The Unexpected Thing That Can Knock Your Confidence, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If something goes wrong with a highly-valued relationship, a job you love, or with friends you truly adore, it's not surprising that these can be things that knock your confidence down a few pegs. We all have a few things we really and truly care about and identify with. But when you factor in your zodiac sign, the things most closely tied to our self-esteem can become even more apparent.

"Each sign emphasizes different personality traits, including strengths and weaknesses," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "Often, our sense of personal value is based on what we prioritize in our lives. If something is important to us, we can identify ourselves with that thing, whether it’s relationships, career, creative expression, or something else."

In the event that these things go awry, your confidence might be the first thing affected. It's common to experience a drop in self-esteem when you go through a breakup or don't get a job promotion you were expecting. But if that thing is extra important to you based on your sign, you might feel the loss even more intensely.

And in some ways, that's a good thing. "When you become more aware of your sign’s core priorities, you can better understand why some life circumstances are more intense than others," Lang says. "Then, you can develop strategies to find balance in all areas of life. Astrology can help with that process." Of course not everyone will identify exactly with their sign, but if you are curious, here is the one thing that can affect each sign's confidence levels, as well as how they can find balance again.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Losing At A Competition Tina Gong/Bustle Of all the signs, Aries is often considered one of the most confident. But when it comes to competition, any type of loss can easily knock them down a few pegs. "As a competitive Aries, they might lose confidence when they don’t come in at number one," Lang says. "For example, if a co-worker is chosen for a promotion they hoped to receive, [they can] lose confidence." While Aries may be competitive, they should never let setbacks ruin their confidence, or cause them to give up. As Lang says, "The key to remaining confident is [for Aries] to get back in the game and strive harder, motivate themselves, and keep going."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Losing Money Tina Gong/Bustle For Taurus — a sign that is all about stability and security — nothing damages their confidence quite financial issues, both real and imagined. As Lang says, "No matter how much money Taurus has in savings, they can generally have self-esteem concerns with regard to their finances." Since they always feel like they need more, it's easy for them to lose sight of what they already have. That's why, for Taurus, they can find comfort in keeping "everything in perspective and [being] grateful for what they do have and for the opportunities coming their way," Lang says. Once they appreciate their lives and see things clearly, their confidence levels return.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Making A Mistake Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is a sign that prides themselves on their intelligence, so anything time they slip up or make a mistake, it's easy for them to feel extra embarrassed. "They are inclined to speak their minds, and sometimes, they ... inadvertently say something off-putting or offensive to others," Lang says. "When called out on this, Gemini can lose confidence. Appearing unintelligent is the worst for many Geminis." The thing is, their fear of embarrassment shouldn't keep a Gemini from sharing their ideas. "Sometimes, saying the wrong thing can make someone see things in a new way," Lang says. "Or saying incorrect information can make people want to fact check and look into it for themselves. There could be a greater storyline unfolding, and Gemini needs to trust they’re a part of that."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The End Of A Relationship Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer values love and friendship above everything, so anytime a relationship comes to an end, their confidence often goes with it. "Cancer can have abandonment fears because they can be very sensitive," Lang says. "Therefore, they want to make sure any friendship or other type of relationship has security." If Cancer is struggling after the end of a relationship, it's important that they reach out for help. "In times of relational difficulties, Cancer should not isolate because this accentuates the feelings of abandonment," Lang says. "Rather, they can reach out for support and connect with friends and family members who have their backs."

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Experiencing Rejection Tina Gong/Bustle Leo loves to be the center of attention, so anytime they experience rejection, they might be sent reeling. "Being accepted by others can be a Leo concern," Lang says. "They are born to express themselves and to stand in the spotlight. Because this is a life path for them, when others reject or criticize Leo, they can take it to heart." This is due to the fact that, despite their love of attention, they might be insecure at their core. So for Leo, it can help to keep in mind that "sometimes rejection is divine protection," Lang says. "This could be a mantra during times of low self-esteem."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Experiencing Health Issues Tina Gong/Bustle When a Virgo experiences health challenges, their self-esteem can quickly plummet — more than it might for other signs. "If they sprain their ankles, break a bone, or get sick, Virgo can become depressed," Lang says. "Their physical health and body is very important." So anytime a Virgo is laid up in bed, they might not only feel unwell, but also lose their sense of identity. To prevent illness — and the self-esteem issues that can result — Virgo can do what we all do and try their best to stay well. "Virgo may try alternative therapies to stay healthy," Lang says. It can also help if Virgo can "find ways to calm the mind and reduce worry when something happens to challenge their confidence," such as therapy or meditation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Letting Others Down Tina Gong/Bustle Libra's confidence might go down the drain when they let others down — especially if the letdown occurs in the middle of a conflict. That's because "Libra [has] a tendency to walk on eggshells, avoiding offending or hurting anyone," Lang says. "They can be people-pleasers," which is why their confidence is so closely tied to the happiness of others. The fact they care so much is a great thing, but it's important that Libra not lose themselves in the process. "Breaking cycles of co-dependency and learning to say 'no' to others can help them avoid disappointing others," Lang says. "If they lose confidence, Libra needs to find it from within rather than looking for validation from others." Therapy, exercise, spiritual practices, and even talking to a good friend can all help "put things in perspective," when Libra feels down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Experiencing A Breakup Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio values relationships and trust more than anything, so they "can lose confidence when there’s a sudden break-up or separation from a friend or loved one," Lang says. "Scorpio can have trust issues in relationships, and therefore, when they do let down their guard, they expect the relationship to last. If someone suddenly pulls away or leaves, Scorpio could take it to heart." When a Scorpio opens up, and then gets burned, their first reaction may be to seek revenge. But that's pretty much the opposite of what they should do — for their own sake and everyone else's. "Forgiveness is important so they don’t let anger and resentment build up," Lang says. "Therapy or talking it through with a trusted friend is also helpful for Scorpio."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Feeling Betrayed Tina Gong/Bustle While nobody likes to be deceived, Sagittarius is particularly sensitive to it. Any act of betrayal can really get to them and "cut into Sagittarius’s sense of faith in others and in the world," Lang says. "If it happens on a personal level, they feel the pain; if it happens on a social level, they can have a full crisis of faith." The thing for Sagittarius to do, in moments like these, is to practice compassion. As Lang says, "Sagittarius could tend to cut off relationships [after] one act of deception, but sometimes, there are gray areas" that they need to take into consideration, before doing so. "Dialogue and honest communication can help amend any crisis."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Not Meeting Career Goals Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn places a lot of their self-worth on work success, so any type of mishap regarding their career can cause a huge drop in confidence. "They need to have a goal to strive for, and a sudden loss could make them lose direction," Lang says. In the event that Capricorn loses their job, or doesn't get a promotion they were certain was in the bag, it can help for them to "to relax, take it easy, and wait for a creative solution — not to push it or make a rash decision," Lang says. "Careful, planned success is the best for Capricorn." And is the most surefire way to build their confidence back up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Experiencing Unexpected Losses Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius can lose confidence when they experience unexpected losses. "They highly value friendships, and political disagreements, misunderstandings, or sudden shifts can cause them to feel lost, and not at their best," Lang says. If something happens in the news, for example, it's not uncommon for Aquarius to feel disheartened. "If changes occur, it’s important for Aquarius to reach out for support, or maybe even engage in other community organizations," Lang says. "That can help them stay connected with others when challenges occur," since doing so helps them regain a sense of peace and control.