The 9 Best Walmart.com Bedding Sets You Can Actually Afford
It's safe to say that the bed is the focal point of your bedroom. Not only do you spend most of the time in your bedroom in bed, but your bed also likely takes up the most space. So shouldn't it get some special attention? By checking out the best Walmart.com bedding sets you can actually afford, you can update your room's entire vibe in under an hour — for under $100.
Trust me, nothing makes you feel like you're adult-ing like buying new bedding like a real grown up — and it's even better when you can save a few dollars along the way. If you're not convinced, take a look at this 10-Piece Bed-In-A Bag. Yes, 10 pieces plus not one, not two, but three decorative pillows. You can't tell me that doesn't sound like a bed fit for a queen. Of course, if you prefer something simpler, you can get this comfy Reversible Comforter Set for under $30. That's like getting two bedding sets in one! Whichever set you decide will transform your room, find comfort in the fact that you'll be getting the most bed for your buck at Walmart.
A Lightweight Jersey Knit Sheet Set That's As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee
Mainstays Knit Jersey Sheet Set
$18
Don't you wish your bed was as comfy as your favorite worn-in tee? Dream no more — this jersey sheet set is made from a durable jersey-knit fabric that makes it extra soft. Plus, if you tend to get hot during the night, this material is naturally breathable and keeps you cool.
This Pintucked Comforter Set Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
Better Homes and Gardens 3-Piece Pintuck Comforter Set
$59
This 100% cotton pin-tucked comforter and matching sham set immediately adds a luxe look to your bedroom.
Feeling Fancy? Go For This Comforter Set With Lace Details
Better Homes and Gardens Lace Stripe Comforter Set
$35
If there's anywhere in your home that deserves to feel a little fancy, it's your bedroom. This set comes with a comforter, two decorative pillows, and one sham. Plus, the comforter reverses to a solid soft pink in case you don't want the lace detail full-time.
This Reversible Comforter Set Is Like Getting Two For One
Mainstays Jersey Comforter Set
$25
If you're looking for a comforter set to match your moods (or just prolong laundry day), this set is ideal. You get a reversible jersey knit comforter plus two standard reversible shams, all for under $30. It's like you're getting two comforter sets for the price of one!
This Floral Print Comforter Set Is The Cutest — And Comes With a Decorative Pillow
Mainstays Garden Floral Bed in a Bag Bedding Set
$37
Not only is this bed set totally on-trend with its oversized floral blooms, it's also a great deal. This set includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, two pillowcases, two shams, and a decorative statement pillow. Adding to cart right now!
This Airy Cotton Comforter Set Will Give You The Best Sleep Ever
Better Homes & Gardens Mixed Pattern Charcoal Comforter Set
$50
Whether you're looking to update your bedroom or want to make the guest room feel extra special, this comforter set should be on your radar. The reversible comforter is made of 100% cotton, and matching pillow shams help complete the look for an understatedly chic bedroom refresh.
Create The Most Luxe Sleep Experience With This 10-Piece Bed-In-A Bag
Chic Home Valentina 10 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set
$68
If you've ever wondered what it feels like to sleep like royalty, look no further than this bed-in-a-bag-comforter set. Here's everything you get (for under $100!): a comforter, two shams, three — yes three — accent pillows, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. What else could you need?
Bring The Boho Vibes With This Complete Comforter Set
Mainstays Gabriella Bed In A Bag
$40
This comforter set is the stuff boho bedroom inspo is made of. You get not one, but two different blue and white boho patterns thanks to the reversible comforter as well as shams, a printed sheet set, and a decorative throw pillow — all for under $50!
This Ruffled Comforter Set Will Be The Focal Point Of Your Bedroom
Better Homes and Gardens Ruffled Flowers Bedding Comforter Set
$55
There's nothing subtle about this comforter set — and that's a good thing. If your room is a little bare, these oversized floral ruffles add just the right amount of personality. Plus, you get a pair of matching shams to complete the bold look.
