy to transport. Weighing just 20 pounds, it also has folding legs and handles for carrying. It can be used with wood or coal, in fact, the frame is large enough that it can fit four standard firewood logs at a time. The metal mesh walls keep air flowing and give you a nice view of the burning logs. According to the manufacturer, the inclusion of a fan reduces the amount of smoke that is generated, making this model almost smokeless. The fan itself is also Bluetooth enabled, which means you can use a companion app to adjust its intensity right from your phone. Among its other noteworthy functions is a rechargeable and removable battery power pack with USB ports so you can juice up your devices while you're camping or at the beach. This fire pit also comes with a removable grill grate for cooking meals. One reviewer's take: "At first, I thought this product was just for sitting by the fire, which it is great for, but once we grilled on it you really see the value. We were able to make some delicious kielbasa and burgers while camping. Turn up the fans and you get a really hot flame that you can sear steaks on and also admire through the mesh. It really is an amazing product."

5. A Great Wood-Burning Fire Pit For Your Backyard KINGSO Outdoor Fire Pit $58 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 22-inch diameter x 20-inch tall Elegant and lightweight, the steel Kingso fire pit is just 6 pounds. To set up, you'll need to screw in the legs and attach the outer rim using the tools included, and then it's yours to move around wherever you want it. The pit can be lit using wood or charcoal and comes with a handy fire poker and a mesh lid to catch any flying sparks or embers. One reviewer's take: "I absolutely love my little fire pit! I knew nothing about fires and whatnot other than I really wanted something to put me outdoors more often to hang out with my friends. It’s really durable, despite its small size, and super easy to take out and put away. What I always do is I rinse it off and wipe it down after every use to maintain it as best I can. It’s honestly one of the best investments I’ve made so far!"