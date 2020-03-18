In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. People are being encouraged to work remotely, to "social distance" themselves from friends, and in a growing number of states, ordered to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is offering a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The site has added a number of classic movies this week that are sure to help you get over your quarantine blues by indulging in some much needed nostalgia. There are also some returning seasons of some of Netflix's best original shows, as well as the Netflix debut of one of the funniest sitcoms ever made: Community. All six seasons of the now-classic series start streaming on April 1 (no fooling!), so bust out your paintball gun and get ready for an epic binge.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'Community' The comedy series from Dan Harmon was the recipient of massive acclaim and boasted a devoted fanbase throughout its five-season run on NBC and its final season on streaming service Yahoo! Screen (yes, Yahoo! had a streaming service for like five seconds), and now you can relive every complex bit and meta joke from the entire series on Netflix. Just don't Britta this opportunity, OK? Streaming April 1.

2. 'Can't Hardly Wait' If you're a '90s kid, then odds are you watched your fair share of '90s teen comedies growing up. And '90s teen comedies don't get any '90s teen comedy-er than this classic that boasts a roster of stars from the decade like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, Donald Faison, Selma Blair, and more (a young Jason Segal even shows up). If you're feeling nostalgic for a simpler and less-quarantined decade, this fits the bill. Streaming April 1.

3. 'Kim's Convenience': Season 4 Canadian sitcoms have been killing it lately. Schitt's Creek is arguably the biggest comedy on TV at the moment, thanks in no small part to Netflix airing its older seasons and exposing the show to a larger audience. Kim's Convenience, which debuted on Canada's CBC before making its Netflix debut the following year, could be the next big thing. The series about a Korean Canadian family's convenience store has been a hit with critics and viewers alike. Streaming April 1.

4. 'Nailed It!': Season 4 If you're trying your hand at cooking while in quarantine and aren't getting the results you desire, then this is the show for you. Now in its fourth season, this Nicole Byer-hosted reality cooking series features amateur chefs trying their best to recreate highly-complex desserts. The results are often hilariously sub-par, and will likely make you feel better about your own kitchen skills. Streaming April 1.

Netflix on YouTube

5. 'Minority Report' In times like these, it's good to watch an action-packed blockbuster movie for a little distraction. Enter this 2002 film, a stone-cold classic from director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise. This sci-fi actioner is a thrill ride from start to finish, and its special effects and vision of the future hold up remarkably well for an 18-year-old film. Streaming April 1.

6. 'Molly's Game' If it's a movie with a strong female lead that you're in the mood for, then allow Jessica Chastain's performance in this underrated gem to entertain you. The film tells the real-life story of Molly Bloom, a woman who runs a celeb-filled illegal poker game in Hollywood that eventually becomes the target of an FBI investigation. Chastain earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Bloom. Streaming April 1.

7. 'The Perks Of Being A Wallflower' In one of Emma Watson's first roles following the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, she makes it pretty clear that she's ready to take on some more adult material. This high school dramedy tackles themes like depression and suicide, homosexuality, and drug use — topics that didn't really pop up in the Chamber of the Secrets. Streaming April 1.

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

8. 'The Social Network' If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that everybody hates Facebook. But in spite of the disdain so many feel for the mammoth social network, Facebook has become an essential part of modern daily life. And with the current social distancing guidelines, Facebook has arguably become more important than ever for many people. But the site had some humble origins, as this Oscar-nominated biopic shows. Streaming April 1.