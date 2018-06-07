These 30 Affordable 5-Star Products On Amazon Offer The Best Bang For Your Buck

Getting the five-star treatment doesn't mean shelling out a small fortune in the process. Whether you're shopping for gifts or you're looking for something fun for yourself, you can always find plenty of affordable five-star products right on Amazon that you won't have to break the bank for.

This might go without saying, but just because something is cheap doesn't mean it's poor quality — you just have to know where and how to look for the best finds. On Amazon, you can literally come across thousands of items that aren't expensive but are still innovative, useful, and that'll give you the best bang for your buck. Another advantage to doing all your shopping on Amazon? You can use the site's reliable rating systems to really target your searches and find the stuff that's truly worth an investment.

It doesn't matter whether you've got $100 to spend or just $20, because when you're on Amazon, there are countless affordable and versatile products that are just a click away. From wine aerators to jade rollers and even an ultra-cheap set of makeup brushes that professional artists swear by, here are 31 of the best bargains you can find online now to make your dollar really stretch.

1 An Aerator That'll Make Your Wine Taste Better In Seconds Vinluxe PRO Wine Aerator $19 Amazon Picture yourself pouring a glass of cheap wine, taking a sip — and thinking it actually tastes expensive. With this wine aerator, this scenario can actually happen, because it helps elevate the quality of your red or white in literally seconds, which is 300 percent faster than a decanter. One reviewer writes: "What a complete, immediate difference it makes...opening up the wine, smoothing the dryness, so I could truly appreciate the layers of flavor. A great product at a great price, delivered boxed as shown with a travel bag, and small support to hold it upright, and catch wine drips." Buy Now

2 This Affordable But Amazing Set Of Makeup Brushes Party Queen Makeup Brushes $10 Amazon Don't let the small price tag on these makeup brushes scare you off: Reviewers find these rose gold beauties amazing, and call them a "great set for beginners," as well as high-quality and versatile. The 15 brushes are silky soft, but also dense enough that they'll evenly distribute liquid, creams, and powders to perfection. These easy-to-use brushes are also labeled, so you'll always be able to find the right brush for every application. Buy Now

3 A Spray That'll Remove Fingerprints And Streaks From Screen Surfaces Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit $17 Amazon In today's hyper-connected age, having to clean the surfaces of your smartphone, laptop, flat screen, or other electronic device is a thing you have to do fairly often so they don't get grimy with fingerprints. Luckily, this screen cleaner kit can make the whole process less annoying: Just spray a little on a microfiber cloth and wipe the screen down completely. You won't need to go over it multiple times, because this plant-based and odor-free spray is designed to get the job done on the first pass. Buy Now

4 This Wonderfully Weird And Wacky Device That Cooks Eggs And Popcorn Aikotoo Three-In-One Multi-Cooker $25 Amazon Here's an invention so blissfully odd, yet so easy to use that you can't help but love it. Ever found yourself wishing there was a multi-cooker that you could use to cook eggs in and also popcorn? In this device, your wishes are about to come true. It can make popcorn safely in three minutes, and can also be used to boil or fry eggs. Made with special non-stick technology, it's also easy to clean and operates safely with the push of a button. It also has automatic shut-off for a little extra piece of mind. Buy Now

5 A Safe And Portable Way To Get Clean Drinking Water In The Great Outdoors SurviMate Portable Water Filter Kit $16 Amazon You'll feel safe and prepared for anything with the SurviMate personal water filter nearby. It removes up to 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria and 99.9 percent of waterborne parasites, making it possible to sip from even the most questionable of water sources. Since this also comes with activated carbon built in, it removes smells that may be lingering in contaminated water — and can be an excellent addition to anyone's camping or emergency kit. Buy Now

6 This Mitt That'll Totally Rid Your Living Space Of Dust And Dirt Persik Nano-Knockout Dusting Mitt $16 Amazon Make dusting a chore you enjoy with this specially designed mitt, which is made with extra-strong microfiber to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria from surfaces. You won't need soap or other cleaning products when you're using this simple yet utterly ingenious creation. Just add water, and you'll be able to deliver a deep clean around the house, even in hard to reach areas. Best of all, it can absorb water, dust, and dirt up to more than five times its own weight. Buy Now

7 A Foot Rasp That Has More Than 10,000 Rave Reviews On Amazon Microplane Colossal Pedicure Rasp $9 Amazon Rid yourself of the calluses on your feet with this heavy-duty rasp, which has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It works perfectly on thick, tough skin and you don't even need to soak your feet before you put it to work. Whether you're trying to get rid of stubborn corns or make those calluses vanish completely, this manual rasp can be a great tool to have around. Buy Now

8 This Ultra Flexible Makeup Mirror That You Can Use Anywhere SunplusTrade LED Magnifying Makeup Mirror $20 Amazon When you're getting ready and you need to get a closer look at your face, you'll love having this LED makeup mirror right in place. It comes with a gooseneck and can attach to most surfaces, and it's incredibly adjustable. It's also battery operated, so you can use it even when it's not mounted somewhere for pore extraction, hair removal, and applying makeup. Reviewers say the suction cup used to attach it to the mirror is incredibly strong. Buy Now

9 An Environmentally Friendly And Sustainable Approach To Shopping Earthwise Reusable Produce Bags $13 Amazon Transparent and good for the environment, these reusable produce bags from Earthwise are a terrific option if you're looking to go green and eliminate waste in your life. While these bags are great for fruits and vegetables, you can also use them for storing toys, snacks, or smaller laundry items. Since they're also made from lightweight mesh, these aren't as weighted down as other reusable bags can sometimes be — and each bag has the potential to eliminate up to 1,000 plastic bags over its lifetime. Buy Now

11 A Collapsible Travel Bag That's Spacious Enough To Fit All Your Cosmetics euow Travel Cosmetic Bags $9 Amazon This drawstring bag is the best travel companion you could ask for if you need a really secure way to transport lots of makeup and hair products. This zipper-free bag is made from tough polyester and filled with shockproof cotton, and it has mini pockets inside with a PVC lining. Some other advantages? It's totally waterproof and can collapse inward, so when you're done using it, you can store it away with ease. Buy Now

12 This BPA-Free Water Bottle That'll Never Leak Or Shatter, No Matter How Tough You Are On It Grizzly Water Bottle $12 Amazon Shopping for a water bottle that's high quality, durable, and won't ever shatter or crack? You need to try this water bottle from Grizzly, which is made from completely BPA-free material and comes with a leak-proof design. Ergonomically designed so you'll feel comfortable when you're gripping it, this bottle is perfectly portable and designed to be convenient to use for everything from hikes to the gym. Buy Now

13 A Camera Lens Kit For Capturing The Perfect Shot With Your Smartphone Toneseas 7-in-1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $24 Amazon Love taking selfies or capturing everything from hikes to what you just had for dinner? If so, then you'll definitely appreciate having this seven-in-one lens kit. It comes with a ton of attachments — including a fish-eye lens for cool distorted pictures — and a macro lens for incredible close-ups. Compatible with most iPhone and Android models, this also comes with a compact carrying case, so you can take it with you literally anywhere. Buy Now

14 These Luxuriously Soft Spa Socks For The Ultimate In Relaxation Bucky Spa Socks $9 Amazon Treat your feet to a spa-like experience with this cozy socks. Infused with skin-softening aloe vera, these socks can help soothe hard, rough skin and give it the vital moisture it needs to heal from damage. They're one size fits all and are also reusable, so the more you love them, the more you'll get to use them. The socks are also available in a range of colors, including mint and yellow, so you can really have fun with these. Buy Now

15 A Smart Plug That Makes It Easier To Manage Your Home Teckin Smart Plug $17 Amazon Monitor and control your home's energy usage using this plug, which is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and other apps. You can use this plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, set lights to come on at dusk or off, and more. The best part? You don't even need to be home while you're doing it. With this device, you can also manage your home's security when you're on vacation or away from home. Buy Now

16 This Organic Essential Oil That Can Help Treat Acne Scars Kate Blanc Cosmetics Rosehip Seed Oil $14 Amazon Treating acne scars can be a hard task, but this certified organic essential oil can actually do an amazing job of helping make your skin feel better. Rosehip itself has anti-inflammatory properties that'll treat any scars, and it also helps to accelerate skin's cellular activity — which keeps skin soft and plump. "This has been a miracle for reducing my acne and making my skin smooth, glowy, and soft," wrote one reviewer. Buy Now

17 A Mini Air Purifier That'll Eat Away Odors In Your Fridge Number-One Ozone Refrigerator Purifier $16 Amazon Fridges get stinky, but if you've got this air purifier, yours will stay fresh — and bacteria won't have anywhere to roam. Rechargeable via USB, this purifier is built to last over 35 days on standby after it's been fully charged, and it's small enough that it can fit conveniently on a shelf without taking up too much room. It also operates on three modes and can sterilize germs and bacteria, so food and vegetables stay fresh for longer. Buy Now

18 This Foot Peel That'll Make Your Feet Feel Incredible Elobara Foot Peel Mask $14 Amazon This foot peel can be weird to use at first if you're not accustomed to how they work. To start, you'll want to soak your feet and then apply these masks. Because it contains powerful lactic acid, it'll peel off calluses and dead skin naturally and without any pain. The catch is, it won't happen immediately after you apply this mask: you'll need to wait a week. Scented with soothing lavender, this popular option can be a terrific way to pamper your feet. Buy Now

19 A Sleep Mask For Times When You Just Need Some Quality Rest Chjunp Silk Sleep Mask $11 Amazon Super soft and smooth, this sleep mask is made from premium mulberry silk that won't irritate sensitive skin and makes for a great fit with troubled sleepers. It comes with earplugs and an adjustable elastic strap so you can get the perfect custom fit and provides a total blackout effect, so whether you're at home or in a hotel, you can get the absolute best rest. Buy Now

20 This Funky Gadget That You Can Use To Open Jars With Ease Lovatic Jar Opener $15 Amazon Struggle to open jars comfortably? With this four-in-one jar opener, you'll find it easier to tear, pull, twist, or turn the lids off your food and drink containers. You can also use this tool to open bottles and clamp down on food seals to instantly remove pull tabs. Since this tool is also manually operated, you don't have to worry about having electricity to run this device like you do with other can openers. Buy Now

21 A Colorful Wireless Speaker That'll Add More Ambiance To Your Home Illuminate Magic Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $23 Amazon Set the perfect mood for your party or chill time with this Bluetooth wireless speaker, which emits soft lights and also functions as a sound machine, so it can soothe troubled sleepers. It comes with a carrying handle, which makes it great for camping trips or other outdoor excursions, and it also has a built-in microphone, so you can answer phone calls while you're using it. Buy Now

22 This Classic Pumice Stone That's Great For Exfoliating Feet Fybom Pumice Stone $10 Amazon A true classic never goes out of style, and that's exactly what you're getting with this no-frills pumice stone. Affordable and incredibly important for any at-home pedicure routine, it's easy to hold, made from natural earth-formed volcanic lava, and can give your feet a great rubdown. From calluses to corns and anything in between, this can make rough skin disappear, revealing smooth heels and skin that's beyond soft to the touch. Buy Now

23 A Utensil Organizer Designed To Fit Virtually Any Drawer OXO Good Grips Utensil Organizer $15 Amazon "I really like how the last compartment slides out to get a perfect fit for any drawer," wrote one reviewer of this expandable organizer from OXO. "The utensil slots can be moved to get a perfect fit for short or long utensils." Since this organizer is designed to accommodate any utensil or drawer size, it's especially perfect for cramped spaces or kitchens where there isn't much room for storage. Buy Now

24 This Shower Filter That'll Help Protect Your Hair And Skin While You're Showering Torti Lia Shower Filter $20 Amazon It might not seem like it, but your water quality can actually have a huge impact on how good your hair and skin look. If you've got hard water or residual chlorine, it can lead to irritation or dry skin and hair, but with this shower filter, you'll be able to get rid of all traces of heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria, sediment, and other irritants. Designed to fit most showers, this also delivers strong water pressure and comes with a replaceable filter cartridge that'll last for about six months. Buy Now

25 A Kit That'll Make Blackheads And Pimples Disappear GIROUETTE Blackhead Remover Kit $8 Amazon Removing blackheads and acne doesn't have to be a hassle. In fact, with this seven-piece set, you'll have everything you need to do it without irritating your skin or risking an infection. Designed to be ergonomic and comfortable to hold, each tool is made from stainless steel with antibacterial coating and is gentle on all types of skin. "The quality is quite good, the tips are small enough for tiny blackhead but also smooth so it won’t cause skin damage," noted one reviewer. Buy Now

26 This Incredibly Soft Cloth That You Can Use To Remove Makeup Mellow Monday Makeup Remover Cloth $13 Amazon This makeup remover cloth can remove anything: waterproof mascara, foundation, oily residue, dirt, and so much more. Made from durable microfiber, this cloth is a great option if you want to avoid the waste that comes with makeup wipes or tissues. This set of two comes with a carrying case, and because they're hypoallergenic, you don't have to worry about breakouts or dryness while you're using this. Buy Now

27 A One-Of-A-Kind Colander That's Great For Catching Peelings And Washing Food Sinkstation Flat Colander $16 Amazon Add a little something more to your kitchen accouterments with this colander, which lies flat — unlike other strainers — and can be used in a variety of ways. Made with recyclable materials, you can use this to wash and prepare food, catch peelings, and sweep and catch waste from your countertops or food prep areas. It's also safe to toss in the dishwasher and in boiling water, so it offers a lot of extra versatility. Buy Now

28 This Jade Roller That'll Feel Like Serenity On Your Skin Jade Facial Roller $14 Amazon If you've never tried a jade facial roller before, you'll definitely want to give this a try. Created using real jade, this roller is exquisite to look at but also offers tremendous benefits if you're searching for a tension-free facial massage. Reviewers of this popular roller say that regular use is great for relaxation and helps boost skin's radiance. One writes: "Oh. My. Goodness! For real. It was love at first roll. I hold so much tension in my face and this felt absolutely amazing." Buy Now

29 A Set Of Essential Kitchen Gadgets That'll Make Cooking Even More Fun Beyetori Kitchen Fruit Tools Gadgets Set $15 Amazon This set of three kitchen gadgets is a great option if you're looking to build out your utensil collection and you're on a budget. It comes with an avocado peeler, an apple core slicer, and a fruit and vegetable peeler. Made from heavy-duty and BPA-free materials, this set won't rust and is completely safe to use in the dishwasher. It also makes the perfect gift for someone getting their first apartment and doesn't have a ton of extra cash themselves. Buy Now