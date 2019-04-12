On Thursday, April 11, Disney finally unveiled the programming details for its long-awaited streaming service, and it looks like there's a lot in store for fans, especially in terms of new content. As part of the platform's extensive collection, which, according to company's website, will consist of more than 7,500 television episodes and 500 films, there are a plethora of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ that fans aren't going to want to miss.

According to the company's website, the service, which is due to launch on November 12, 2019, will run customers $6.99 per month and will feature the conglomerate's full catalog of entertainment, including shows and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. In addition to its extensive listing of content, the service will be available on both TV and mobile devices, which means getting a subscription to the platform is pretty much a no-brainer for anyone who loves TV and film.

Details from The Walt Disney Company's site reveal:

"Disney+ will launch in November with a robust library of theatrical and television content, and in its first year will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials by some of the industry’s most prolific and creative storytellers."

Disney first divulged plans to start their own standalone streaming service back in the summer of 2017 after it was announced that they would soon cease their distribution agreement with Netflix. With the Disney+ launch date now quickly approaching, fans seemingly have a lot to look forward as these new films and shows are released in the upcoming years.

1. 'Lady & The Tramp' This live-action remake of the 1955 classic will star Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson as the title characters, along with Yvette Nicole Brown, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monáe.

3. 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Marvel Cinematic Universe / YouTube Anthony Mackie will return as Falcon in a live-action series with Sebastian Stan by his side as Winter Soldier.

4. 'WandaVision' Marvel Cinematic Universe / YouTube Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in a live-action series coming to the streaming service.

5. 'Loki' Marvel Cinematic Universe Loki will also be getting his own live-action series on Disney+. How Marvel plans to bring the character, played by Tom Hiddleston, back to life following his demise in Avengers: Infinity War, however, still remains a mystery.

6. 'The Mandalorian' Disney / YouTube The Mandalorian will detail the story of a gunslinger in the years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The live-action show, which will become the world’s first scripted live-action Star Wars series, will star Pedro Pascal as the titular character, along with Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito, and Omid Abtahi.

7. The untitled Cassian Andor series Walt Disney Studios / YouTube Diego Luna will reportedly reprise his role from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a new series that has yet to be named.

8. 'Forky Asks a Question' Pixar / YouTube Forky Asks a Question, which is being pegged as a series of PIxar animated shorts, will be an offshoot of Pixar's coveted Toy Story franchise.

9. 'Marvel’s What If…?' Marvel / YouTube What If, Marvel Studio's first animated series will draw inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Collider noted that What If will revisit iconic moments from the MCU and reimagine how things would have played out if key details were changed.

10. 'Lamp Life' Pixar / YouTube The short film, Lamp Life, which another spin-off of Toy Story, will also make its debut on the streaming service in the near future.

11. 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' Walt Disney Animation Studios / YouTube This documentary will dive deep into the making of the sequel to one of Walt Disney Animation Studios' most popular features.

12. 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This doc will feature actor Jeff Goldblum as he investigates the science behind what appear to be seemingly familiar objects.

13. 'Magic of the Animal Kingdom' Disney Parks / YouTube This doc will give a behind the scenes look at some of the veterinarians, biologists, and animal-care experts who tend to the creatures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.

14. 'The Phineas and Ferb Movie' Disney / YouTube Phineas and Ferb will return in an animated film that will feature many of the original TV version's voice cast.

15. 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Disney / YouTube A fresh take on the High School Musical franchise, this 10-part series, which is shot in documentary-style, will follow a group of students at East High who put together a performance of High School Musical for their winter theater production.

16. 'Noelle' Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This fantasy comedy film featuring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader is expected to debut on Disney’s new streaming service sometime in the near future.

17. 'Monsters at Work' Pixar / YouTube Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their roles as Mike and Sulley in the upcoming animated series which set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2020.

18. 'Diary of a Female President' Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Per Variety, Diary of a Female President, executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, will consist of 10-episodes and follow a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl dealing with the ups and downs of middle school amidst her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

19. 'Togo' Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Willem Dafoe is set to star in this live-action movie about the 1925 Nome Serum Run, which chronicles the story of sled dog Togo and sled driver Leonhard Seppala.

20. 'Timmy Failure' Candlewick Press / YouTube Based on the book series of the same name by Stephan Pastis, Timmy Failure, will center on an 11-year-old who is the CEO of his own fictional detective agency, Total Failure, Inc.

21. 'Be Our Chef' Disney Parks Jobs / YouTube Filmed at the Walt Disney World Resort, Be Our Chef will invite families to a competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

22. 'Stargirl' Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An adaptation of the YA novel of the same name, Stargirl will star Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway, a homeschooled teen who completely shakes things up with her nonconformity after enrolling in an Arizona high school.

23. 'Encore!' Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Executive produced by Kristen Bell, Encore will feature former cast mates of a high school musical as they attempt to re-create their original performance from years ago.

24. 'Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies' Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This behind the scenes series will focus on some of the props and costumes from some of Disney's most beloved films.

25. 'Earthkeepers' Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Earthkeepers is a cinematic documentary series that will follow a group of conservationists and the animals they study.

26. 'Rogue Trip' Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Journalist Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son Mack will serve as travel guides on some of the most unlikely and overlooked parts of the world in Disney+'s Rogue Trip.

27. Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Docuseries Disney Parks / YouTube This docuseries, which will cover the six-plus decade history of Walt Disney Imagineering, will include interviews and never-before-seen Disney Parks footage.

28. 'Marvel’s 616' Marvel / YouTube A description from Marvel's website calls 616, an "anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters, and creators and the world outside your window."

29. 'Marvel’s Hero Project' Angela Papuga/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marvel’s Hero Project will share the stories of young children who are working to make positive change in their communities.

30. '(Re)Connect' Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Each episode of (Re)Connect will focus on a different family who tries to resolve a modern-day issue that’s driving a wedge between them. Some of the weekly topics will reportedly include workaholic parents, overly competitive siblings, and technology addiction, according to WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com.