Bustle

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

By Kate Miller
Norstrom / Bustle

If you went as hard as most Americans did on Prime Day, you're probably feeling some major shopping fatigue right about by now. But, starting July 19, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — the retailer's biggest sale of the year — is in full effect and the deals are too good to miss. From now until August 4, you can score designer brands at a major discount, across almost all categories, from apparel and shoes to beauty and home.

Unlike some other mid-summer sales events that are just trying to clear out summer apparel, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has new arrivals on sale, and let's just say the selection is good. Expect to see brands like Vince, rag & bone, Topshop, Madewell, Spanx, and more. And if you're looking to update your makeup bag, you'll also find beauty staples like La Mer, Lancome, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, and Trish McEvoy marked down. For home and beyond, you can nab deals from Marimekko, Missoni, Pendleton, and Tumi, to name a few.

With that in mind, get your credit card ready for another workout! The deals below are too irresistible to pass up.

66% Off A LANCÔME Nude Lipstick Kit

LANCÔME The Ultimate Nude Lipstick Kit
$125
$42
|
Nordstrom

Save $83 on a set of five "nude" lipsticks in cream and matte finishes.

50% Off A Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover

TREASURE & BOND Relaxed Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover
$169
$84
|
Nordstrom

41% Off A Stila Eyeliner & Eyeshadow Set

STILA Eyeliner & Liquid Eyeshadow Set
$34
$20
|
Nordstrom

36% Off A Seamless Bra

HALOGEN® Seamless Day Bra
$22
$14
|
Nordstrom

30% Mario Badescu Essentials Skin Care Set

MARIO BADESCU The Essentials Set
$33
$23
|
Nordstrom

33% Off Lacey Spanx

SPANX® Undie-tectable Lace Hipster Panties
$24
$16
|
Nordstrom

34% Off Cropped Leggings With Pockets

ZELLA Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59
$39
|
Nordstrom

35% Off An Ultrasonic Cool-Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser

SERENE HOUSE Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
$40
$26
|
Nordstrom

36% Off A 6-Pack of Ankle Socks

NORDSTROM Footie Socks, (6 Pack)
$15
$16
|
Nordstrom

33% Off A Hard-Shell Spinner Carry On

NORDSTROM Chevron 18-Inch Spinner Carry-On
$139
$93
|
Nordstrom

33% Off The Cult-Favorite Sunday Riley Essentials Set

SUNDAY RILEY Essentials Set
$148
$99
|
Nordstrom

25% Off A Nike Sports Bra

NIKE Indy Sports Bra
$35
$26
|
Nordstrom

36% Off Capri Leggings

NORDSTROM Go To High Waist Capri Leggings
$25
$16
|
Nordstrom

34% Off A Hershel Supply Co. Fanny Pack

HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Fifteen Belt Bag
$35
$23
|
Nordstrom

35% Off this Plush Throw

NORDSTROM AT HOME Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
$40
$26
|
Nordstrom

35% Off Anthropologie Plates

ANTHROPOLOGIE, blue Clara Salad Plate (1-piece)
$14
$9
|
Nrodstrom

33% Off Anthropologie Measuring Spoons

ANTHROPOLOGIE Attingham Set of 4 Measuring Spoons
$18
$12
|
Nordstrom

34% Off A S'well Water Bottle

S'WELL Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$35
$23
|
Nordstrom

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.