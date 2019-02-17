No matter what your budget may be, you can find the best earbuds for the money. The secret is knowing what to look for and where. Whether your price range falls under $25 or $200, there are tons of affordable headphone options available to meet your music and hands-free calling needs.

So, if you have a set budget but want the best earbuds for your money, there are a few things that you need to consider before purchasing. The first is how you'll be using your earbuds. Are they for working out? If so, you'll need a pair of running earbuds that's sweat-proof with ample battery life. And if you'll be using them to stay connected while you’re on the go, a built-in microphone and noise canceling features are must-haves.

Comfort and fit are also important factors to consider. To get the most for your money, your earbuds should include multiple ear tip sizes for a truly customizable fit. When fitted properly, you'll have better sound isolation and enhanced listening experience. And don't forget about compatibility, as some earbuds come with in-line controls, while others are Bluetooth enabled and controllable via a downloadable app. You'll want a pair of earbuds that's compatible with all your devices!

For more help choosing the perfect pair within your budget, here's my list of the best earbuds for the money.

1 Best Earbuds Under $25 Betron YSM1000 $20 Amazon See On Amazon The Betron YSM1000 have a 24-karat gold finish for a sleek, stylish look that's also capable of preventing corrosion over time. They feature 9.2-millimeter neodymium drivers to provide superior sound and bass, too. With a built-in mic and in-line controls, you can instantly stop or start your tunes and make hands-free calls. And for noise isolation and the perfect fit, they come with three different silicone earbud sizes as well as a bonus memory foam set. Let's just say it's hard to believe they're only $20.

2 Best Earbuds Under $50 BRAINWAVZ S0 $45 Amazon See On Amazon These Brainwavz So earbuds feature a built-in microphone and a three-button remote, making it easy to control your music volume and calls. What really sets these striking red earbuds apart is their variety of ear tip options: They come with three pairs of silicone tips in the standard sizes, a pair of foam tips, plus sets of Bi-Flange (double) and Tri-Flange (triple) tips for a truly customizable fit. Even better, both flange ear tip sets seal your ears for better sound isolation and bass performance.

3 Best Earbuds Under $100 1MORE Earbuds $60 Amazon See On Amazon For those audiophiles with an under-$100 budget, the 1MORE in-ear earbuds are great. Designed by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi, these earbuds feature triple drivers to deliver the best sound clarity. Their built-in MEMS microphone blocks out noise, and using the in-line remote, you can easily control the various settings. Like the others on the list, these earbuds come with a range of ear tips (six sets of silicone and three foam tips) for optimal fit and noise isolation. Plus, they have a magnetic case for travel, too.