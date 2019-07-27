If you are in the market for one of the best cashmere blankets, you're doing something right. Cashmere is widely considered to be one of the softest and most luxurious fabrics in the world. It's also lighter than most wool fabrics, and yet can be up to eight times warmer than sheep's wool. But, because cashmere fibers are woven from the soft undercoat of goats usually raised in the high plateaus of Asia, it also tends to be pretty pricey to source and manufacture. So, if you're going to invest in a cashmere blanket it's helpful to keep a few things in mind.

When looking for a cashmere blanket online, you won't be able to feel the texture or weight of the blanket for yourself. But, the very best cashmere blankets have plenty of fans who write reviews letting you know the feel and weight of a blanket. That's a great place to start if you're unsure of what you want. (I've got you covered here.)

While you may think a 100 percent cashmere blanket is the way to go, first decide how you want the blanket to feel. A blanket woven with a cashmere and Merino wool blend will be a little heavier and still feel just as soft.

Also consider if you want a throw blanket for your couch or a full-sized blanket for your bed. (Pro-tip: Here's a great guide to what size blanket is right for you.)

Without further ado, here are the best cashmere blankets you can buy.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Fringe Throw Blanket $195 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 50 inches by 60 inches Made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, this luxe blanket is soft, comfortable, and a great middle-of-the-road price when it comes to cashmere. The fabric is woven with long-staple fibers, which makes it a bit more durable and less prone to pilling. While it only comes in three colors, navy, burgundy, and camel, it has won over a bunch of fans who have given it a glowing, 4.9-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "Pricey but good product. The fabric is lovely to feel and very warm for the weight. It is a good sized for covering legs and lap but too short for use as a throw for a nap. In general I am happy with the purchase."

2. The Best Extra-Long Blanket Handicraft Mart Himalayan Cashmere Throw $105 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 54 inches by 108 inches This cashmere blanket is the longest overall blanket on this list, making it great for anyone tall, or if you're looking for a bed-sized blanket as opposed to a throw. Designed in a herringbone pattern, this blanket comes in eight colors, from black (pictured above) to maroon to blue to pink. That means you'll be able to pick one that matches your decor flawlessly. It also has a beautiful and delicate fringe along the edge. It's handmade in Nepal, and reviewers say you can tell the care and effort that went into constructing this blanket. What fans say: "What a great blanket! This is a large, very soft cashmere throw with an interesting grey and natural/white herringbone weave that would look great in all kinds of interiors from mid century and industrial, to farmhouse or western. I wouldn't call it "thick" exactly, especially compared to some of my more rustic pendleton pieces, though I wouldn't call it thin either, and given the size of the piece you can fold it over several times to achieve the thickness you desire. It drapes beautifully."

3. The Splurge Cashmere Boutique 100% Pure Cashmere Queen Blanket $600 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 90 inches by 90 inches Okay, I know. Spending $600 on a blanket seems like... a lot. But, this 100 percent cashmere blanket is worth the money. Made with a four-ply cashmere yarn that's thicker and gives it a little bit of weight, this blanket is even double sided. It's also designed with a silk trim that is soft and slippery to the touch. Like the pick above, it's also handmade in Nepal. Even better, it's a generous 90 inches by 90 inches — the perfect size for a Queen bed. But, if you're still wondering how a blanket could possibly be worth this price tag, rest assured that some reviewers love this blanket so much that they have even bought multiples. You can get it in one of five neutral colors. What fans say: "This is a very soft, lightweight and warm blanket. I thought it was great at first 6 months ago, but after using it and washing it a few times it got fuzzier and has no signs of wear. The silk border is very pretty and good quality too. I bought another as a gift for my fiancée as she will steal this blanket every night."

4. The Most Color Options Cashmere Boutique 100% Pure Cashmere Throw Blanket $250 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 52 inches by 72 inches If you're looking for a wide range of color options, this 100 percent cashmere comes in 16 different neutral and bright colors. It's also made with grade-A cashmere fibers, a grade only given to the thinnest and longest fibers. (For background, longer fibers make the weave more durable, and thinner fibers make the weave feel softer.) The blanket measures 72 inches in length with a 4-inch fringe on either end. And, like others on this list, its four-ply cashmere fibers will give this blanket the perfect amount of weight so that you feel wrapped in warmth and luxury. What fans say: "Beautiful, soft throw. This is a beautiful throw and a very nice quality - has a great feel and is lightweight without being too thin. Very happy with this warm, cozy throw and the burgundy is exactly what I hoped for."

5. The Best Cashmere Blend CUDDLE DREAMS Premium Cashmere Throw Blanket $190 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 50 inches by 72 inches While this blanket isn't technically 100 percent cashmere, that's part of what makes it so great. Made from a blend of 75 percent cashmere and 25 percent Merino wool, it's a bit heavier-weight than others on this list and weighs 470 grams. The fringe is 4 inches long, and this blanket comes in 10 different colors, ranging from brighter tones to cooler neutrals. But what reviewers especially love is the customer service they've received from this brand. That's just one reason this blanket has earned an impressive, 4.9-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "While I would have preferred a throw that was 100% cashmere I could not find one large enough. This is the perfect compromise. It is ample size to cuddle in and relatively soft. The small percent of merino wool gives it a feeling of slightly more body but still nice and soft. The best part of this purchase was the customer service."

6. The Best Travel Wrap Love Cashmere Luxurious 100% Cashmere Travel Wrap Blanket $250 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 35 inches by 65 inches A cashmere travel wrap is a great option if you want to be able to transition from wearing it as a scarf to using it as a blanket. This one is handmade in Scotland using 100 percent, long-staple cashmere fibers. In fact, they only use grade-A cashmere fibers, so you can be sure you're getting the very best quality blanket when you order. This brand has also been in business making blankets for over 25 years, and Amazon reviewers are quick to say that you feel the care that goes into making these cashmere wraps. What fans say: "I bought this beautiful cashmere throw for a house warming gift for my sister in-law. She absolutely loved the feel, color, and quality of the throw. I recommend this product as it is very high quality as and it is apparent the owner is passionate about his craft."