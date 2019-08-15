Changing up our hair colour is one of the easiest ways to get a new look and feel fresh. Whether you're a regular salon visitor or you like to dabble with more non-conventional shades at home, there are so many options out there now, most of which are easy, effective, and safe. The best way to try out a new look is to opt for a semi-permanent dye, which means all of the colour and none (or a lot less, anyway) of the commitment. Keep reading to discover best semi-permanent hair dye available in the UK.

Celebrities are always changing their hair, and one of my all-time fave looks came from Ariana Grande, who went full lavender at Coachella back in 2017. A photo of her purple ponytail has recently re-surfaced online, with her hairstylist Chris Appleton sharing the below snap a couple of weeks ago, alongside the caption: "Lavender pony’s change lives." And now I have never wanted to go purple more in my entire life. Just look how cool it looks on Queen Ari!

Whether you are going all out with a fun, bright colour or are sticking to something a bit more traditional, there are some top tips you should stick to when using a semi permanent, or even temporary hair dye. First, always, always, do the patch test as advised on the packet. Even if you have always dyed your hair, it's worth doubling checking this specific dye will be ok and won't cause any unwanted allergic reactions. Next up, it's always helpful to have an extra pair of hands to help out, so pull in the help of a friend to do this, particularly if you have long or thick hair that will require a little more work. In short, it's crucial to be careful and safe while applying any type of hair dye.

Now you know the rules, here are some of the best semi-permanent options...