Caroline Flack, lots of sponsored-Instagram posts, and extremely attractive reality TV wannabes — all of the above can easily be identified as connected with ITV2's Love Island. However, this week an unlikely figure was linked to our favourite TV dating show, when it was reported that her majesty the Queen has a Love Island connection of her own. Yes, Queen Elizabeth II isn't immune to the reality phenomenon, and thanks to a distant relative, the British Monarch is now very much part of the Love Island conversation.

According to The Sun, the stunning Love Island villa is owned by the multi-millionaire Nikolaus Broschek — who just so happens to be related to the actual Queen. The relation comes from the German businessman's wife, Princess Ingeborg Schleswig-Holstein, who is the fourth-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. The couple tied the knot in Hamburg back in 1991, and the pair's only son, Alexis, is currently studying at the London School of Economics.

As reported by the Mirror, Broschek is the director of Casas Rusticas e Historicas de Mallorca — the two-decade old Palma-based company which currently owns the famous Love Island villa. The property is situated near the small town of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in eastern Majorca, and is rented out to ITV during production every summer.

ITV

In other Love Island-related news, ITV recently announced that the reality hit will return to our screens in 2020 for two brand new series. According to the Express, the channel confirmed that Love Island will air at both the beginning of next year, and in its regular summertime slot. In a major shake-up, the winter edition will be filmed at a brand new South African villa, whilst the summer series will return to the island of Majorca.

News that ITV are expanding the series should come as no surprise, because the show's current fifth run has set new records for the reality phenomenon. In a recent ITV press release, the broadcaster confirmed that Love Island series five attracted over six million viewers across all platforms for the very first time, and in addition to their three million Instagram followers, the show has earned a whopping two billion impressions on Twitter in 2019.

As we approach the final week of the current season, attention of fans will inevitably turn to the show's eventual winning couple, and according to the Radio Times, bookmakers have revealed the 2019 frontrunners. Over in the boys corner, boxer Tommy Fury is the current favourite to be crowned winner, with odds of of 4/11. Just behind Fury is everyones favourite Scotsman, Anton, who is now the second favourite boy to emerge victorious with odds of 8/1.

When it comes to our Love Island ladies, Molly-Mae is sitting pretty in the bookies top spot with odds of 1/7, whilst best-pal Amber has been named the second favourite girl to win with odds of 10/1. So, with these latest Love Island betting stats, its hardly surprising that with odds of 1/3, Tommy and Molly are the overall favourite couple to walk away with the £50,000 prize — however, a lot can change in a week, so we'll have to wait and see.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. on ITV2