The 9 Best Walmart.com Bedding Sets You Can Actually Afford

It's safe to say that the bed is the focal point of your bedroom. Not only do you spend most of the time in your bedroom in bed, but your bed also likely takes up the most space. So shouldn't it get some special attention? By checking out the best Walmart.com bedding sets you can actually afford, you can update your room's entire vibe in under an hour — for under $100.

Trust me, nothing makes you feel like you're adult-ing like buying new bedding like a real grown up — and it's even better when you can save a few dollars along the way. If you're not convinced, take a look at this 10-Piece Bed-In-A Bag. Yes, 10 pieces plus not one, not two, but three decorative pillows. You can't tell me that doesn't sound like a bed fit for a queen. Of course, if you prefer something simpler, you can get this comfy Reversible Comforter Set for under $30. That's like getting two bedding sets in one! Whichever set you decide will transform your room, find comfort in the fact that you'll be getting the most bed for your buck at Walmart.

A Lightweight Jersey Knit Sheet Set That's As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee

Mainstays Knit Jersey Sheet Set $18 Walmart Don't you wish your bed was as comfy as your favorite worn-in tee? Dream no more — this jersey sheet set is made from a durable jersey-knit fabric that makes it extra soft. Plus, if you tend to get hot during the night, this material is naturally breathable and keeps you cool. Shop Now

This Pintucked Comforter Set Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Feeling Fancy? Go For This Comforter Set With Lace Details

Better Homes and Gardens Lace Stripe Comforter Set $35 Walmart If there's anywhere in your home that deserves to feel a little fancy, it's your bedroom. This set comes with a comforter, two decorative pillows, and one sham. Plus, the comforter reverses to a solid soft pink in case you don't want the lace detail full-time. Shop Now

This Reversible Comforter Set Is Like Getting Two For One

Mainstays Jersey Comforter Set $25 Walmart If you're looking for a comforter set to match your moods (or just prolong laundry day), this set is ideal. You get a reversible jersey knit comforter plus two standard reversible shams, all for under $30. It's like you're getting two comforter sets for the price of one! Shop Now

This Floral Print Comforter Set Is The Cutest — And Comes With a Decorative Pillow

This Airy Cotton Comforter Set Will Give You The Best Sleep Ever

Better Homes & Gardens Mixed Pattern Charcoal Comforter Set $50 Walmart Whether you're looking to update your bedroom or want to make the guest room feel extra special, this comforter set should be on your radar. The reversible comforter is made of 100% cotton, and matching pillow shams help complete the look for an understatedly chic bedroom refresh. Shop Now

Create The Most Luxe Sleep Experience With This 10-Piece Bed-In-A Bag

Bring The Boho Vibes With This Complete Comforter Set

Mainstays Gabriella Bed In A Bag $40 Walmart This comforter set is the stuff boho bedroom inspo is made of. You get not one, but two different blue and white boho patterns thanks to the reversible comforter as well as shams, a printed sheet set, and a decorative throw pillow — all for under $50! Shop Now

This Ruffled Comforter Set Will Be The Focal Point Of Your Bedroom

