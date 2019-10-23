One of the many beautiful things about online streaming is that it's almost guaranteed you'll find a film to suit whatever mood your in. Because, yes, sometimes you want to watch a 90-minute documentary about the rise and fall of Marxism, but sometimes you just want to watch two impossibly beautiful people fall madly in love. It's called being a millennial, and it's great. But when it comes to finding films that will get you in the mood, things become a little trickier. That's why we've put together this list of the best dirty films on Netflix UK, because, as we all know, it can be pretty difficult to tell the good from the bad from the downright mood killer.

If you're not familiar with this genre, you may have reason to believe that dirty movies — the ones that can be shown on Netflix UK, anyway — begin and end with Fifty Shades Of Grey. But you'll soon learn that there's so much more out there to explore. The list below features films that offer substance as well as steamy scenes, and some that look at sex, relationships, and desire is a totally groundbreaking way. Some of these films wouldn't even be classified as "dirty" in the traditional sense, but just happen to feature some seriously hot scenes that you need to know about ASAP.

In short, there's a movie in this list to cater to every desire. Enjoy.

'Duck Butter'

Duck Butter gives literally nothing away with its title but the 2018 romance directed by Miguel Arteta will definitely get you hot under the collar. Naima (played by Alia Shawkat) and Sergio (Laia Costa) are completely done with their love lives. Bored of constant betrayal, dishonesty, and disappointment, they make a pact to stay together for 24 hours in a bid to create a new type of intimacy. The familiarity between the two main characters makes for slightly awkward but really impassioned sex scenes. You can sense how much they want to rip each others clothes off but don't know where the boundaries are yet. While intense romance is at the centre of Duck Butter, it's more than just a raunchy flick. It'll have you laughing and feeling for the characters too.

'Ibiza'

If Richard Madden playing a very hot DJ in hedonistic Ibiza sounds like your type of film on paper then you need to head over to Netflix UK ASAP. The perfect girl's night in film, Ibiza follows Harper (played by Gillian Jacobs) and her two best friends as a work trip to Barcelona takes a turn for the wild. While her boss may not be too happy, she does find love, even if finding him was a bit more of a scandalous adventure than she anticipated. Ibiza will remind you of any raunchy holiday romance you've ever had.

'Below Her Mouth'

Do you believe in love at first sight? What about lust at first sight? Below Her Mouth documents the fiery affair of roofer Dallas (played by Erika Linder) and fashion editor Jasmine (Natalie Krill). What starts as instant attraction, an uncontrollable spark, and weekend passion shakes their worlds to the very core. When the affair that was supposed to allow them to escape their normal lives seeps into their everyday reality, they've got a big decision to make. When you live worlds apart from the person you love, can it ever work? One of the main things that makes Below Her Mouth so sexy is that the romance between the characters is forbidden. You know what they're doing is wrong, and that makes it all the more hot and it translates on screen.

'Someone Great'

Whether you're single, taken, or somewhere in between, a night with your friends can solve any heartache and that's exactly what Someone Great documents. Journalist Jenny (played by Gina Rodriguez) lands her dream job on the other side of the country. But instead of celebrating and giving long distance a go, her boyfriend of nine years leaves her. Faced with the biggest move of her life and leaving her best friends in a moment of need they go out for one last night of absolute frivolity. The sexy scenes in Someone Great are awesome because they're so beautiful, intimate, and, at times, slightly awkward, but in a very relatable way. You'll be laughing while you get hot under the collar.

'Newness'

If you've ever known the downsides of dating apps then Newness will hit a nerve. Martin (played by Nicholas Hoult) and Gabi (Laia Costa) spend their weekends looking for a quick love hit online. They're turned on but super lonely. When they meet they realise they've got the connection they've been looking for. They make things official, move in together, and skip work just to be in the other's presence. However it soon gets old and they decide to give an open relationship a try. With tumultuous consequences. The sexy scenes in Newness are more steamy, 'rip your clothes off' than romantic and you can't help but feel the sexual tension radiate through the screen

'Cruel Intentions'

Cruel Intentions is widely recognised as a cult classic of the nineties and for good reason. It's seriously sexy and scandalous. Kathryn Merteuil (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) are manipulative step-siblings who are set on getting what they want. When Kathryn bets Sebastian that he can't sleep with the daughter of the headmaster of their school, Annette, who has said she will wait until marriage before she sleeps with someone, he takes the challenge. But the step-siblings are playing to win — with seriously dramatic consequences. Cruel Intentions is renowned for being one the sexiest films of our generation. Kathryn and Sebastian will whip you up into a frenzy, and when they give into desire, the bedroom scenes border on erotic.