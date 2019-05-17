This $13 Purse On Amazon Gets Mistaken For Designer & Is Going Viral

There's no shortage of products in the world — especially now that the internet is a thing. For that reason, it's even more impressive when one particular item is getting all the attention. A great example? This $13 crossbody bag that's going viral on Amazon. In addition to the pure functionality, it's so darn classy-looking, some people are even mistaking it for a designer handbag.

According to Amazon reviewers, the DELUXITY crossbody bag deserves all the recognition it's getting. This medium-size purse is lightweight, but roomy enough to store all your essentials in a spacious interior with dual zipper pockets. (The interior is lined with a black and white pinstripe fabric.) It also features an external zipper pocket with two chic tassels.

And speaking of exterior (and of chic), this bag is covered in faux-leather that, according to buyers, looks surprisingly genuine. Its gold hardware adds both durability and style, regardless of which color you opt for — and the Amazon page gives you 23 shades to choose from. Starting at $13 each, you can grab one for every day of the week and you'd still be paying less than what other people are shelling out for similar designer handbags.

There are tons of benefits to a quality crossbody (like easily-accessible pockets and peace of mind while you're traveling), and this option offers all that alongside an adjustable shoulder strap. "I needed something to go around my chest when I was traveling, and this was perfect," one reviewer raves. "I was able to keep my phone [and] ID in the small front pocket with the tassel. It made it super easy to access when trying to get through the airport [or] when we were bar hopping. I still had plenty of room inside for snacks, makeup, sun glasses, etc.."

This is just one of many glowing reviews (over 1,500, actually) so it's really no wonder this bag has gone viral. Grab yours in virtually any color for just $13 on Amazon. It's even eligible for Amazon Prime, which means that, if you're a member, this fashion must-have can be on your doorstep in under 48 hours — and without having to pay extra for shipping.

