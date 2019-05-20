The Best Spring Sweaters On Walmart.com For Under $30

Now that winter is finally over and we’ve been blessed with much-needed sunshine, it's the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh. If you aren't sure where to start, may I suggest turning to the beauty of stylish, light sweaters for spring to replace those thick, heavy winter layers you've been stuck in for months. The perfect spring sweater is so easy to wear on its own with your favorite jeans, or layer over a sundress for a casual-but-cute vibe, and when it comes to finding your favorite styles, there’s nowhere else we’d turn to but Walmart.com for the best spring sweaters — all for under $30.

From breezy calf-length cardigans to ribbed layering pieces and open-back options, Walmart.com has the best selection of affordable spring sweaters that make updating your wardrobe oh-so-simple. Plus, with free shipping on orders over $35, a spring sweater haul just got that much easier (and more affordable). Head over to your local Walmart location to check out their selection for yourself, or simply shop our favorite options from Walmart.com below.

This Floral Cardigan Is The Perfect Spring Coverup

Women's 3/4 Bell Sleeve Boho Floral Kimono Cardigan $14 Walmart There’s no better time to wear florals than in spring, and this cute Boho sweater makes it so simple. Shop Now

For A Sleeveless Option, Try This Modern Take On The Sweater Vest

Time and Tru Women's Belted Sweater Vest $17 Walmart This belted sweater vest is an unexpected option for a versatile spring layer; it’s sleeveless and comfortable and can be worn over a top or on its own. Shop Now

For A Layered Look, This 2-In-1 Sweater Is A Must-Have

TIME AND TRU Women's Split Back 2fer Mixed Media Sweater $19 Walmart Spring weather is the perfect opportunity to play with light layering, and this sweater comes prepped with a pretty floral lining under a light, comfy sweater. Shop Now

This $5 Sweater Is A Total Springtime Steal

Poof Women's Plus Size Criss Cross Hi Lo Sweater $5 Walmart This knit sweater with side slits offers coverage that’s easy to wear with your favorite bottoms. Shop Now

For A Laid-Back Look, Try This Neutral Crew Neck

Heart N Crush Women's Marled Cross Back Pullover $16 Walmart This earth-toned crew neck pairs perfectly with a pair of fresh white pants for an easy spring look. Shop Now

On Rainy Days, Reach For This Floor-Length Cardigan

Women's Casual Solid Loose Fit Open Front Soft Duster Cardigan with Side Pockets $29 Walmart Springtime weather can be unpredictable, and this calf-length cardigan is the perfect lightweight layering piece to have on hand for cooler temps. Shop Now

This Timeless Cardigan Is Effortlessly Versatile

Women's Solid Button Down V-Neck 3/4 Sleeves Knit Cardigan $17 Walmart A classic button-down cardigan is a closet staple that’s versatile and sophisticated. Wear it open over your favorite tank top, or simply on its own. Shop Now

For A Pop of Color, Try This Stripped Sweater

Ev1 From Ellen Degeneres Striped High-Low Sweater Women's $24 Walmart A fresh take on the timeless stripped sweater, this one’s detailed with a pop of neon for a totally modern look. Shop Now

This Breezy Top Is Perfect For A Cool Spring Day

LA Gypsy Women's Cinched Arm Sweatshirt $14 Walmart With cinched arms, this simple white sweater gives off a vintage-inspired look that’s simple, laid-back, and cool. Sh

For The Minimalist, Try This Ruffle-Trimmed Option

Loramendi Women's Ruffle Trim Pullover Sweater $15 Walmart With a ruffled detail on its sleeve, this sweater almost gives the illusion of a t-shirt layered atop a long-sleeve shirt — an eye-catching detail that’s totally minimal. Shop Now

For The Open-Back Enthusiast, Try This Super Cute Style

Women's Long Sleeve Criss Cross Backless Casual Loose Knit Pullover Sweaters $17 Walmart This twisted knit sweater is an ultra-modern and stylish take on the traditional knit sweater. Plus, its open back makes it perfect for sunny and cloudy days alike. Shop Now

This Mid-Length Cardigan Looks Effortless Day Or Night

Tommyfit Women Plus Size Solid Color Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Coat $16 Walmart For added coverage or an extra layer of warmth, this long-sleeved cardigan is a great option that can easily be dressed up or down. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.