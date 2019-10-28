The 9 Best Women's Rain Jackets

When the nasty weather rolls around, it's easy for some of us (ahem, OK, me) to hole up indoors. But fear not — the best women's rain jackets will let you venture out in style without getting soaked to the bone. To find a dependable option, you'll want to consider two key features:

Waterproofing: While many jackets claim to be waterproof, in reality a lot of them are simply water-resistant. This is fine if you're walking around in light rain, but for true downpours, you'll want something that blocks out all of the water. Your best choice will be 100% nylon or polyester fabrics coated with a waterproof treatment such as DWR. It's also great to have features like storm flaps or fully taped seams. Breathability: Chances are, when you're wearing your rain jacket, you'll be moving around, so you want your jacket to be able to breathe, helping you avoid getting hot and sweaty. Fabrics like polyester and nylon are also good for this, as are features like pit zippers and a mesh lining.

In addition to these two qualities above, look for convenient features like an adjustable hood, storage pockets, a drawstrings hem, or adjustable cuffs.

Given this information, check out the best women's rain jackets below, so you can take on rainy days with confidence.

1. This Ultra-Breathable Rain Jacket With Soft Mesh Inside For Ventilation Columbia Women's Switchback III Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with a 100% nylon shell that's waterproof and a soft mesh liner, this women's Switchback III is one of the best breathable rain jackets out there. Reviewers say it does an incredible job of blocking heavy rain, yet the polyester mesh inside acts as a ventilating system so you don't overheat. The exterior is tough and durable and the hood is fully adjustable. It also has convenient hand pockets and a draw cord at the hem. What fans say: "Love this jacket! It actually keeps me dry in the pouring rain and it doesn’t make me super hot." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

2. A Thin, Low-Profile Jacket That's Lightweight Eddie Bauer Women's Cloud Cap Lightweight Rain Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Eddie Bauer rain jacket has pit zippers for easy ventilation, along with an adjustable hem, hand pockets, and a storm-proof hood (which conveniently stuffs into a pocket). It's designed with a low-profile look that feels thinner than the previous selection. The lack of weight and bulk is an asset if you're hiking or traveling, though it may be a drawback if you're not and seeking something thicker and more substantial. I personally have this lightweight jacket and I can vouch that it does an excellent job repelling water. I've had it for close to three years and it hardly shows any signs of wear and tear, largely due to the sturdy nylon material, which has been treated with StormRepel Super DWR. What's great about it: "I’ve been searching for a raincoat & HERE IT IS. [...] There’s a zipper for ventilation in both armpits - AMAZING. The inside has a thin mesh lining with inside mesh pockets. There’s Velcro sleeves to adjust. There’s exterior zipper pockets, as well. You can also cinch the waist line too.& my personal fav: the small brim on the hood of the jacket to prevent your face from getting wet." Available sizes: X-Small Petite to 3X-Large

3. A Sleek, Full-Length Jacket That's Perfect For A Day In The City Twinklady Rain Jacket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This women's rain jacket is a fantastic choice for walking around the city in light rain. Both cute and stylish, you probably wouldn't want to use it in a heavy storm, as it falls more into the category of "water-resistant." However, the breathable material is 100% polyester with a soft cotton lining, and the hood is fully detachable. The front portion features a button-down closure system, along with a zipper, and there are hand pockets and an adjustable drawstring waistband, too. What fans say: "This jacket is so cute on. I love the drawstring around the waist so you can cinch it in for some shape. It is also so so soft!! Its not rough and crinkly like a traditional rain jacket. It's also lightweight so it's perfect for layering or when you need a jacket and it's not overly cold out. The red is such a fun pop of color too!!" Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

4. This Compact Hiking Rain Coat With A Velour Fleece Liner Marmot PreCip Women's Rain Jacket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're into the outdoors, this Marmot PreCip women's coat ranks among the best rain jackets for hiking. It's lightweight enough to stuff in your backpack, yet it still feels sturdy and substantial. It makes a great choice for trekking because it's compact (yet still tough enough to handle outdoor elements). The 100% polyester shell is fully waterproof, and its double velour fleece liner is soft against your skin. It also has taped seams to keep water out, and pit zips for ventilation. On top of that, the adjustable hood rolls up into the collar when you're not using it. What fans say: "Held up to an entire week of rain on a spring vacation in the northeast. Folds up into itself. Used it while hiking the full loop at Mt. Lafayette in NH. I was impressed with it's comfort. A lot of these types of jackets make your skin feel clammy when you wear them during endurance activities. This one did not." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

5. A Wonderfully Stylish Rain Jacket That Has A Little Spandex For Stretch GUANYY Women's Rain Jacket $32 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with 98% polyester and a splash of spandex to make it stretchy, this lightweight women's rain coat is both stylish and comfortable. It has an adjustable drawstring at the waist to suit your preferred look, and an easy zip-up design. The material is fully waterproof even in the pouring rain, according to fans, and it's breathable, too. The fabric is durable, and it comes in five colors to choose from. What fans say: "The material for the jacket is far better then expected. Works great in rain so no worries of getting wet in rain. Also I don’t like the short jackets because your legs or pants get wet with them. But this one has good length therefore protects your any kind of dress. Loved this one a lot. Would definitely buy them again." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

6. An Astonishingly Lightweight Rain Jacket That Packs Into A Tiny Ball Outdoor Research Women's Helium II Jacket $159 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This high-quality rain coat, which only weighs 5.5 ounces, is by far one of the best ultralight rain jackets out there. It's ideal for folks who travel often or do a lot of backpacking because it packs down into a tiny ball and barely weighs a thing. Made from 100% nylon Pertex, the seams are fully taped and both the hood and hem are adjustable. One drawback is that it doesn't have hand pockets, though it does feature one in the chest for small item storage. Also, some fans found that it was water-resistant, but not fully waterproof. What fans say: "You will ask yourself how something so slight and lightweight could cost so much.... but then when you pack it and use it you will see why its not inexpensive.... it is precisely because it IS so light and small and yet still 100% effective that it can command the price. If you have been looking for a lightweight rain shell buy this one, you will love it." Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

7. This $15 Rain Jacket That's Simple And Affordable KASAAS Rain Jacket For Women $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For 15 bucks, this is one of the best affordable rain jackets you're going to find. It's made with durable polyester and, although it's not 100% waterproof, it's nevertheless a steal at this price. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, with an adjustable hood and zippered closure in the front. Available in a huge range of colors, it's the perfect coat if you're on a budget and want something simple. Just note that it runs a little small, according to reviewers, so you may need to order one to two sizes up. What fans say: "I really like this rain coat, it's lightweight and keeps you dry!" Available sizes: Small to 5X-Large

8. An Adorable Poncho-Style Rain Jacket That Comes In Tons Of Patterns November Rain Lightweight Poncho $59 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This super cute, poncho-style rain jacket is made from strong polyester that's soft and fully waterproof. Not only that, but it also has tough, heat-sealed seams that block out moisture. The durable poncho features a detachable hood and comes with a convenient travel pouch for easy storage. It looks stylish and works even if you like to wear thick sweaters or other bulky apparel that won't always fit under regular raincoats. What fans say: "Quality poncho that looks great. I got this as a gift for a friend and it works great in rainy Portland, Oregon. It has a little more flair than your average poncho and fits over a backpack. The poncho is a little wrinkly to start but otherwise perfect." Available sizes: One size