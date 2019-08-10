Whether you're looking for light support or an extra boost to your existing sports bra, tank tops with built-in bras can be a great option for both working out and lounging. Many styles on the market are even surprisingly supportive. Choosing the best tank tops with built-in sports bra for you depends on how much support you want and what activities you’re wearing it for.

If you don’t need a lot of support or are looking for something comfortable to lounge in or to wear doing lower-impact activities like certain types of yoga, you may enjoy the lack of restriction tank tops with shelf bras offer.

However, it is also possible to find tops with more supportive sports bras. There are many newer styles that are more like a sports bra with a top wrapped around it, offering a lot more support than the typical camisole. For even more support, you may find wearing a tank with a built-in bra in addition to a sports bra gives your existing athletic gear a nice boost, something that would be especially welcome for high-impact sports like running.

No matter what you choose, the best tank tops with built-in sports bras will make you feel comfortable and supported whether you’re stretching, running, or just hanging out.

1. The Overall Best Tank Top With A Built-In Bra Icyzone Activewear Built-In Bra Tank Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This top is basically a workout bra with a top wrapped around it, not a top with a bra built in. This makes it a lot more supportive than your average built-in bra. While it’s designed with yoga in mind, some reviewers who needed less support report happily jogging, hiking, and hitting the gym in this model. The strappy racerback bra includes mesh lining and a supportive bottom strap for breathability and support. The shirt material is also wicking and anti-chafing. The loose fit is breathable and great for yoga as well as classes like cycling and Pilates. It comes in 15 colors and patterns, ranging from neutral grays and black to a 80s-inspired neon geometric motif. Sizes: S - XXL

2. The Best For Larger Breasts And More Support DISBEST Yoga Tank Top $25 | Amazon See On Amazon While the top pick offers a decent amount of support, those wanting more support might find that DISBEST’s top is a better choice thanks to its thick band that runs around the entire built-in bra and a supportive racerback. It also fits closer to the body for people who don’t want a flowy top. The close fit can also be better for more high-impact activities like running or HIIT classes. It comes in 12 solid colors with matching contrast stitching Sizes: S - XL

3. The Best For Light Support Gaiam Women's Strappy Racerback Yoga Tank Top $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to have medium support, this tank from Gaiam is perfect for low-impact activities like stretching, certain yoga styles, or just hanging around the house. The open back is designed for a loose, laid-back fit, and is also light and breezy. The wicking spandex blend will help keep you dry and comfortable, and reviewers also praise the fact that it provides good coverage to larger breasts. However, it won't compress them for more high-impact activities like more supportive bras. It comes in nine colors and patterns. Gaiam recommends sizing down because their tops run large. Sizes: XS - XL

4. The Best Plus-Size Tank 32 DEGREES Womens Plus-Size Relaxed Cami $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular tank with a built-in bra offers sizes up to a 3X and can be worn for light workouts as well as with casual attire. The flowy fit is great for yoga, walking, wearing around the house, or anywhere you might not want to wear a more supportive bra. Made of a spandex-blend, this top with adjustable straps is stretchy and comfortable. The bra has built-in padding and comes in two colors, blush and gray. Sizes: 1x - 3x

5. The Best Crop Top With Built-In Bra Move With You Crop Tank With Built-in Bra $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’d rather have a crop top fit with a built-in bra, this has an inner sports bra and then extends a few inches for more coverage whether you're hitting the gym or just slipping it on for a day out and about when you don't want to worry about an extra bra (and bra straps). The high neck and racerback provide coverage and support as well. In fact, many reviewers even found that it provided enough support for high-impact activities like running. There are more than a dozen variations to choose from including cutout styles and prints. Sizes: XS - XL