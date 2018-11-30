As of Thursday, a day before the G20 summit is scheduled to begin, the baby Trump blimp is in Buenos Aires. The blimp will float over the Argentinian city for both days of the summit, where leaders for the world's 20 largest economies are scheduled to meet. And, as has been the case for the last few months, wherever the Trump baby balloon goes, a group of protesters seems to follow.

Newsweek reports that massive anti-summit protests are expected for Friday, most of which have been organized by over 100 liberal groups and human rights watchdogs. To match the power of the protests, over 22,000 officers are mobilized to protect the diplomats who are spending Friday and Saturday in Buenos Aires.

The original Trump baby balloon started out of a crowdfunded effort in June to "Let Trump Baby Fly" right when Trump visited London. Since then, the massive, orange, angry blimp has become quite the globetrotter, traveling from England to Scotland to Paris. This Trump baby blimp in Buenos Aires isn't the same exact one as the blimp that's been bopping around Europe all summer. It might be the duplicate baby blimp that flew over Bedminster, New Jersey while Trump played golf, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This much is known: it was brought to Argentina by an American man named Robert Kennedy, from a group called the Motorcade Resistors.

To The Sydney Morning Herald, one of the men pumping up the Trump baby balloon in Buenos Aires on Thursday said, "If nothing else, it raises the issue of why the leader of the United States acts like a baby and spends most of his time on Twitter."

But the Trump baby balloon is just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of what protestors have on their minds. Federico Moreno, a spokesman for the Workers’ Socialist Movement in Argentina, pointed out to The Sydney Morning Herald that both the G20 and the IMF have never brought "good news" to Argentina. Moreno said, "They have always brought bad things for the people here."

Another protestor argued that the G20 is inherently problematic as a summit because it shuts out poor countries. You only have 20 countries out of almost 200 countries so there you have a problem of actual democracy in the world," he said. "It’s not like only 20 countries can deal with all the problems that capitalism is bringing upon us."

As for Kennedy, his goal with the Trump balloon is a more centralized form of protest: to encourage the world leaders at the G20 summit to shun Trump. He said, "I hope that they turn their backs on him."

When asked by The Sydney Morning Herald if he thought Trump was better than Putin, Kennedy replied, "Is Trump better than Putin? Hell no. That’s just such a crazy question." And yet, there's no equivalent form of protest for any of the other world leaders on the level of the Trump baby blimp.

Trump has never acknowledged the baby blimp directly. He arrived in Argentina on Thursday, and will be at the summit for both days.