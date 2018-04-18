Get ready for a massive makeup haul! The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale is here. This annual sale is available for all Sephora shoppers who are also members of the retailer's Beauty Insider loyalty program as of Friday, April 20. The sale runs through Monday, April 23. It includes Becca products for less than $15 and Too Faced staples for under $20. Yaas!

The tiered savings are based one's Beauty Insider status. Said status is determined based on how much shoppers spend in a calendar year. VIB Rouge customers are top level members who've earned that status by spending at least $1000 per year. Rougers had first dibs on the sale last weekend and enjoy a 15 percent off discount — both in stores and online. Their code is YAYROUGE.

Shoppers with VIB status spend at least $350 per year at Sephora. VIB-ers also get 15 percent off of their purchases. Their code is YAYVIB.

Lastly, Beauty Insider members, whose status is free and doesn't have a spending minimum, get 10 percent off their purchases. Their code is YAYINSIDER.

That's the savings breakdown. Now it's time to plan your shopping list.

In addition to tons of new launches, like Fenty Beauty's Beach, Please Body Lava and Fairy Bomb glitter collection, there are plenty of cult faves to shop. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara or Kat Von D's Trooper Tattoo Liner are totally worth the pick up.

Here are the best deals to maximize your savings. Note that the prices listed below are before the applicable discount since the savings vary based on your Beauty Insider status.

1. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner

Courtesy of Kat Von D Beauty Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper $20 It's the best of the blackest. This inky liner is essential for creating a flawless, feline flick. It's worth every penny. But the sweet discount makes it even better. Now is the time to welcome this liner into your life. Buy Now

2. Beautyblender

Courtesy of Sephora beautyblender Nude $20 The hot pink, egg-shaped, and squishy sponge is a staple. You probably own two. Why not pick up a fresh sponge in the nude hue? It's time to spring clean your makeup bag and that includes replacing and refreshing your arsenal of applicators. Buy Now

3. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Courtesy of Too Faced Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $23 The best-selling, lengthening, darkening, and thickening mascara is better than falsies. If you've never had to pleasure of using it, scoop up a tube or two with that epic Beauty Insider Sale discount. You will be left wondering how you ever lived without it. Buy Now

4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Courtesy of Sephora Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 This thick, rich, and cushiony balm is beyond luscious. The ultra hydrating formula will repair chapped, weather-beaten lips while you sleep. It also adds a supreme shine — so you can wear it during the day as a gloss. Buy Now

5. La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Courtesy of Sephora La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream $315 This mega moisturizer is an investment at over $300 per jar. What better time to try it than when you can take either 10 or 15 percent off? The price goes down to $268 or $284, depending on your status. That's a deal. So go for it — splurge and indulge with the Beauty Insider discount. Buy Now

6. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Courtesy of Sephora Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $45 This millennial pink mask is basically a night moisturizer. It boasts a light, gel-like consistency. It also delivers intense hydration and has quickly earned cult status. Get on board now while you can save a few loot cakes. Buy Now

7. Drybar Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Drybar Drybar Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo $24 Why not try a new and unique product with the Beauty Insider discount? Detox Whipped might seem counterintuitive to the concept of dry shampoo — since foam is wet. But it gets the job done, leaving behind fresh locks that smell so divine you will bury your nose in your coif. Buy Now

8. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Courtesy of Sephora Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $18 Since Sephora is one of the main Fenty Beauty retailers, why not rock this peachy, looks-good-on-everyone gloss? The fat applicator is a dream, spreading product evenly across your lips. Buy Now

9. Urban Decay NAKED 3 Palette

Courtesy of Sephora Urban Decay NAKED 3 Palette $54 Pinky neutrals are a must all-year round. Palettes can be pricy so now is the time to save. Buy Now

10. Moroccanoil Treatment

Moroccanoil Treatment $44 A little goes a long way with this conditioning treatment, which smells like heaven in a bottle. It will last forever, a fact further sweetened by the additional savings. Buy Now

11. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

12. Becca Light Chaser Highlighter

13. NAKED Basics Eyeshadow Palette

Courtesy of Sephora NAKED Basics Eyeshadow Palette $19 Six matte neutrals live in a travel-friendly, slim case. You will hit pan on every shade. You can't beat it, especially with the discount. Buy Now

14. Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette

Courtesy of Sephora Urban Decay Troublemake Eyeshadow Palette $19 Purchasing palettes is always smart when it comes to this sale. Nabbing the primo Urban Decay palettes this cheap will make your lids happy. Buy Now

There may be some additional restrictions that apply when the sale goes live on Friday, April 20. But based on past Sephora sales, the discount can be used throughout the promotional period and usually applies to the merchandise subtotal. It's possible that the Beauty Insider discount may not apply to some sale products so be sure and check all the fine print. The discount cannot be retroactively applied to previous purchases.

Happy Shopping, Beauty Insiders!