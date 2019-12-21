These 54 Things Under $35 On Amazon Are Among The Best Inventions Of All Time

They say "necessity is the mother of invention" — and believe it or not, some of the best inventions are available on Amazon for under $35. The most amazing part is that you'll never even have to leave your house to buy them. Whether you're looking for something that'll help you become more efficient in the kitchen or at the office, the options featured on this list run the gamut. Ranging from dish squeegees to reusable notebooks, these products will help make the process of day-to-day living feel more simplistic and carefree.

At first glance, some of these items might feel like run-of-the-mill products that you're used to seeing around people's homes. With that, however, you'll find that many of them have the potential of becoming things that you never knew you needed (like pancake mix dispensers and stretchy silicone container lids). In other words, once you give any of these items a try, you'll probably never want to put them down.

Whether they become products you use daily or just once in a while, these inventions are sure to be super useful to both you and your family. Thanks to Amazon, they're all easy to find and available right at your fingertips.