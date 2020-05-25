The key difference between the storage bags designed for the freezer and standard kitchen storage bags, is that best freezer bags are much thicker. Thicker bags can better withstand the extreme temperature of the freezer so that your food doesn't end up freezer-burned. When buying freezer bags, your budget is the main thing you're going to need to consider. The biggest difference between cheaper disposable freezer bags and a pricer ones is the type and the quality of the zipper seal (see more on that below). Alternatively, you may want to opt for a reusable freezer bag — they're more expensive up front, but they may save you money in the long run.

Types Of Zipper Closures

When shopping for freezer bags, you’ll notice that the main distinction between the different options is the type of zip closure at the top of the bag:

A slide zipper , which slides across the top of the bag to seal it shut, is great because it ensures that the top of the bag is completely closed, keeping your foods fresh and preventing any leakage. Bags with a slide zipper tend to be more expensive.

, which slides across the top of the bag to seal it shut, is great because it ensures that the top of the bag is completely closed, keeping your foods fresh and preventing any leakage. Bags with a slide zipper tend to be more expensive. A press-to-close zipper top can also seal effectively, but you’ll have to manually line up the zipper closure and press it shut yourself. As a result, there’s more room for human error, since it’s sometimes hard to tell when bags are fully sealed (which is a big problem if you’re trying to freeze liquids like soup). These bags are usually cheaper, though.

Whether you’re looking for a disposable zipper bag or a reusable option, reviewers on Amazon indicate that these seven freezer bags are must-haves for food storage. These bags are sturdy, seal well, and — most importantly — can keep all types of food safe from freezer burn.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Reusable Freezer Bags Stasher Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Stasher reusable food bag is highly adored on Amazon, boasting a 4.6-star rating among 5,400 and growing reviews. And it's pretty clear that there's a good reason for that; the storage bag can hold all types of food, and is safe for use in the microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, oven (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit), and yes, freezer. The bag is made entirely from silicone, so it's reusable, and contains no BPA, PVC, or latex. The seal at the top of the bag (which you close by pinching the edge) helps to keep food fresh and free from freezer burn. The Stasher bag comes in a range of sizes — from pocket-sized to a half-gallon size — and in a wide-based stand-up style. Choose from a bunch of different colors, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this reusable bag! I usually chop up bananas for smoothies and put them in this bag to freeze because it really eliminates freezer burn. I plan on purchasing plenty more for future use."

2. Budget-Friendly Reusable Freezer Bags Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon At just $16 for a 10-pack of assorted reusable freezer bags, this pick from Qinline is certainly worth a buy. The set comes with three different sizes of bags: two 1-gallon bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags. Each bag is made of a food-grade PEVA material that is PVC-, lead-, chloride-, and BPA-free (though it's not quite as safe as silicone, so do your research before you use it). The bags feature a press-to-close zipper seal that helps to keep food fresh while in the freezer. The bags are nice and thick, too, a feature that Amazon reviewers adore; reviewers give these bags an impressive 4.5-star rating on the site among 1,200 and growing reviews. One downside of these bags when compared with Stasher's silicone bags? You'll have to hand wash them, as they’re not dishwasher safe. They're available in a few other colors, as well as in a 10-pack of five sandwich bags and five snack bags. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got these reusable bags to minimize the use of disposable ziplock bags. They’re fantastic. They’re thick and keep items from getting freezer burn. Easily washable. Will buy more."

3. Overall Best Disposable Freezer Bags Hefty Slider Quart Freezer Bags (105 Count) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These quart-sized freezer bags from Hefty (also available in gallon sized) are strong enough to withstand the ultra-cold temperatures of the freezer. Made of BPA-free plastic, each of the bags features an expandable bottom that allows you to easily load up your food, since the bag stands freely on its own. And once you’re ready to stash it in the freezer, the bag features a slide zipper top to ensure it is always fully sealed, no questions asked. Hefty is a truly well-known and reputable brand, so you can trust that these freezer bags are of high quality, too. And Amazon reviewers certainly back them up; they give this pick an impressive near-perfect star-rating on the site. These Hefty freezer bags are available in other quantities, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are just handy as all heck. Nice sized, nice zipper, thick construction and work well...not much else to say except these are great zipper bags!"

4. Best Budget Freezer Bags, Disposable Solimo Freezer Quart Bags (120-Count) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to get a little more bang for your buck, you can get your hands on 120 quart-sized freezer bags from Solimo for just around $11. (They also come in gallon sized.) The bags feature a double zipper closure that you press to seal. And they’re all made from a BPA-free plastic, too. Amazon reviewers are thoroughly impressed by these bags, with many mentioning that they rival or even surpass store-name brands. The bags boast an impressive 4.7-star rating on the site among 1,700 and growing reviews. These freezer bags are also available in a 90-count quantity. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These bags are INCREDIBLE!!! I've tried nearly all name brands thru the years and these BY FAR are over the top the best and easiest sealing and opening (I have arthritis/struggle w/ that) I've ever used. BRAVO for a superior product/thanks for making life easier for me"