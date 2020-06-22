These Comfy Shoes Are On Sale For Up To 65% Off Thanks To Amazon’s Big Style Sale

From Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 28, Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale is slashing prices on some seriously comfortable shoes, offering up major discounts on everything from wearable slip-ons to sporty sandals that are having a real fashion moment. Summer's biggest sale is delivering huge in the footwear category, with offerings up to 60% off.

Anyone who's ever worn blister-inducing or arch-killing footwear knows that comfort is key when it comes to kicks. The good news is that there are options below that offer all-day comfort without sacrificing style. So whether you're in the market for a slide to shuffle around the house in or a dressier wedge to wear out, you're guaranteed to find a pick below that is both on-trend and on-budget.

And remember: Comfy shoes are a simple act of self-care you can (and should!) treat yourself to — your feet will thank you.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

52% Off These Classic Canvas Sneakers Superga Classic Sneaker $65.60 $31.49 | Amazon See on Amazon Everybody needs a reliable everyday shoe and this lace-up pair is worth every bit of its affordable price tag. Available in a range of colors, these canvas sneakers go with just about everything, and they can even be thrown in the wash. One customer commented, "They are comfortable, washable, packable. You can wear them with everything summer dresses, jeans, workout clothes. They just work." Available sizes: 5-10

45% Off These Wearable Mini Wedges Lucky Brand Women's Garston Wedge Sandal $79 $36 | Amazon See on Amazon These cute strappy wedges offer a hint of height, with a half-inch platform. Fans love the versatile style, with one reviewer noting she wore them with a pair of cuffed skinny jeans and another commenting that they were perfect paired with a sundress for a baby shower. The memory foam insole provides all-day comfort and the adjustable ankle strap offers a customizable fit. Choose from a variety of different finishes, including matte, metallic, and woven. Available sizes: 5-12

35% Off These Buckled Slip-On Sandals Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Slip On Sandal $20 $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a padded footbed and a textured outsole for traction, these buckled sandals are so comfy. One fan gushed, "Sandals feel soft and light on foot. Bendy and flexy. They are immediately broken in." Choose from classic black or a lighter tan hue. Available sizes: 6-12

31% Off These Lightweight, Foam Running Shoes New Balance Roav V1 Sneaker $79.70 $54.99 | Amazon See on Amazon These lightweight running shoes from New Balance come with a cushioning foam insole and a rubber outsole that's up for mile after mile of wear. Available in a ton of different colors, including chic indigo and an artsy "Pigment," you can just as easily wear these kicks as your everyday shoes, too. Available sizes: 5-12, and in Wide sizes

55% Off These Open-Toe Sandals With Memory Foam Insoles Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal $50 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These sleek sandals offer incredible comfort thanks to their memory foam insoles. The stretchy ankle strap doesn't chafe the grippy outer sole offers plenty of traction. One fan, who bought them to walk around France, raved: "I put some miles in these things, and they felt great, and looked cute. The memory foam is a super nice feature." Buy them in a neutral shade like white or black, or in the whimsical lavender hue. Available sizes: 5-11

34% Off Some Sporty Sandals With A Cult Following Skechers On-The-go 600 Sport Sandal $49.95 $32.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,900 reviews on Amazon, these sporty sandals from Sketchers come with a 0.75-inch platform for a little bit of lift, as well as responsive cushioning for all-day wear. Choose from darker hues like navy or blue, or spring for the natural tan color. Fans love the Velcro ankle strap for an adjustable fit. Available sizes: 5-12, and in Wide sizes

33% Off These Tropical Slides New Balance 200 V1 Slide Sandal $29.84 $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Slide into comfort with these convenient slip-on sandals, available in a range of eye-catching combos, like the tropical print featured here or the vibrant "lemon slush" pair. Made of 100% rubber and featuring a cushy EVA footbed, these New Balance sandals can be worn anywhere, from the beach to the locker room — even just around your house. One fan, with plantar fasciitis, raved, "They mold to my feet and help my tired feet feel refreshed at the end of a long day." Available sizes: 5-12

41% Off These Gorgeous Cork-Sole Sandals find. Women's Assymetric Cork Sole Leather $34.09 $20.14 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of European-designed sandals features a cork sole that is both springy and durable. The platform has a subtle lift for added height and the buckle gold detail adds an elegant note. Available sizes: 5-10

62% Off These Sporty-Chic Hidden Wedge Sneakers Steve Madden Women's Caliber 440 $91.95 $33.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a cushioned insole and plenty of fun design details — like the dual zipper and hidden platform — you'll love tossing on these on-trend sneakers. Choose from minimalist white to the more statement-making taupe "croco". Available sizes: 5.5-11

35% Off These Minimalist Leather Sandals Amazon Brand - 206 Collective Women's Fenna Sandal $25 $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable pair of 100% leather sandals than these. Offering a soft insole with foam padding, these strappy little things are the perfect casual basic to have in rotation this summer. They're available in four different colors, and at this price, you might want to stock up on several different hues. Available sizes: 5-11

60% Off These Fashion Sneakers Available In Whimsical Hues Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Fashion Sneaker $120 $48 | Amazon See on Amazon From metallic pewter to a pair with embroidered flowers, these expensive-looking fashion sneakers from Kenneth Cole will see so much wear. You can style them up or down and the 100% leather upper has quality construction. Plus, the padded footbed is a dream for sore arches. Available sizes: 5-11

24% Off A Pair Of White Leather Sneakers K-Swiss Court Pro II Shoe $60.32 $45.84 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of easy-on white sneakers is a summer must-have, and you'll get so much mileage out of this affordable pair from K-Swiss. The upper is made from 100% leather and the memory foam insole is so cushiony. Available sizes: 5-12

28% Off Slip-On Sneakers That Come In A Ton Of Colors & Prints Steve Madden Gills Fashion Sneaker $79.68 $57.37 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you prefer a taupe suede, a beige faux-snakeskin, or a funky rose gold, these slip-on sneakers are so versatile. Wear them with jeans or a slip dress. Shoppers love that they can be worn with a pair of no-show socks, or without socks altogether. The platform sole, which measures 1.25 inches, adds a hint of height, too. Available sizes: 5-14

18% Off These Machine-Washable Flip Flops Skechers On-The-go 600 Flip-Flop $45 $36.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these cushy flip flops super comfy, they're also machine washable, which means when they start to smell a little funky, you can freshen them up with zero hassle. Shoppers also love the arch support they provide. One adoring fan gushed, "Like walking on clouds." Available sizes: 5-11

54% Off These Chunk Wedges Steve Madden Women's Brenda Sandal $89 $31.15 | Amazon See on Amazon Score these gorgeous faux snakeskin chunky wedges in a lug sole for ultimate security while walking. They're ultra-comfy and versatile style-wise too. Pair them with jeans or a flowy maxi dress. Available sizes: 5.5-11

53% Off These Casual Platform Sneakers Superga Women's Platform Sneakers $79 $37.21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a basic sneaker that gives you a little extra height, this pair comes with a noticeable 1.5-inch platform. Choose from 24 different colors, including a violet and a gray sage. The bumpy rubber sole provides a good grip on the sidewalk and the unlined cotton interior doesn't skimp on comfort. One fan gushed, "After 3 hours of straight walking my feet felt fantastic!!! Going to order 2 more pair!!" Available sizes: 5-10

41% Off These Breathable Low-Tops Geox Low-Top Sneakers $71.16 $41.70 | Amazon See on Amazon For a great pair of comfy low-tops, look no further than these from Geox. Flexible, lightweight, and cushioned, these sneakers also offer breathability thanks to their perforated design. Choose from four wearable colors. Available sizes: 4.5-11