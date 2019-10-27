The 7 Best Flannel Pajamas

One of the best ways to feel toasty warm while sleeping or lounging is to slip into a pair of cozy flannel pajamas. There’s a huge selection of them on Amazon, and whether you’re a fan of plaid, other prints, or solid colors, the best flannel pajamas will keep you warm and comfortable with soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric.

When you think of “flannel pajamas,” you might imagine a plaid long- sleeve top with matching pants. While that's a classic flannel PJ set, there are plenty of other flannel pajama styles to choose from and many other prints, too. A flannel nightshirt or flannel shorts can give you warmth and comfort without covering you in fabric. If you don’t like matching sets, you can also opt for comfy flannel pants to pair with your favorite tee. I've included a wide range of picks to cover a range of styles and temperatures.

Most flannel pajamas are made from cotton which is durable, very breathable, soft, and stretchy. Cotton is also usually a safe choice for those with sensitive skin. However, the material can shrink in the wash, so even though these picks are machine washable, it’s best to wash in cold water and follow the drying instructions carefully.

With all that in mind, these are the best flannel pajamas on Amazon in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors to keep you super cozy.

1. The Best Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Set PajamaMania Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajama Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon For classically cozy sleepwear, you can’t go wrong with this 100% cotton flannel pajama set. The top features a full button-front closure, satin piping, a chest pocket, and a rounded-notched collar, while the matching pants feature a comfortable elastic waistband and a back pocket. It’s machine washable and available in several plaid color combinations, like red with navy and pink with navy, as well as several other cute prints such as cats, dogs, stars, and polka dots. "The flannel is soft and comfortable, warm without being too thick," commented one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: XS - 2X

2. The Best Flannel Nightshirt Ashford & Brooks Flannel Plaid Sleep Shirt $33 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer sleeping in a nightshirt, you can still stay cozy with this plaid flannel sleep shirt. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this long-sleeve button-down nightshirt is soft and breathable, and less prone to shrinking than 100% cotton. It has a notched collar, chest pocket, and side-seam pockets. It is machine washable and available in several colors of plaid, including a reddish-orange (pictured), black, white, and navy. "The weight of it was thicker than I expected, a good surprise for the cold winters of northern Minnesota," noted one shopper. Available sizes: S - 4X

3. The Best Flannel Shorts & T-Shirt Set Amazon Essentials Flannel Short & Cotton T-Shirt Sleep Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This flannel shorts sleep set is a great choice when you want just a little extra warmth. The 100% cotton, machine-washable set includes a T-shirt and coordinating flannel shorts with an elasticized waistband and drawstring tie. Choose from several combinations including a black tee with buffalo plaid shorts (pictured), a white tee with star-print shorts, and a pink tee with pink plaid shorts. One happy Amazon shopper wrote: "Holds up well after multiple washes and is super duper comfy - the t-shirt is really thick material and the shorts are really comfy cotton flannel." Available sizes: XS - XXL

4. The Best Long-Sleeve Flannel Set Available In Solids Alexander Del Rossa Flannel Pajama Set $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for chic flannel pajamas in a solid color, look no further than this comfy set from Alexander Del Rossa. Available in deep purple or bright red, this 100% pre-shrunk cotton set includes a button-down top with a notched collar and white piping, plus matching pants with an elasticized waist. This machine-washable set is also available in several plaid patterns. "I love the rich purple colors! … The fabric is high quality, and they keep me toasty warm at night," wrote one cozy customer. Available sizes: S - 3X

5. The Best Flannel Pants PajamaMania Flannel Pajama Pants $17 | Amazon See On Amazon When the weather turns chilly or you'd just like to feel extra snug, pair these comfy flannel pajama pants with your favorite sleep shirt. Made from 100% cotton, these pants feature an elastic waistband with satin drawstring, cuffed hem with satin trim, and two side pockets. They’re machine washable and available in lots of fun patterns like dogs, animal print, polar bears, and stars, as well as a variety of plaids. One fan on Amazon wrote, "Pleased with quality and overall feel. These are the warmest flannel pants for under $20 that I've worn." Available sizes: XS - 2X

6. A Cute Flannel PJ Set For The Holidays GLOBAL 2-Piece Flannel PJ Set $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Flannel pajamas will keep you warm any time of year, but it can be fun to wear a themed flannel PJ set. This 100% cotton holiday pajama set features an allover pattern of snowflakes and reindeer on a festive red background, and one Amazon shopper described them as "wonderfully soft, thick flannel." The button-down top has a notched collar and two pockets while the matching pants have an elastic waistband. These machine-washable PJs are also available in other cute patterns, like celestial print or pink floral, too. Available sizes: S - XXL