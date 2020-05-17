Whether you're shopping for loungewear, athleisure, or activewear, the best cheap sweatpants are affordable without looking like it, but shopping for them online is easier said than done. Reviewer feedback is likely your best determinant here, but you'll also want to consider the fabric, style, and extra features.

Especially when you can't physically touch or try on a pair before you buy them, Amazon's ratings system is a lifesaver. Below, I've listed some of the top-rated sweatpants that cost less than $30. Reviewers have raved about the fit, comfort, and quality, so all of these pairs have earned a 4.0-star rating or above.

Now, it's time to narrow the options down even further based on your preferences. Most affordable sweatpants will utilize a blend of cotton and polyester, but you can find 100% cotton sweatpants if you prefer all-natural fabrics. You'll also want to consider the fit and style; below, you'll see a mix of joggers, open-bottom, wide-legged, and cropped pants. There's a pretty large selection of colors, sizes, and inseams, and most of them offer pockets and drawstring waists, too. Finally, the best news: All of them come in under $30, so you don't have to break the bank in search of comfort.

1. The Overall Best Cheap Joggers LA12ST Soft Jogger Pants $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Joggers have a tapered leg that's optimized for both relaxation and movement — and this pair from LA12ST is the best affordable option for several reasons: For one, they're available in a wide range of colors and patterns. For another, the polyester fabric is infused with ample spandex for a comfortable, stretchy fit (without becoming see-through). Finally, this pair has a drawstring waist so you can personalize your fit and two pockets to hold your essentials. Available colors : olive, red, camouflage, leopard, pink, orange, yellow, blue, black, gray, red stripe, double red stripe, yellow stripe

: olive, red, camouflage, leopard, pink, orange, yellow, blue, black, gray, red stripe, double red stripe, yellow stripe Available sizes: small - X-large One reviewer wrote: "Seriously cannot express how much I love these and do not want to take them off. So comfy and soft. I have been searching for a perfect fit jogger. Finally found it!"

2. The Best Fleece Sweatpants Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Pant $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Fleece is a great fabric if you're looking for some extra warmth, and these Champion fleece pants have been called "so soft and cozy" by one reviewer. They're made from a polyester-cotton blend and have a brushed interior that glides against your skin. Reviewers also love the side pockets, adjustable drawstring waist, and shrink-resistant design. Available colors : black, gray, light gray

: black, gray, light gray Available sizes: X-small - XX-large One reviewer wrote: "These are my new favorite every day pant. They’re warm and fit great. I’m ordering another color."

3. The Most Affordable Sweatpants Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Starting at less than $10 a pair, the Hanes EcoSmart sweatpants are likely the most affordable sweats you'll find. They don't have any frills — just a wide waistband (no drawstring or pockets) and an open-bottom silhouette — but they're made from a cotton-polyester blend that's soft, breathable, and resistant to pilling. Finally, they're available in a wide selection of colors and come in two inseam lengths. Available colors : black, turquoise, navy, light gray, dark gray, purple, pink, plum

: black, turquoise, navy, light gray, dark gray, purple, pink, plum Available sizes: small - XX-large One reviewer wrote: "Very comfortable and affordable. The only downfall is no pockets. Otherwise, Love them!"

4. The Best Wide-Leg Sweatpants Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for loose, breezy sweatpants, look no further than this pair from Amazon Essentials. The French terry is made from a polyester-cotton blend and has a wide leg from the drawstring to the cropped bottom. They're available in five colors, and each pair has pockets that are deep enough for your phone. Available colors : black, gray, light gray, pink, blue

: black, gray, light gray, pink, blue Available sizes: X-small - XX-large One reviewer wrote: "These have a wonderful A frame so that the bottom of the pant leg is like a bell [...] Cute enough to get away with not being sweatpants if you cover the top of them."

5. A Pair That Come In 40 Colors & Designs SweatyRocks Drawstring Pant With Pocket $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute sweatpants are comfortable enough for lounging around the house, but fashionable enough for running errands or walking the dog. They're offered in 40 different patterns and colors (including stripes, camouflage, and tie-dye), and all of them have a drawstring waist and dual pockets. Available colors : various black designs, various gray designs, various striped designs, plaid, camouflage, tie-dye, black velvet, red velvet

: various black designs, various gray designs, various striped designs, plaid, camouflage, tie-dye, black velvet, red velvet Available sizes: X-small - XX-large One reviewer wrote: "Wanted something comfortable to wear on a long 20 hour airplane ride but still be stylish while walking around in the airport. This definitely fit the bill. I could wear this to sleep it was so comfy."

6. A Pair Of Sweatpants Available In Sizes Up To 5X JUST MY SIZE Women's Plus-Size Fleece Sweatpant $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Just My Size is known for their well-made, stylish, plus-size clothing, and these fleece sweatpants are no exception. This pair is made from a cotton-polyester blend and is brushed inside for added warmth. The cord-free waistband is thicker and stretchier for a more comfortable fit, and the non-elastic cuffs allow for freedom of movement. It comes in 28.5- and 30.5-inch inseams, too. Available colors : black, navy, gray, purple, white

: black, navy, gray, purple, white Available sizes: X-large - 5X-large One reviewer wrote: "These are quite comfy and fit great! I am 5'2" tall and it's hard to find petite in Plus size, so it was a huge bonus that I did not have to cut and sew the hem! And the price couldn't have been sweeter!"

7. The Best 100% Cotton Sweatpants Safort Sweatpants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With four different inseam options (28, 30, 32, and 34 inches), these 100% cotton Safort sweatpants come in an impressive range of lengths. They're made with soft cotton with a bit of stretch, and they have a drawstring waist, cuffed ankles, two side pockets, and even one back pocket with a zipper for additional security. Get them in your choice of three colors. Available colors : dark gray, black, light gray

: dark gray, black, light gray Available sizes: small - XX-large One reviewer wrote: "These sweatpants are the accurate length! I’m 5’11” [and] it’s nice to have casual lounge pants that fit. I ordered a 34” inseam/tall; love them."