The 5 Most Comfortable Blankets

Whether you're snuggling on the couch or getting a good night's rest, having one of the most comfortable blankets can make all the difference. Since the word "comfortable" may mean something different for everyone, it helps to consider your needs and preferences before you start shopping around.

If you've been searching for the softest blanket material, you've probably seen that there are a ton of great options. Cotton is not only soft but also breathable, and it's a great material for people with allergies. The downside is that it's not good at wicking moisture, so if you're prone to sweating, you may want to avoid options that are 100% cotton. Instead, consider a blanket made with bamboo, which is lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable, and even antimicrobial. If you live in a cooler climate or just like a little extra warmth, Merino wool is an insulating material that's great at regulating temperature, and it isn't itchy like other types of wool. As for synthetic materials, which tend to come with a cheaper price tag, sherpa is especially fluffy and plush, while microfiber is cozy and breathable, and it doesn't fade over time.

Another important factor to consider is what blanket size you prefer, and this will largely depend on whether you're planning to cuddle up with it on your couch or use it for your bed. Most of my picks below come in a variety of options, ranging from throw size (which is typically around 50 by 60 inches) to king size (which is roughly 100 by 108 inches).

Below, I've put together a list of the best blankets on Amazon to aid you in your search. Read on to find the most comfortable blanket for you.

1. This Super Soft & Cozy Fleece Throw That’s Just $15 Bedsure Fleece Blanket $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of microfiber fleece, this Bedsure fleece blanket is super soft and cozy. Because of its material, it's also lightweight, breathable, and still offers a solid amount of warmth. You can easily put this blanket in the washing machine, and it's not only quick-drying but also resistant to wrinkles. On top of all that, it's available in more than a dozen different colors, including pink, teal, and navy (pictured above). What fans say: "We've had this for about a month now and love it. It's super soft (human and fur baby approved) and light weight. I use it as an extra layer since I'm always cold and my fiance uses it as his main blanket during summer. We've washed it multiple times and it's still soft." Available sizes: Throw (50 by 60 inches), Twin (60 by 80 inches), Queen (90 by 90 inches), King (108 by 90 inches)

2. This Organic & Hypoallergenic Cotton Blanket That Can Be Used All Year-Round Whisper Organics Organic Cotton Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This organic cotton blanket is ideal for those who have allergy-prone skin and want something that is super breathable. Made of GOTS-certified, 100% organic cotton, this blanket is free of toxins or chemicals. Both durable and luxurious, you can count on this option to last for years to come. By nature, the cotton material isn't moisture-wicking, so it may not be a good fit for hot nights or those who tend to sweat a lot. But it's a great choice for chilly days and nights. This blanket is also machine-washable and available in five classic colors. What fans say: "It’s great for cuddling up on the couch with or even on a cold fall night just this one blanket will do it! It’s so warm and soft and most important is comfortable." Available sizes: Throw, Full/Queen

3. This Bamboo Microfiber Blanket That's Lightweight & Moisture-Wicking DANGTOP Air Conditioning Cool Blanket $28 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This DANGTOP cool blanket is one of the best blankets for hot sleepers. Made out of bamboo fiber material, this blanket is thin, soft, smooth, and breathable. Offering great ventilation and moisture management, this blanket is quick-drying, absorbent, and even helps fight odors, though it probably won't be the best option for those who want something extra warm to cuddle up with. This blanket can be machine-washed, but hand-washing is recommended, and it should not come into contact with heat. This option also comes in eight different colors, including gray, white, and a variety of pastels. What fans say: "Exactly what I was looking for. I’m the worlds hottest/sweatiest sleeper and this product has completely changed my quality of sleep. I wake up cold sometimes!" Available sizes: 59 by 79 inches, 79 by 91 inches

4. This Soft Wool Blanket That Will Keep You Extra Warm On Cold Nights Woolly Mammoth Woolen Company Extra Large Merino Wool Camp Blanket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you live in a cooler climate or are just a cold sleeper, this Merino wool blanket is one of the best blankets for cold climates. It's made out of 80% premium virgin Merino wool for warmth and comfort, plus a bit of acrylic for durability. This blanket is much denser than other options on my list, and it also has double-stitched threading to help it last for years. Available in one generous size, this blanket is big enough for a twin bed but can also work as an oversized throw. It comes in gray, navy blue, and olive green (pictured above). Just note that it's dry clean only. What fans say: "Just WOW! This blanket is FAR better than I expected. Super heavy, well constructed, and warm. I love the lanolin smell too. This is the real deal. I'm buying more for the rest of my rooms! This would make an excellent gift too." Available sizes: One size (66 by 90 inches)