No matter your age, there will always be a pull when it comes to Hello Kitty. Which is what makes the fact that Torrid just launched a Hello Kitty collaboration so exciting — you can now stock up on a series of streetstyle-ready joggers, peek-a-boo blouses, and polo dresses with the iconic cat logo, bringing a dose of childhood nostalgia to your wardrobe.

The new Torrid x Hello Kitty collection is as inclusive as it is stylish, where the entire line ranges from sizes 10 to 30, offering up plenty of stylish options to a wide range of shoppers. But the good news doesn't end there — not only is there a wide range of sizes to choose from, but right now Torrid is offering up a buy-on-get-one-half-off deal with the collection, meaning you can stock up on a whole new wardrobe of Hello Kitty-inspired pieces without breaking the bank. When there are savings like this involved, how can you not go wild?

Torrid has been killing it lately with their collaborations, where most recently the store released a Betty & Veronica collaboration, offering up Riverdale fans an eight piece collection that spanned from embroidered cigarette pants to varsity-inspired knit cardigans.

This new Hello Kitty collection has 20 pieces, and it includes everything from undies, to stylish joggers, to playful hoodies. Check out some of the picks below, and show the full collaboration at Torrid.

Torrid Sanrio Hello Kitty Bow Sleep Cami $29 Torrid Available through size 10 (a Medium) to size 30 (a 6X), this wireless sleep bra is a minimalist interpretation of the famous cat. Wireless with no padding, this cotton and spandex bra is black with a white Hello Kitty design in the form of the cat's iconic bow. Buy Now

Torrid Sanrio Hello Kitty Black Bow Stripe Legging $39 Torrid These pants with a Hello Kitty inspired bow and stripe updates your basic pair of black leggings to playful proportions. You can pair them with a t-shirt to keep them simple and comfy, or dress them up with a pair of heels. Buy Now

Torrid Hello Kitty White Baseball Cap $20 Torrid Add a major dose of cute to your outfit with this pop-out Hello Kitty baseball cap. All-white to mimic the iconic cat, it features cat ears and a red bow to add a touch of adorableness. Throw it on top of a chambray shirt to add an unexpected pop of nostalgia to your look, or throw it over a pair of sweatpants to dress them up a little. Buy Now

Torrid Sanrio Hello Kitty Black Windbreaker $59 Torrid Keep warm during those nippier summer nights with this Hello Kitty windbreaker. Painted in a black and white motif, it's more minimalist than cutesy, which is perfect for the Hello Kitty lover who is worried about looking too childish. Featuring varsity stripes and Hello Kitty text, it's sporty without being too flashy. Buy Now

Torrid Sanrio Hello Kitty Navy Tennis Dress $59 Torrid For a more preppy vibe, this navy tennis dress will make it look like you're about to hit the courts — even if you are just headed to brunch with friends. This particular dress has Hello Kitty inspired patches, with a small cat head on the sleeve, and a crest on the chest with a Hello Kitty bow in the middle. Buy Now

Torrid Hello Kitty Cotton Cheeky Panty $17 Torrid Your underwear drawer can also get the Hello Kitty treatment with a set of new cat printed briefs. There are plenty of different pairs to choose from, but these cartoon-inspired Hello Kitty print panties are one of the most fun. Made from a stretchy and soft cotton, it features a cartoon-strip-like print with the words "HELLO" splashed all over it. They're contrasted with black lace to balance out the sweetness of it all. Buy Now

If you love Hello Kitty, this is a great collection to shop since it has such a varied array of items. Just make sure you don't dawdle — it will sell out quickly!