Breaking a rule is easier when someone else has done it first. Many radical folks wouldn't have reached their subversive potential without mentors and personal heroes — figures who doubtless had people of their own that they looked up to. At the Bustle Rule Breakers event on Saturday, we asked performers and attendees for their rule breaker role models, and their answers were super moving.

Ciera, who's 25 years old, didn't hesitate. She immediately named Ida B. Wells, a journalist who documented civil rights abuses around the turn of the century. "She wrote truth to power," Ciera said. "She risked so much being in Mississippi and documenting lynching at a time when it was not safe for her to do so. She persisted and she did it."

She also had a more recent example in mind: Solange, creator of 2016's groundbreaking album A Seat at the Table. Ciera said she loves Solange's "energy, her style," and how she's committed to "just loving herself, just being who she is."

Female celebrities of color dominated the answers. There was Rihanna, whose recent fashion show at New York's Fashion Week inspired Alison, 33. The singer/designer debuted her Savage x Fenty line by using models of a wide variety of ethnicities and sizes, including one pregnant woman. "She's really courageous to be herself and to encourage other people to be themselves," Alison said, saying she appreciated how Rihanna was "celebrating everyone's unique beauty."

Sandie, 28. Photo credit: Monica Hunter-Hart

Twenty-eight-year-old Sandie named two actresses from Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu and Gemma Chan. She said she was particularly inspired by how Chan auditioned for drama school in secret even though her parents wanted her to practice law and "there were like no Asian faces onscreen" at the time. Sandie said she could relate to that: "You kind of fall into this thinking like, 'Oh I have to do X, Y, and Z to be successful,'" she said, noting that she's personally been dealing with "working in corporate forever and being sad about that," but has managed to find a way out. "I just recently quit my job," she said, grinning.

Artist, filmmaker, and DJ Va$htie, who played two sets at Rule Breakers, named three legacy icons, women who beat an unconventional path for themselves, and as a result, for the rest of us. "I really love women like Patti Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah. Women who had no existing model of who they wanted to be or became and just did them. Especially at times when there was a specific rule for what women did during their generation. They completely shattered it."

Then, of course, there was Janelle Monáe, the Grammy-nominated singer headlining the Rule Breakers festival. Becky, 39, noted that she appreciates Monáe because she "gives no f*cks." She added, "I appreciate that in a human being. All the human beings I think could do a better job giving no f*cks."

Justine, 30. Photo credit: Monica Hunter-Hart

Not everyone had a famous figure in mind. Others brought up family members, like Sophie Hawley-Weld of the Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker, another act performing at Rule Breakers. "Probably my parents, who grew up in the U.S. and then when they met, eloped and decided to spend their lives constantly moving around the world. The courage they’ve had to abandon their families norms and follow their wanderlust and curiosity about the world is really inspiring."

Thirty-year-old attendee Justine named her grandmother, the person who raised her and for whom Justine recently cared for as she dealt with terminal cancer. "I'm in awe of the woman that she was," Justine said. "She came on a boat, pregnant with her first child, when she was 19 years old, from North Africa. She raised us when my grandpa died, almost by herself." She says her grandma "changed my life."

One rallying answer came from Samantha Ronson, an English songwriter and DJ who performed at the event. For all you know, you could be Ronson's rule breaker role model, because it's "everyone and anyone who lives authentically." She added: "Whether I agree or relate doesn't matter, just that they are true to themselves." Now that's a sentiment everyone can get behind.