Whether you're car camping by the lake or backpacking deep in the wilderness, you need a good set of cookware if you plan to eat. The best camping cookware blends size, weight, and durability into one convenient package. Before you pick anything out, however, it's helpful to consider the different types of materials you'll come across. The three most popular options are stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium — and they each have pros and cons:

Stainless steel: A high quality option, stainless steel is both durable and attractive. But it's also the heaviest option. For this reason, it's best for things like car camping, overland exploration, or other adventures that don't require much walking.

Aluminum: It's not as strong or as durable as stainless steel, but a big perk to aluminum is that it tends to be considerably cheaper. On top of that, it's also approximately a third of the weight of stainless steel. Generally speaking, most budget cookware will be made with aluminum.

Titanium: Offering the best of both worlds, titanium is stronger than aluminum and almost two times lighter than stainless steel. It doesn't look quite as sleek as stainless steel and it's expensive. But for lightweight backpacking situations, it's hard to beat.

Apart from materials, you should also consider how compact the cookware is. Do the pots and bowls nest together? Can the handles be detached or folded down? Does it come with a travel sack to keep everything together? All of these features can make a big difference when every inch of space counts.

With all this in mind, check out the best camping cookware below to see which set fits your lifestyle and camping adventures the best.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

A High-Quality Stainless Steel Set That's Perfect For Car Camping Stanley Adventure Base 4X Camp Cook Set (21 Pieces) $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This comprehensive, high-quality Stanley camping cookware set has everything you need for a group of four people to eat a complete meal. The pots and pans are made with top-grade stainless steel that's rust-proof and scratch-resistant, while the bowls and plates are constructed from tough BPA-free plastic. The sleek 21-piece set comes with a pot, a pan, plates, bowls, silverware, a spatula, a serving spoon, and even a dish drying rack. The cookware looks attractive and everything nests inside the pot for convenience. Although it's too heavy for backpacking (around 5.8 pounds), the durable set makes a great choice for car camping, picnicking, tailgating, and other daytime excursions. One reviewer wrote: "What a great cookset. I had experimented with two other cook sets before discovering this one. I camp out of my vehicle and travel long distances. I watched the episode of Expedition Overland when the guys were explaining their gear choices. They talked about this one, so I bought it. It is perfect for the overland explorer who is travelling by vehicle.

This Popular Aluminum Set That Costs Just $20 MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit (10 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With over 3,500 reviews on Amazon, this set of cheap camping cookware is popular budget option, and for good reason. It's made from aluminum, which means it won't be quite as durable as the Stanley option above. It's also smaller (with 10 pieces versus 21) and only meant for one to two people. However, it's a great option for folks on a budget, and it only weighs 14.4 ounces, making it one of the most lightweight options on this list. It comes with a pot, a pan, two bowls, utensils, a spatula, a serving spoon, and a handy travel bag — all of which collapse into a small bundle. One reviewer wrote: "Super light and works great! For the price, this is one of the best on the market."

This Ultralight Titanium Pot Set That Only Weighs 4.8 Ounces Snow Peak Trek 1400, SCS-009T Ultralight Backpacking Set $54 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This ultralight backpacking cookware only consists of one pot and one pan, but it's extremely lightweight (just 4.8 ounces) and super compact (the pan fits inside the pot and the handles fold down). This makes it an excellent option for backpacking with one or two people — especially when paired with a small pocket burner and utensils. Both cookware pieces are made with top-grade titanium that's lightweight yet exceptionally sturdy. One reviewer wrote: "Wonderful high quality cookset as one would expect from snow peak. perfect size for a medium isobutane fuel tank and a micro stove. love it."

A Compact Backpacking Set With Everything You Need For Four People GSI Outdoors Bugaboo Camper 4 Person Camping Cook Set (23 Pieces) $119 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This four-person backpacking cookware set is essentially a more lightweight version of the stainless steel Stanley set above. Featuring sturdy aluminum and nonstick Teflon, the set has everything you need to feed four people: two pots, a frypan, two nylon strainer lids, four plates, four bowls, four coffee mugs, two sip-through lids, a pot handle, and a stuff sack. Plus, all of the pieces nest into the bowl and stuff sack (the latter of which doubles as a wash basin). At 3 pounds and 11 ounces in total, it's not the lightest option on this list, but it's still pretty impressive given everything it comes with. One reviewer wrote: "Compact & lightweight, this cooking system is versatile and functions well. The cups which have perfectly sized drinking hole and easy to drink from without dribbling fit perfectly into a triangular bowl. I also like the way the lid will fit inside the cup for easier drying prior to storage. [...] I would highly recommend this for anyone camping/hiking/canoeing/backpacking/bikepacking with a family or group."