The 6 Best Running Shorts For Big Thighs

Running can be a rewarding activity that fills your body with happy adrenaline and feel-good hormones. Unless of course your thighs are chafing or you’re spending the whole time tugging at your shorts to keep the fabric from riding up. Luckily, if you know what to look for you can find the best running shorts for big thighs and they will ensure that running doesn’t suck and you can get back to enjoying the fresh air (or at least the breezy ceiling fan at the gym).

There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for running shorts for thicker legs. The first, obviously, is that they need to fit. Your athletic shorts have to be roomy enough that your legs will feel comfortable and you won’t have the sensation of your circulation being cut off across your femur.

Secondly, you want the fabric to feel stretchy and have the ability to move with your body rather than being constrictive. If you’re in a warm climate or tend to work up a hard sweat, you may also want to look for moisture-wicking qualities when selecting the fabric type. Certain quick-drying technologies will make your skin feel more breathable and airy.

Lastly, you want to make sure the material fits snugly and won’t cause chafing. Things like elastic bands or special compression fabrics will help your shorts stay in place and stave off the dreaded slow-roll up the thigh. Seamless or flat-seamed construction will further your comfort level, offering running shorts that won't rub or chafe. With all of these in mind, here are some of the best shorts for people with large thighs.

1 The Best Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts That Offer Extra Leg Room Amazon Starter, Women's Stretch Run Shorts $20 AmazonBuy Now The polyester-spandex blend offers moveable, soft fabric that flexes with motion and won't feel tight or constricting. The extra large size offers enough room for bigger thighs to move freely yet they aren't so large that medium-sized athletes will feel like they're swimming in them. The sides are lined with breathable mesh panels that help keep you cool while the DRI-STAR lining wicks sweat from your skin. As a bonus, they have a reflective logo on the front and back to make you mofre visible if you jog at night. Available Sizes: X Small - X Large

3 The Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts That Come In Extended Sizes Amazon Champion, Women's Sport Short 5 $30 Amazon Buy Now These short-style running shorts are a sensational choice for folks with big thighs who live in hot climates, or tend to overheat when they run. With moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly, you can sweat up a storm without worrying about getting damp or sticky. Plus, the high cut slit in the legs prevents your circulation from getting cut off. "These shorts are cute and comfortable!" said one Amazon reviewer. "They are slit up the sides of the legs pretty far. I don't mind as it makes them great for moving around without constricting my thick thighs!" Available Sizes: 1X Plus - 4x Plus

4 The Best Compression Running Shorts That Won't Roll Up Amazon Reebok, Women's Compression Running Shorts $15 AmazonBuy Now If you're someone with large, muscular thighs, these compression running shorts from Reebok are a fantastic option thanks to the fabric that's engineered to hug your legs and move with you as you run. That means the legs will stay put and you won't spend your whole jog tugging at your thighs to keep the material down. The chafe-free, seamless design ensures they won't rub or irritate your skin and, best of all, the compression technology increases blood flow, reducing muscles soreness while enhancing circulation. Available Sizes: X Small - Large

5 The Best Spandex Running Shorts That Stay In Place — Plus, They Have A Pocket! Amazon Saucony, Women's Scoot Tight Shorts $19-58 AmazonBuy Now These running shorts that are guaranteed to stay in place. They feature four-way stretch to allow a full range of motion and a soft, smooth waistband that doesn't dig in or leave lines. The anti-chafe flatlock seams and gusseted crotch prevent them from rubbing, even when running fast and hard. "These running shorts are the first pair I've found that won't roll up when I run in them," said one Amazon customer. "They are the perfect length, not too long to give me a weird tan line and not short shorts that make feel exposed." Available Sizes: Small - X Large