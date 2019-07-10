If your bedroom is your sanctuary, it makes sense to invest in premium bedding, and these days, there are plenty of high-end brands to choose from. While the most expensive sheets are shockingly pricey, the truth is, you don't need to spend an entire paycheck on quality bed linens. In fact, it's now possible to find ultra, ultra-luxe sheets on Amazon for less than $500. The high-quality sheet sets below can transform an average night's sleep into an otherworldly one — which of course, is worth every penny.

In general, the higher the thread count, the more expensive the sheet. However, while higher thread count tends to mean softer sheets, it also means they have a denser weave — a good thing if you're seeking warmth, a not-so-good thing if you need breathability. That's why, rather than just focusing exclusively on thread count, it makes more sense to consider material as well, so you can really dial in your specific preferences.

For soft, breathable sheets, cotton is a smart choice, but look for ones made from long-staple cotton (ex. Pima cotton) — it has a smooth finish that actually gets softer over time. For crispness, you can't beat percale sheets (made from 100 percent cotton), and for organic texture, linen feels luxe. If you're all about lusciously smooth sheets, opt for ones made with premium Mulberry silk, and a momme of at least 19, and if you need unrivaled warmth, flannel is the clear choice. Last but not least, for eco-friendly, moisture-wicking sheets, bamboo is the way to go.

Of course, if organic bedding is a priority, always make sure to look for the GOTS certification, the gold standard when it comes to meeting both environmental and social criteria.

With all that in mind, it's time to find the sheets of your dreams. All of the sets below are highly rated on Amazon and have a price tag that accurately reflects their superior quality.

1. An Organic Cotton Sheet Set with A Luxury Hotel Feel Boll & Branch Luxury Organic Cotton Solid White Sheet Set (King Size) $250 | Amazon See on Amazon Boll & Branch is quickly becoming a household name in luxury bedding, and it's easy to see why after sleeping on their luxury organic sheets. The long-staple, GOT-certified cotton sheets are soft, light, and drapey. The sumptuous, 300 thread count weave is perfect for year-round use, and they actually get softer with each wash. Plus, you can rest easy knowing the product was ethically made, sustainably sourced, and is truly heirloom quality. What fans are saying: "Our family rented a Four Seasons Villa in Hawaii for a reunion and I did something I never do, which is pulled up the sheets to look at the tag — they were so soft and comfy that I wanted them for home. I googled the Boll and Branch brand (had heard their ads on the radio but was reluctant to buy bedding without feeling it first), and happy to see them at a price that’s reasonable for this quality (my mother-in-law spends $800+ per sheet set for a fancy brand and even SHE loved the new BB sheets I put in the guest room for her!)." Available Sizes: Full - California King

2. A Mulberry Silk Sheet Set Available In 16 Different Colors THXSILK Top Grade Mulberry Silk 4-Piece Sheet Set (Queen Size) $410 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to pamper yourself with silky, smooth sheets, you can't go wrong with the THXSILK Top Grade Mulberry Silk Sheet Set. Made from 100 percent pure, long-stranded Mulberry silk, and boasting a 400 thread count, these 19 momme sheets are nothing short of exquisite. They're hypoallergenic, and since they have an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, they're also completely chemical-free. Plus, the sheets' natural fibers adjust to your body temperature so they can be used from season to season. It's worth noting that, in terms of care, it's recommended that you either hand wash these sheets, or use gentle detergent that's specifically formulated for silk, like this highly rated one from The Laundress. What fans are saying: "The pillow cases feel like I am sleeping on golden clouds. I really feel like royalty on these sheets and pillow case." Available sizes: Full - California King

3. A Breathable & Eco-Friendly Bamboo Sheet Set Cariloha Resort Bamboo 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set (Queen Size) $240 | Amazon See on Amazon Cariloha's Resort Bamboo Sheets are soft, lightweight, naturally breathable, and moisture-wicking. With a 400 thread count and a dreamy sateen weave, it's easy to see why many people swear by these sheets. They're made from viscose from bamboo, which the brand claims is twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton. Plus, the sheets are sustainably sourced and come with a lifetime quality guarantee. What fans are saying: "These are by far the most comfortable sheets I have ever tried. They are cool and crisp and feel great against the skin. The customer service is outstanding. I really have no complaints." Available sizes: Queen - Split King

4. A Heavyweight Flannel Sheet Set That Won't Pill MALOUF Woven Heavyweight Portuguese Flannel Sheet Set (Queen Size) $170 | Amazon See on Amazon Expertly crafted in Portugal, these luxuriously heavyweight flannel sheets are soft, cozy, and durable. They feature a brushed, 100 percent cotton weave that's breathable enough for year-round use, although extra welcome during colder months. These high-quality sheets can stand up to many washes without pilling, and the deep pockets of the fitted sheet (18 inches) can accommodate even bigger mattress sizes. What fans are saying: "These flannel sheets do NOT pill. Honestly, I absolutely love them. I have all the warmth and comfort of soft flannel, with none of that "sandpapery" feel I've had from other flannel sheets. ... These sheets were a bit pricey, but worth it!" Available sizes: Queen - Split King

5. A Crisp & Cool Percale Cotton Sheet Set THOMAS LEE 500 Thread Count Percale, US-Grown Pima Cotton Bed Sheets & Pillowcases Set (Queen Size) $221 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for crisp, cool sheets with a turn-down-service kind of feel, then this sheet set from Thomas Lee can't be beat. Made from 100 percent U.S.-grown Pima, long-staple cotton, these single-ply, 500 thread count sheets feel luxuriously smooth and fresh. Plus, they're meticulously sewn by craftsmen, with 12 stitches per inch. And with the 30-night guarantee, you can exchange or return them, hassle-free, if you're not 100 percent satisfied. What fans are saying: "We slept on Thomas Lee sheets at a friend's house, and I was so impressed I asked for the brand. Immediately ordered a set and got them on the bed yesterday. I *love* these sheets. The feel is crisp and cool. The fitted sheet FITS and the top sheet is very large: I love that! So sick of king sheets with no drape to them on the sides." Available sizes: Full - California King