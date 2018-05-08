Despite knowing how important it is to wear sunscreen on your face each day, skipping out on applying our SPF is an all too common habit for many of us — after all, who needs another step in their morning routine? If you arm yourself with one of the best primers with sunscreen in it, you'll be able to cut down on time and money by investing in an essential product that serves two functions in one.

Another reason a lot of people neglect their daily sun protection is because so many formulas with SPF feel thick and heavy, or leave behind a subtle white cast. But the products listed below were formulated to be primers first, so instead of feeling like a heavy, oily sunblock, they'll feel more like a moisturizer. As far as prepping skin for makeup goes, they're incredible formulas on their own — the SPF is just an added benefit. Your foundation will glide on smoother and stay on longer — what's not to love?

If these double-duty products seem too good to be true, you'll be glad to know that they're not; In fact, five of the best primers with sunscreen are just a click away.

1 This Best-Selling Product That Serves Three Functions In One Amazon Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield $80 AmazonBuy Now While all primers with sunscreen smooth and protect skin, few take the extra step that this option from Murad does. Designed to provide rich hydration, this formula features a mix of barley, sunflower, and cucumber extracts to enhance the skin's ability to retain moisture, despite creating a matte complexion. In addition, the power-packed, sun-fighting formula features mushroom peptides to restore the skin's elasticity and resilience and help even out texture. In the end, you've got a three-in-one product that primes, moisturizes, and treats all types of skin. Pro tip: mix it with your go-to foundation and really crack down on that morning routine of yours.

2 This K-Beauty Favorite With SPF 50 That Reviewers With Acne-Prone, Oily Skin Swear By Amazon Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ / PA+++ $15 AmazonBuy Now Designed to deliver non-greasy, non-sticky sun protection, this lightweight primer from cult-y Korean brand Etude House blends into skin for a barely there feel that helps lock makeup into place. Thanks to a mixture of antioxidant-rich acai berry, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid, this 100 percent mineral-based primer works to nourish skin and increase its vitality, too. And with a whopping SPF 50, it provides incredible sun protection, so you can even wear it to the beach or pool without concern. Reviewers with oily and/or acne-prone skin say it's a game-changer: "Just like you, I've tried it all. Neutrogena Dry touch, KissMyFace, Hawaiian Tropic Face, Cetaphil, Cerave all of it. They either broke me out, dried out my skin, or gave me the worst blackheads everywhere and made me look greasy. This stuff is amazing... Its incredibly light and truly [has] a thin milky texture...I have no white cast with this product either, and there's little to no fragrance. Absolutely worth the price and I'm in it for life with this stuff."

3 This Smart Primer That Uses Skin-Matching Technology To Even Out Your Complexion Amazon Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30 $50 AmazonBuy Now Finding a primer with sunscreen that both perfects and protects is a feat in and of itself, making this multi-tasking primer a must-have for any beauty lover on the go. Formulated with velvety silicones and soy protein to even out tone and texture, this long-lasting product uses a unique mineral technology that adapts to your natural complexion. Multiple reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it, and one customer with rosacea said it helped with her redness, calling it "The best primer I have found." As if that weren't enough, the white tea and potent peptides work to protect against free radicals so that, with continued use, your skin will be healthier in the long run, too.

4 This All-Natural Primer With SPF 30 That Uses Plant Stem Cells To Hydrate, Soothe, And Protect Skin Amazon COOLA Dawn Patrol Classic SPF 30 Makeup Primer $40 AmazonBuy Now Made with all-natural ingredients, this vegan primer is formulated without parabens, sulfates, GMOs, or phthalates, making it an excellent choice for even the most sensitive skin. The hypoallergenic formula features a proprietary blend of honeysuckle, white lily, and iris stem cells to improve skin tone upon application; it also has SPF 30 to shield against the damaging effects of the sun. Whether worn alone or underneath your favorite makeup, this soothing, cucumber-infused primer creates a smooth, healthy-looking, gorgeous base. It's water-resistant up to 40 minutes — something to keep in mind if you plan on swimming.