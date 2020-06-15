Though they're not the most conventional pick when it comes to intimates and lingerie, one-shoulder bras do have an upper hand on their traditional or strapless counterparts: they are cute enough to be worn on their own or, similar to a bralette, layered underneath to show off a bit of detail under a blouse. And though the best one-shoulder bras tend to lean more toward the sports bra category, there are a few notable strapless styles that give you the option to convert them into an asymmetric bra using detachable straps.

As you shop, you'll also want to consider how you plan to most wear a one-shoulder bra. If it's while practicing sun salutations in yoga class or working up a sweat during any other kind of athletic activity, look for a sports bra styles that stretch to hold you in without feeling too confining. In addition to moisture-wicking materials, some of these sportier styles also have cutouts, which are not only stylish but also provide even more breathability when you're trying to stay cool. For an even more casual alternative, there's also one-shoulder models that can be worn just like a crop top.

For those who are on the hunt for a more traditional bra that they can wear underneath sleeveless or one-shoulder dresses or tops, you'll find that a convertible strapless style will most suit your needs. These are typically all designed with underwire and lined cups for extra support, and you can find them in plunging and fuller-coverage versions. And the best part is they are so customizable thanks to details like interchangeable straps and multiple notches to let you find your exact right fit.

Instead of browsing for hours looking for the best one-shoulder bras, I've done the work for you. Below, you'll find a round-up of some of the best options!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Sports Bra With A Cute Cut-Out Detail Helisopus Womens One Shoulder Sports Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The cool thing about this Helisopus Sports Bra is that, even though it's only a one-shoulder bra, the way it's designed helps it behave like a regular one. That eye-catching cutout (which is a detail you'll also find on the back) isn't just for adding style — it allows for more support because it's almost like there's a second strap to extend along both sides of your chest. Its made of sweat-wicking nylon, which will keep you comfortable during workouts, and it has removable cups for added shape and support, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: S - XL

2. A One-Shoulder Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top (& Comes in Tons Of Colors!) PRETTODAY Sleeveless One Shoulder Crop Top $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With a longer silhouette, this 100% cotton crop top can double as a one-shoulder bra for those with small boobs. It's stretchy enough to lift and hold, while still being comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house. Those with a fuller chest may want to slip a strapless bra under this option, though, since it doesn't have a built-in bra. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. This Affordable Plunging Strapless With Detachable Straps Vogue's Secret Women's Push Up Strapless Bra $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Searching for a convertible strapless bra that's a great value? This one by Vouge's Secret will deliver. Even when you wear it one-shoulder style, it will provide a lifting effect while also being incredibly supportive — something plenty of convertible underwire bras struggle to do. Its molded, padded cups are also comfortable, too. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 32A - 40A

4. A Set Of One-Shoulder Bras At A Great Price AKAMC Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Sport Bra (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't want to choose between a single- and double-strapped bra? This trio from AKAMC gives you the best of both worlds. Each sports bra has a thicker strap on one side and a removable, smaller spaghetti strap on the other— this way you can customize your fit. It has comfortable elastic band under the bust and a mix of nylon and elastane for added stretchiness and support. Plus, its removable cups also give you another shaping option if you choose to keep them in. And, best of all, it will cost you $10 for three, which is a bargain that really can't beat. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: S - 3X-Large

5. The Perfect Multiway Strapless Bra For Fuller Chests Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding the right strapless bra that's stylish and has enough support for larger chests can be a challenge. Luckily this one by Vanity Fair will solve that problem. Plus, it comes with convertible straps that you can clip on in a number of ways, including on one side, making it perfect for wearing under one-should tops. This full-coverage underwire pick has earned more than 1,500 positive reviews from Amazon fans who describe "not only comfortable, but also supportive." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 34B - 44DD

6. An Ultra-Strappy Version With An Interesting Back Maaji One Shoulder Low Impact Sports Bra $50 | Amazon See On Amazon With a beautiful geometric detail on the front and an embellished strappy design on the back makes, this black Maaji bra is more than just a sports bra for a low-impact workout like Yoga. It can also add a little athleisure flair to your outfit and it would make for a great layering piece under any open back top. A thick band under the bust and a mostly-nylon fabric give you extra support and sweat wicking. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small - Large

7. This Strapless Bra With Mix-And-Match Straps The Bra Lab Dress Like Parisian Convertible Bra Set (6-Pieces) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon ^ note to TE from Lindsay: I struggled with this product image because I wanted to show off the straps but there's not really a decent image with the one-shoulder style shown! The Bra Lab Set is one of the most customizable options on the market. This six-piece set is complete with the brand's "Christina" style black strapless push-up cups, three back straps, and two different shoulder straps. Once you've worn it as a one-shoulder style, you can easily change up your look (there are hidden loops let you to attach the shoulder straps at along the cup), which not only gives you plenty of different ways to wear it, it can also help you adjust your level of preferred support. you can mix and match this set with any Bra Lab set, providing even more options for your lingerie drawer. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: A - DDD