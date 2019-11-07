The Best Black Friday Tech Deals To Look Out For In 2019

It might just be the beginning of November, but savvy shoppers are already looking toward the end of the month for all their holiday gift giving needs. Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be taking place in full force this year, and tech hubs have already revealed some of the deals they're planning. So if you're looking for the best Black Friday tech deals, you don't have to wait to know what's coming.

From Target to Costco, lots of larger stores have opted to showcase their upcoming Black Friday deals early. What's more exciting is that some of those deals will be available for longer than a day — though you should definitely pay attention to the fine print before checking out, online or in person. Most of these deals start on the day of Black Friday, which is Nov. 29, but others begin as early as a week before that day, giving you plenty of time to make a decision about what you want.

Though Black Friday is often associated with madness and debauchery, you can elect to bypass the crowds by taking advantage of these deals online. Either way, it's a great time to invest in that new laptop or GoPro set that you've had your eye on for months.

Here are some of the best Black Friday tech deals so far:

$170 Off Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones From Target Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $299.99 $129.99 | Target Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are usually listed at $299.99, but you can grab them at your local Target store (or online) for $129.99 on Black Friday. Other Target deals include an Instant Pot for $64.95 (they're usually listed at $99.95) and a Google Home Mini for $19 (they're usually listed at $49). The sale begins on Nov. 28 and ends on Nov. 30.

$450 Off A Nikon Camera Bundle Nikon D3500 DSLR Bundle $849.99 $399.99 | Target This Nikon camera bundle will be less than half of its usual price during Target's Black Friday event. There's never been a better time to pursue your dream of becoming a photographer or at least learning the art.

$50 Off A Fitbit Versa 2 Bundle From Costco Fitbit Versa 2 $189.99 $139.99 | Costco If you've been dying for a Fitbit, now's the time to take the plunge. You can get one from Costco for $139.99 on Black Friday, saving $60 off of the regular price of $199.99. Per Costco's press release, the deal for this Fitbit will start online on Nov. 21 before Black Friday.

$80 Off An Apple iPad From Target Seventh Generation Apple iPad $339.99 $249.99 | Target iPads will be served at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. You could save $80 from the normal price and get them for $249.99 from a Target store or online. You'll also be able to get other Apple products for less at Target, including the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169.99, which is $30 less than usual. Per Target's press release, a number of products will be available online in the week leading up to Black Friday, though in-store purchase deals will only be available on the day of.

$250 Off The Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" with Touch Bar At Costco New Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" with Touch Bar - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD - Silver $1,249.99 $999.99 | Costco Believe it or not, this deal is actually available right now and will expire a few days before Black Friday on Nov. 24. And it's just one of the several laptop deals Costco is hosting leading up to December.

$50 Off A Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch From Costco Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch $289.99 $239.99 | Costco This sale starts online Nov. 28 or you can snag the deal in-person at a local Costco on Nov. 29. You can find the watch, as well as other Costco items that go on sale between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 here.