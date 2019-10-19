So you want to buy a new vibrator. Or maybe you're shopping for your first one (in which case, congratulations!) In either case, the great news about sex toy shopping today is that you no longer have to head to a specialty store to do your browsing. Most of the best sex toy shopping happens online, and it doesn't get much easier than buying on Amazon: their shipping is fast, their selection is unparalleled, and their prices are competitive. But having so many options can also result in confusion, which is where this guide to the best vibrators on Amazon comes in to help.

Buying a vibrator is a deeply personal process, since everyone's into different things and requires different types of pleasure to get off. For example, if you want both clitoral and G-spot stimulation, then you want to look for a rabbit vibrator, which provides both at the same time. Or, if you prefer the feeling of oral sex, there are clit-sucking vibrators that mimic the feeling of a real mouth. If you're all about prostate stimulation, there are prostate-specific vibrators, too — it's all about identifying what types of sensations you prefer the most.

Regardless of the type of vibrator you choose, the most important thing to keep in mind is that it should be made of medical-grade or body-safe silicone. And, when using a silicone-based vibe, you should use a non-silicone-based lubricant to avoid damaging your new toy.

Now, the fun part: Scroll on for the very best vibrators you can buy on Amazon, from rabbits to clit-suckers to wands and more.

1. The Best Wearable Vibrator Tracy's Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Wearable vibrators are a great option when it comes to hands-free play. This one, from Tracy's Dog, is a top-notch choice; one "arm" slips into your vagina and rests against your G-spot, where it vibrates, while the other lays against your clit and gives off a sucking sensation. It's made from medical-grade silicone, comes with 10 different vibration patterns, and runs for at least an hour on one charge. To add to its convenience factor, this vibe is USB-rechargeable, waterproof, and easy to care for. Impressively, this best-selling vibrator has over 1,500 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Go ahead and try it out for yourself.

2. The Best Rabbit Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great option for both clitoral and G-spot stimulation — and a classic vibrator choice — is a rabbit vibrator. The Paloqueth rabbit vibrator provides a slightly different sensation than the Tracy's Dog clit-sucker. The part that rests against your clit is shaped like a pair of rabbit ears, which vibrate and tickle your clit instead of mimicking the sucking sensation of oral sex. The insertable, penis-shaped portion offers powerful vibrations — switch things up between nine different vibration modes. This is another popular toy that's waterproof and USB-rechargeable — but this one lasts for up to three hours (!!!) on a single charge. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this rabbit vibrator has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. "I just want to scream it from the mountain tops that this was HANDS down the best series of orgasms I’ve ever had in my life [...] This one gave me 3 orgasms before I could even blink, then threw me for a roller coaster of waves that left me covered in sweat," reported one reviewer.

3. The Best Multi-Use Vibrator Adorime Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Vibrators aren't only for vaginas or anuses. Case-in-point? This little vibe, which, yes, can be used to stimulate your clit, anus, or testicles, but also works especially well on your nipples, thanks to its unique design. It has three different vibration points (one at the bottom and one in each of the double heads) and comes with seven different vibration modes. Asides from using the two heads to tickle your most sensitive parts, it can also be inserted into a vagina or anus. Made of food-grade silicone, it's waterproof, rechargeable, and a number-one Amazon best-seller.

4. The Best Minimal Vibrator LuxeLuv G-Spot Vibrator $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For beginners and minimalists, this basic-in-a-good-way vibrator is another great option to consider. This flexible rod can be placed against your clit or inserted into your vagina for both clitoral and G-spot stimulation. If you have experience with anal, it can also be used as a prostate massager. (Just make sure to use it only on your anus or your vagina, since crossing over can cause contamination that can lead to infection.) The cool thing about this USB-rechargeable vibrator is that it's extremely bendy and flexible, so you can use it tons of different ways. It's made of super-smooth liquid silicone, it's waterproof, and it comes with nine different vibration patterns to choose from. It also comes with a sleek white storage case and, like most of the other vibrators on this list, its own charging cable. Fans are clearly obsessed with this Amazon best-seller, giving it an overall rating of 4.7 stars. "This is unlike any vibrator i have ever had. The material is so smooth [it] almost feels as good [as] the real thing. It is super flexible and so quiet," commented one reviewer. "Is VERY quiet. VERY powerful. Is bendy and reaches the G-Spot super easily and it is so comfortable," wrote another.

5. The Best Sucking Vibrator Adorime Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Adorime clitoral sucking vibrator is similar to the Tracy's Dog wearable vibrator — except it only works as a sucker (as opposed to both a clit-sucker and vibrator). When used on your clit, it mimics the feeling of oral sex with its sucking motions, but it can also be placed against your testicles or nipples. Made of smooth, soft silicone, this waterproof, USB-rechargeable vibe is perfect for travel, thanks to its small size. One reviewer commented, "Oh my do I enjoy this little toy! Very lightweight and easy to hold. No slip texture and easy to access controls. Simple system, only goes faster or slower [...] There is quite a strong suction for such a little thing. That sensation is unique and for me, keeps my skin from getting irritation, something that can happen with traditional vibrators. And brings me to a finish FAST with the pinpoint sensations."