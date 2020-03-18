In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. People are being encouraged to work remotely, to "social distance" themselves from friends, and to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is offering a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. There are the latest seasons of some network TV shows that you may need to catch up on, interesting foreign films, a true crime documentary, a buzzed-about new horror film, and since this is Netflix we're talking about, most of the new additions are originals. One of these originals is an LGBTQ dramedy series that's drawing rave reviews, while another is a limited series biopic starring Tiffany Haddish and Octavia Spencer as C. J. Walker, who is considered the first American woman to become a self-made millionaire.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about them below.

1. 'All-American': Season 2 In one of the CW's most acclaimed series (not to mention one of the few that isn't based on a comic book), a star high school football player from the working class L.A. neighborhood of Crenshaw gets recruited to play for a school in ritzy Beverly Hills, leading to a big-time clash of cultures. Streaming March 17.

2. 'Black Lightning': Season 3 Another CW series, this is one of those aforementioned comic book shows. The series is about the DC Comics superhero of the same name, a school principal with the ability to manipulate electricity. The show is notable for featuring TV's first black lesbian superhero, Thunder. Streaming March 17.

3. 'Lu Over The Wall' If the coronavirus has got you feeling down, then this anime movie will go a long way toward cheering you up. It's about a young musician who meets a mermaid with the ability to make people dance by singing. Isn't that just precious? Streaming March 18.

4. 'Feel Good' LGBTQ comedian Mae Martin both created and stars in this new dramedy series about a young woman who is juggling her relationship with her girlfriend with her own substance abuse struggles. So far, it's garnering some pretty outstanding reviews. Streaming March 19.

5. 'Greenhouse Academy': Season 4 This Gen-Z drama series about a prestigious boarding school with a dark underbelly has flown under the radar for three seasons already, but now's the perfect time to get caught up and hunker down with season 4. Streaming March 20.

6. 'The Letter For The King' If you've been missing Game of Thrones for the past year, then this new British series may just scratch your Medieval itch. It's about a squire who goes on a quest to save his kingdom, running into a few colorful characters and some magic along the way. Streaming March 20.

7. 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker' Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer stars in the title role in this new limited series about America's first-ever female self-made millionaire. If you're looking for something that's extra inspiring in these trying times, look no further. Streaming March 20.

8. 'The Platform' This original horror movie out of Spain has already drawn comparisons to Best Picture-winner Parasite, making it one of the most hyped films of the year so far. It takes place in a dystopian vertical prison where the rich reside at the very top, and the poor at the very bottom. Whatever scraps fall from the rich people's meals pass through a hole in the floor to the poor below, and they are forced to live off of these leftovers. It's one of cinema's most extreme looks yet at class warfare. Streaming March 20.