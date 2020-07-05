Canvas shoes are versatile, affordable, and low-maintenance, which makes them a great everyday shoe to complete your wardrobe. That said, some canvas options come with flimsy soles that wear out quickly. The best canvas shoes have lightweight yet supportive rubber soles that ensure comfort, whether you are taking a stroll down the boardwalk or wearing them throughout the work day. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a new pair.

Style

When people think of canvas shoes, images of classic white skips from popular brands like Keds may come to mind. But these woven fabric shoes have come a long way and can be found in a variety of colors, prints, and styles to complement everything from workout clothes to flowy sundresses. This list includes laidback slip-on sneakers, high-top sneakers, and more traditional lace-up canvas shoes that sit low on the ankle.

Support

Shoes with thicker soles provide more cushioning for your feet. Look for pairs with solid, yet lightweight, rubber soles that will not deteriorate over time. Depending on their cut (high or low on the ankle) you may be able to slip on canvas shoes without socks or they may require that extra fabric support to prevent blisters.

Ease of Care

Perhaps the best part of cotton canvas shoes is how easy they are to clean — meaning you can get them dirty without fear of ruining them. Spot cleaning with detergent or stain remover will do the trick, and if all else fails, canvas shoes hold up in the wash.

With all this in mind, here are the cutest, most highly rated canvas shoes to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

1. The Overall Best Canvas Shoes TOMS Canvas Classics $39 | Amazon See on Amazon These classic slip-on shoes are laid back and breathable enough to wear all year. The canvas upper has a classic toe stitch for extra support and an elastic V-panel that makes sliding them on and off so easy. These shoes have an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 4,800 reviews, and racked up accolades for their longevity and supreme comfort. Some shoppers did mention they are more narrow than most sneakers, especially in the toe, but do stretch over time. This original TOMS style comes in 42 colors and patterns to match any occasion or look. While the shoes' overall structure is flat, they do include a latex arch insert and have a mixed-rubber sole that reviewers say absorbs shock well. Reviewers mention they get dirty fairly easily but hold up well in the wash. Helpful Review: "LOVE my toms! Easy slip on and slip off. I’ve been wanting a pair for years now and finally decided to treat myself to a gift. I ordered a half size smaller, as the other reviews said they expand and form to your feet so my usual size of 9 would [have] been too large. The color is great as it goes with multiple styles and outfit choices. Definitely will be purchasing another pair in the future." Available sizes: 5-13

2. Some Time-Tested Slip-Ons In Funky Patterns Vans Unisex Classic Slip-On $90 | Amazon See on Amazon This traditional checkerboard slip-on shoe never goes out of style, partly because these Vans are durable enough to stand the test of time. Originally created for skaters, the shoe's rubber outsole, which features Vans' signature gum rubber waffle tread, has exceptional traction and toughness. Unlike other low-top shoes, these feature a thick heel collar that prevents blisters and offers additional ankle support (even when you aren't wearing socks). The cushioned insole offers support without interrupting airflow which keeps your feet cool all day. This shoe comes in more than 20 colors and prints. Helpful Review: "I've been wearing these shoes for at least once a week for the last two years and they are still in great shape!" Available sizes: 5.5-14.5

3. Some Breezy Lace-ups In Narrow & Wide Sizes Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Keds has been making these classic lace-up canvas sneakers for more than 100 years. The thick, rubber soles are supportive and its eyelet lace-up design offers adjustable fit. This style comes in extra-narrow, narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide sizes to accommodate feet of all sizes. Choose from seven colors to match your style. They cut lower on top, which reviewers say means it's best to wear low-cut socks or no socks at all. Helpful Review: "The hunt is over!! I ordered 4 different canvas lace ups for summer. Each was cute BUT... These fit!! My foot is just a bit wide so I often wear a Medium width. Yippee Keds!" Available sizes: 4-13

4. A Platform Sneaker With Some Height Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker $46 | Amazon See on Amazon These Superga sneakers combine function and style. They have a 1.5 inch platform made from rubber to give you a bit of height and a comfy cotton upper. Many reviewers say these cute vintage-style shoes took a bit of breaking in, but that adding gel heel inserts helps and that they quickly become the most comfy shoes if you have a bit of patience. They come in more than 20 colors like pink, green, black, and neutrals that go with everything you wear. Helpful Review: "I wear these shoes every weekend since November. They have held up nicely. Like most of the other comments, size a half size down. My heel still slips out the back but thats just how the shoe is shaped and made i think. They are super cute and stylish and make any outfit cuter." Available sizes: 5-10

5. Some Classic High-Top Canvas Shoes Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker $60 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-top canvas sneakers were made for basketball players and continue to support feet in most activities today. The canvas material holds its color for years and the small vent holes on the side keep you cool. Unlike most canvas shoes, these favorites feature a vulcanized rubber toe that is designed to be even more durable for additional support and traction, though reviewers say it's still light on shock absorption (in other words: these are not running shoes). They're available in more than 35 colors and prints, including tie dye patterns and two-tone variations. Helpful Review: "It protects your feet from the elements, and the design is timeless. Some shoes are too much, man. This is the perfect amount of shoe. Light, durable, and inexpensive- just a great everyday shoe. It does not impede the foot like many sports-shoes. The sole is flexible, and it doesn't turn your foot into an immovable brick like a lot of athletic shoes." Available sizes: 3.5-19

6. These Canvas Shoes In Whimsical Prints Van Authentic $80 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a reliable shoe that comes in a wide range of colors or patterns, these Vans canvas shoes are for you. Prints and patterns include cupcakes, burgers, florals, Nintendo Princess Peach, and plenty of solid color options. With 74 distinctive patterns, there's something for everyone. The thick rubber sole has a waffle pattern for traction, as well as a cushioned footbed to support your heels. Reviewers say they won't leave blisters on your feet, even after hours of wear. Helpful Review: "They are absolutely the greatest shoes ever!! They are high quality printed and fit as expected. They are VANS which I have never had any issues with as far as quality goes. For a shoe with such little support, I am surprised as to how comfortable and easy to break in they are. I have had them for over a month wearing them at least three times a week to work where I am on my feet all day. They are very comfortable and I have no issues with them whatsoever. Not only are they comfortable, I have never received so many compliments from a pair of shoes before." Available sizes: 5-14.5