The One Thing People Think You Need To Work On, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While it's good to embrace all sides of yourself, if you find that you're having negative interactions, it might mean others are picking up on your biggest personality flaw, based on your zodiac sign. This could be a trait that comes off as negative, without you even realizing it, or something that makes your daily interactions more difficult than they need to be.

Whatever the case may be, it's important to keep in mind that we all have traits that others might not initially understand. "Everything has a dark and light or a positive and negative; it's how the universe creates balance," Carmen Mayes, astrologer and spiritual wellness coach, tells Bustle. "A personality flaw is the flip side of the positive characteristics that we know and love for each zodiac sign."

While these traits don't have to be viewed as negative, if they seem to be holding you back from having the life you want, you can certainly work on them. And one of the best places to start is by being more aware of them. "The benefit of being aware of our negatives is it provides opportunity for personal growth, mastery, and balance," Mayes says. "To create better relationships with [ourselves] and others we have to be familiar with our shadow side in order to balance."

Here's the one thing people might perceive as the trait you need to work on, as well as tips for striking a better balance, if you'd like to.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being Reactionary Tina Gong/Bustle Aries have a tendency to react, without first pausing to think. It's a trait that comes in handy when they want to get things done, or go after new goals, because they don't let indecisiveness or worry hold them back. That said, their "impulsive behavior often gets them into trouble because they act off what they feel and don't slow down to think things through," Mayes says. And as a result, those around them might feel a bit unsure of what they'll say next, or how they'll handle new situations. Aries should always follow their instinct. "This trait allows them to clearly follow their passion," Mayes says. But if they'd like to slow down, they certainly can. For Aries, mindfulness is the key to looking before they leap.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Stubborn Tina Gong/Bustle Once Taurus makes up their mind, there's often no persuading them to see things differently. And that can be a good thing. "Taurus' stubbornness is actually a sign of [their] strong and unwavering commitment to things [they] views as valuable," Mayes says. They can, however, practice opening up a little — especially if people in their life are feeling frustrated by their unwillingness to budge. Whether it's at work or in their personal life, keeping an open mind can actually be quite refreshing for Taurus, once they give it a try.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Untrustworthy Tina Gong/Bustle As the sign of the twins, "Gemini goes back and forth in [their] mind so much it makes it hard for others predict what [they] will do next," Mayes says. "This hurts trust building." The people in their lives might not know what Gemini is thinking, and feel like they can't count on them as a result. "However, Gemini is always exploring the possibilities in any given situation which makes this sign an excellent problem solver," Mayes says. This is a trait they can use to their advantage, but also something they can work on, if they so choose. By being more open about their though process, Gemini can mull ideas over in their mind, without keeping others guessing.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Acting Petty Tina Gong/Bustle As a sensitive sign, Cancer tends to protect themselves by being petty. They can have an "I'll hurt you and point out your flaws before you can hurt me," type of mentality, Mayes says. And while understandable, it doesn't always make for the best interactions. "Cancer's pettiness is a defensive mechanism," Mayes says. But it's not one they have to turn to, if it isn't serving them. Instead of being petty, Cancer can instead use their emotional intelligence, Mayes says. If they take a step back and look at the situation for what it truly is, they'll see they aren't actually being attacked. It can take some practice, but Cancer will undoubtedly like the results.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Acting Needy Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that loves attention, Leo is great at commanding a room, standing in the spotlight, and stealing the show. But this can seem a bit needy as a result. "Leo [may] need to hear the applause to validate themselves," Mayes says. "This can create the constant need for praise and if it's not received they get down on themselves." Since this can impact their self-esteem, as well as their interactions with others, Leo can learn to build themselves up. "What Leo really needs is to recognize their own value," Mayes says. And affirm their own worth, even if no one else does.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being A Perfectionist Tina Gong/Bustle If Virgo values anything, it's perfection. They love to organize their lives, set goals, and get things done. But this trait can seem like a flaw, to some. "Often, the need for perfection leads to hesitation and procrastination," Mayes says. "Virgo needs to remember that they can strive to give [their] very best all the time but that [their] personal best can vary each day — and that's OK." By learning to let go, and being a bit easier on themselves, Virgo can keep this "flaw" in check.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Being Indecisive Tina Gong/Bustle Represented by the scales, Libra's biggest difficulty can be their inability to make decisions. They're always weighing pros and cons, or fearing that committing to one thing will hurt other opportunities, Mayes says. And they can end up stuck as a result. Since this trait can impact their relationships with coworkers, friends, and family, it may end up being something they choose to work on. "Libra is very skilled at seeing all angles and has excellent foresight; they just need to stop overthinking," Mayes says. "Live in the present, and worry about the future when it arrives."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being Secretive Tina Gong/Bustle While it's always OK to keep some parts of life private, Scorpio can take it to a whole new level. "This sensitive water sign hates being vulnerable so [they hide] in the shadows where it is safe," Mayes says. And often come off as a little too mysterious as a result. Of course, it's up to Scorpio to decide how much they'd like to share. But since their secrecy can impact relationships — something they deeply value — they might want to practice opening up. "Scorpio needs to remind [themselves] that people aren't out to hurt [them]," Mayes says. "The more [they open] up, the stronger the bond can become."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being Too Blunt Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius calls it like they see it, and often comes off as blunt — and even a little bit rude — as a result, Mayes says. They may not be great at thinking before they speak, which can make for a fun conversation. Or one that ends up being hurtful. If Sagittarius feels like they're always saying the wrong thing, they may want to try slowing down. "Consider how you would feel if someone said what you are about to say to you," Mayes says. This little trick can lead to more mindfulness — and healthier conversations.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Acting Distant Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn's hardworking personality serves them well when it comes their professional lives. They're great at setting goals, and doing whatever it takes to find success. And yet, this same trait can make them seem cold and distant, if they aren't careful. They prefer "using logic, judgment, and skipping gray areas," Mayes says, which doesn't exactly leave time for warm and nurturing connections. If Capricorn wants to feel more connected, they certainly can. All they need to do is embrace their practical side, while also making time for "real life," outside of work and goal-setting. It's all about that work-life balance.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Being Unpredictable Tina Gong/Bustle The biggest personality flaw for Aquarius lies in their unpredictability. "Aquarians have a bad habit of going from zero to 100 for what seems like no explainable reason, leaving those around them [in shock]," Mayes says. They tend to say what's on their mind — without considering their audience or how it might come off. This is a great trait to have when it comes to being assertive, or when they're cracking a few jokes. But since it can rub people the wrong way, it never hurts to have more self-awareness. Aquarius can benefit from mindfulness, as well as taking a few deep breaths before they speak, so they don't say anything they'll later regret.