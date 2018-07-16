The Dopest Amazon Prime Day Deals That Just Dropped
UPDATED (7/16/18, 3pm): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.
Amazon Prime Day's has officially begun — and sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17. There are thousands of products on sale (and up to 80 percent off) across all categories, and sometimes, the best deals get lost in the chaos. If you're feeling overwhelmed, we're curating the best Prime Day deals around the clock as sales go live. Act now, because many deals are only available for a few hours — and will sell out quickly.
Click here to shop Prime Day deals up to 80% off on Amazon now.
35% Off This 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker That Does Everything
$59 (Was $100)
This awesomely versatile pressure cooker performs seven functions in one pot.
50% Off Alexa-Run Echo Dot With A Bonus Smart Plug
$40 (Was $80)
Finally get yourself an Alexa-commanded Echo Dot with a cool smart plug thrown in as a bonus.
51% Off One Of The Most High-Tech Electric Toothbrushes On The Market
Personalize your dental hygiene routine with this high-tech electric toothbrush that connects to the Oral-B App via Bluetooth.
50% Off This Highly-Rated Home DNA Test
$50 (Was $100)
Break down your regional ancestry by percentage and as far back as 500,000 years; just send in a saliva sample and access it all through a convenient phone app.
46% Off This Self-Cleaning, Professional-Grade Blender
$298 (Was $550)
With its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, 64-ounce container, and ability to actually heat foods, you can prep like a professional chef for nearly half the price.
42% Off This Sleek, Spacious Backpack
Thanks to its spacious main compartment, interior laptop sleeve, and media pocket with headphone port, you'll be so ready for work or school with this backpack.
40% Off This Specialty-Drink Keurig Coffee Machine
For $108, you can make coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos right in your own kitchen.
34% Off A Luxury Sonic Facial Cleanser
$110 (Was $169)
Remove makeup, sweat, and dirt six times more effectively than when using your fingertips, all thanks to this rechargeable two-speed cleansing brush.
30% Off These Comfy, Moisture-Wicking Leggings
Grab these moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch yoga capris for less than $12.
58% Off Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones For Android
If you have a Samsung or Android device, jump on these headphones that give you a deep, powerful sound while dampening all outside noises.
50% Off Your New Best Friend For Hands-Free Style
$99 (Was $199)
The Echo Look takes full-body photos using just your voice, and it doubles as your personal stylist.
40% Off The Fitbit Alta HR, Which Even Tracks Your Heart Rate
$90 (Was $150)
For less than $100, you can get this gadget and track steps, distance, heart rate, and sleep patterns, and all the data wirelessly syncs to more than 200 devices.
40% Off This Comfortable Upgrade For Your Existing Mattress
Upgrade any mattress with 2 inches of open-cell memory foam — it's even ventilated for a cooler, more breathable night's sleep, and it comes with a three-year warranty.
50% Off This Skillet That Doesn't Even Require A Stove
$20 (Was $40)
The special ceramic copper titanium coating cooks up to 30 percent faster than traditional non-stick pans, and you can use it anywhere on your counter.
62% Off A Stainless Steamer That Fits In Almost Any Pot
This stainless steel steamer universally fits other Cuisinart pots and pans, so you can steam just about anything easily and evenly.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.This article reflects price at publication and may change.